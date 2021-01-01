« previous next »
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1840 on: Yesterday at 05:57:37 pm »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Yesterday at 05:53:14 pm
He's really struggling this season.

Anything could be going on behind the scenes to explain it, but he's certainly been one of the few casualties of the Slot evolution.

Saw enough last season to not throw the baby out with the bath water, progress isn't always a straight line trending upwards. He's 21, he's a baby in CB terms.

Maybe Slot brings in someone like Hancko, experienced head, low cost and lets Quansah go out on loan next summer.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1841 on: Yesterday at 06:01:31 pm »
Doesnt seem like his confidence has recovered since the performance and hooking at half time from game 1.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1842 on: Yesterday at 06:06:56 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:01:31 pm
Doesnt seem like his confidence has recovered since the performance and hooking at half time from game 1.

Of all the reasons I'd say that is the least relevant. He probably barely remembers that let alone it being the reason he's been struggling. He's a professional after all and won't let one game get to him.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1843 on: Yesterday at 08:42:59 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 05:38:31 pm
Quansah is a weird case. Last season he already showed he was PL level. Had everything. Players don't just fall off a cliff like that. I still think it's just a problem of confidence + game time. He needs to play regularly to have match sharpness. Unfortunately Slot doesn't rotate the CB much.

I think the half time sub in the first game will have affected his confidence, in such a young player in a position where experience or lack of can really hurt you at the highest level (where was Virgil at Jarells age?)

He proved last year what he can do, I think a loan spell and game time out of the microscope of LFC would be beneficial for him to develop without the pressures of needing to be near perfect every game.

The lad still has lots to offer.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1844 on: Yesterday at 08:44:29 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 08:42:59 pm
I think the half time sub in the first game will have affected his confidence, in such a young player in a position where experience or lack of can really hurt you at the highest level (where was Virgil at Jarells age?)

He proved last year what he can do, I think a loan spell and game time out of the microscope of LFC would be beneficial for him to develop without the pressures of needing to be near perfect every game.

The lad still has lots to offer.

A loan. That would mean we'd have to spend money on a replacement. Fat chance
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1845 on: Yesterday at 10:25:47 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 08:42:59 pm
I think the half time sub in the first game will have affected his confidence, in such a young player in a position where experience or lack of can really hurt you at the highest level (where was Virgil at Jarells age?)

He proved last year what he can do, I think a loan spell and game time out of the microscope of LFC would be beneficial for him to develop without the pressures of needing to be near perfect every game.

The lad still has lots to offer.

His confidence looks very low. He also has a tendency to lose his head after he makes an error. Happened rarely last season, more this season because he is feeling some pressure himself to not make mistakes because of the opening game. Has everything to be a boss center half, needs experience and game time to mature and be more comfortable with his own game. A loan would absolutely do no harm. Take some of the pressure off his shoulders if he's not thinking that a mistake could cost the team in such a promising starting run for trophies.

That said, the priority in January should be the defense, we could use a left back and another center half because its definitely looking shallow in depth.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1846 on: Yesterday at 10:29:28 pm »
That was a really soft goal to concede. He could be stronger and that cross should never get past him.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1847 on: Yesterday at 10:41:27 pm »
Really shouldn't have relied him on him as our 4th choice this season. He's huge potential but he's not yet ready to contribute to a team with our aspirations.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1848 on: Yesterday at 10:45:57 pm »
He exuded confidence beyond his years last year and currently it seems to have evaporated.  He looked devastated after that dodgy header for the corner. You could see Van Dijk trying to lift him.
I think in an ideal world a loan would be good for him but we'd need to sign someone. Would really like to see him have a good game in the cup.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1849 on: Yesterday at 10:48:58 pm »
Him and TAA SUPER poor on the 2nd goal
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1850 on: Yesterday at 10:51:10 pm »
Playing at CB against Southampton and putting in a solid performance would do him wonders.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1851 on: Yesterday at 10:56:00 pm »
What happened to all that bullish confidence from last season?  He was bordering on arrogant when talking about how Matip's injury was good for him.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1852 on: Yesterday at 11:01:30 pm »
Quote from: Studgotelli on Yesterday at 10:48:58 pm
Him and TAA SUPER poor on the 2nd goal

Trent was left 2v1. It happened all afternoon. Trent actually makes a recovery run and covers Iwobi.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1853 on: Yesterday at 11:09:40 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:01:30 pm
Trent was left 2v1. It happened all afternoon. Trent actually makes a recovery run and covers Iwobi.

He just let Robinson go past him, if he matches the run I dont think they score. Regardless Quansah was incredibly poor letting Robinson just breeze past him. Not PL level defending.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1854 on: Yesterday at 11:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:01:30 pm
Trent was left 2v1. It happened all afternoon. Trent actually makes a recovery run and covers Iwobi.

You must be joking. He stopped running and started jogging before he even got to the 18-yard box.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1855 on: Today at 12:11:55 am »
A lot of potential but I'm not at all reassured by the thought of him starting any league games, we absolutely need another option at CB, let him go on loan and see how he develops.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1856 on: Today at 05:46:04 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:56:00 pm
What happened to all that bullish confidence from last season?  He was bordering on arrogant when talking about how Matip's injury was good for him.

Slot has barely put a foot wrong but the way hes handled Quansah has not been textbook in my opinion. No manager sets out to destroy a players confidence but if you did want to do that youd probably do what Slot has done to Quansah. Hooking him after a half and then not giving him a sniff for months is poor. Centre back is maybe the one position above all else where lack of experience tends to show itself and so if youre not willing to accept what youll get from a 21 year old back there youre probably best sending them away to make mistakes elsewhere.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1857 on: Today at 05:57:47 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:20:41 pm
You must be joking. He stopped running and started jogging before he even got to the 18-yard box.

Watch it again. Trent lets Robinson go but then sprints to get back at Iwobi. 
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1858 on: Today at 06:00:04 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:46:04 am
Slot has barely put a foot wrong but the way hes handled Quansah has not been textbook in my opinion. No manager sets out to destroy a players confidence but if you did want to do that youd probably do what Slot has done to Quansah. Hooking him after a half and then not giving him a sniff for months is poor. Centre back is maybe the one position above all else where lack of experience tends to show itself and so if youre not willing to accept what youll get from a 21 year old back there youre probably best sending them away to make mistakes elsewhere.

Its definitely a different approach compared to Klopp, who very rarely dug out a single player but also never bombed them out either. I remember when Lovren got hooked against Spurs and we all thought it would be a while before we would see him again, but Klopp always brought them back.

I mentioned at the time that I didnt so much mind the Ipswich sub, but wasnt a fan of him being hooked against Brighton. He wasnt doing terribly.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1859 on: Today at 06:06:42 am »
Quansah i do feel is a talent but ovveratted a bit.

Last season against Spurs & man Utd he has plenty of mistakes i him which is normal for his age.


I agree i woudnt be that comfortable seeing him at CB in the league
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1860 on: Today at 06:20:29 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:57:47 am
Watch it again. Trent lets Robinson go but then sprints to get back at Iwobi.

He was 10 yards away from Iwobi when he made the pass to Robinson with zero pressure on him and he was the same distance from him when Robinson crossed it.

We won't go into the room he gave Robinson to get the cross in for the 1st goal.
