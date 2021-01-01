« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 44 45 46 47 48 [49]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jarell Quansah  (Read 185369 times)

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,059
  • JFT 97
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1920 on: Yesterday at 11:46:16 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:53:19 pm
I'm hearing this a lot. He seems pretty quick to me. Have I got that wrong?

I think he is pretty quick when he gets into his stride. However I think he switches off positionally and then doesn't have the acceleration to recover. That isn't unusual at all with centrebacks of his age.

As he matures he should improve his positional play and crucially his anticipation.

I think tonight shows how unforgiving playing at centreback is a for a kid. He has strolled through the game played really well and then lost concentration and ended up on the wrong side of a player.

Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,590
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1921 on: Yesterday at 11:47:57 pm »
Played well tonight bar that one instance near the end but the wind could have been a big factor. Its important that our better young players get matches like tonight for them to learn and develop.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,785
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1922 on: Today at 12:47:13 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 10:37:03 pm
Hes not fast, thats why couldnt really understand people comparing him to VVD when VVD is probably the most athletic cb weve seen in the PL. I always thought Matip was a more suitable comparison and like Matip who also wasnt the quickest, he can still be a top class CB regardless of that if he switches on tactically.

Yeah Matip is definitely the ceiling and more accurate comparison for him, not VVD.

He's classy on the ball at times but a long way to go before he can read the game like big Joelly. I just think he's too raw for his age and needs a loan to have a chance of getting to those levels.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:49:20 am by LallanaInPyjamas »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 44 45 46 47 48 [49]   Go Up
« previous next »
 