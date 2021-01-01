I think the half time sub in the first game will have affected his confidence, in such a young player in a position where experience or lack of can really hurt you at the highest level (where was Virgil at Jarells age?)



He proved last year what he can do, I think a loan spell and game time out of the microscope of LFC would be beneficial for him to develop without the pressures of needing to be near perfect every game.



The lad still has lots to offer.



His confidence looks very low. He also has a tendency to lose his head after he makes an error. Happened rarely last season, more this season because he is feeling some pressure himself to not make mistakes because of the opening game. Has everything to be a boss center half, needs experience and game time to mature and be more comfortable with his own game. A loan would absolutely do no harm. Take some of the pressure off his shoulders if he's not thinking that a mistake could cost the team in such a promising starting run for trophies.That said, the priority in January should be the defense, we could use a left back and another center half because its definitely looking shallow in depth.