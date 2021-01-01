I'm hearing this a lot. He seems pretty quick to me. Have I got that wrong?



I think he is pretty quick when he gets into his stride. However I think he switches off positionally and then doesn't have the acceleration to recover. That isn't unusual at all with centrebacks of his age.As he matures he should improve his positional play and crucially his anticipation.I think tonight shows how unforgiving playing at centreback is a for a kid. He has strolled through the game played really well and then lost concentration and ended up on the wrong side of a player.