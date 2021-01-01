He's really struggling this season.Anything could be going on behind the scenes to explain it, but he's certainly been one of the few casualties of the Slot evolution.Saw enough last season to not throw the baby out with the bath water, progress isn't always a straight line trending upwards. He's 21, he's a baby in CB terms.
Doesnt seem like his confidence has recovered since the performance and hooking at half time from game 1.
Quansah is a weird case. Last season he already showed he was PL level. Had everything. Players don't just fall off a cliff like that. I still think it's just a problem of confidence + game time. He needs to play regularly to have match sharpness. Unfortunately Slot doesn't rotate the CB much.
I think the half time sub in the first game will have affected his confidence, in such a young player in a position where experience or lack of can really hurt you at the highest level (where was Virgil at Jarells age?) He proved last year what he can do, I think a loan spell and game time out of the microscope of LFC would be beneficial for him to develop without the pressures of needing to be near perfect every game. The lad still has lots to offer.
Him and TAA SUPER poor on the 2nd goal
Trent was left 2v1. It happened all afternoon. Trent actually makes a recovery run and covers Iwobi.
What happened to all that bullish confidence from last season? He was bordering on arrogant when talking about how Matip's injury was good for him.
You must be joking. He stopped running and started jogging before he even got to the 18-yard box.
Slot has barely put a foot wrong but the way hes handled Quansah has not been textbook in my opinion. No manager sets out to destroy a players confidence but if you did want to do that youd probably do what Slot has done to Quansah. Hooking him after a half and then not giving him a sniff for months is poor. Centre back is maybe the one position above all else where lack of experience tends to show itself and so if youre not willing to accept what youll get from a 21 year old back there youre probably best sending them away to make mistakes elsewhere.
Watch it again. Trent lets Robinson go but then sprints to get back at Iwobi.
Really shouldn't have relied him on him as our 4th choice this season. He's huge potential but he's not yet ready to contribute to a team with our aspirations.
