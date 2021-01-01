« previous next »
Jarell Quansah

He's really struggling this season.

Anything could be going on behind the scenes to explain it, but he's certainly been one of the few casualties of the Slot evolution.

Saw enough last season to not throw the baby out with the bath water, progress isn't always a straight line trending upwards. He's 21, he's a baby in CB terms.

Maybe Slot brings in someone like Hancko, experienced head, low cost and lets Quansah go out on loan next summer.
Doesnt seem like his confidence has recovered since the performance and hooking at half time from game 1.
Doesnt seem like his confidence has recovered since the performance and hooking at half time from game 1.

Of all the reasons I'd say that is the least relevant. He probably barely remembers that let alone it being the reason he's been struggling. He's a professional after all and won't let one game get to him.
Quansah is a weird case. Last season he already showed he was PL level. Had everything. Players don't just fall off a cliff like that. I still think it's just a problem of confidence + game time. He needs to play regularly to have match sharpness. Unfortunately Slot doesn't rotate the CB much.

I think the half time sub in the first game will have affected his confidence, in such a young player in a position where experience or lack of can really hurt you at the highest level (where was Virgil at Jarells age?)

He proved last year what he can do, I think a loan spell and game time out of the microscope of LFC would be beneficial for him to develop without the pressures of needing to be near perfect every game.

The lad still has lots to offer.
I think the half time sub in the first game will have affected his confidence, in such a young player in a position where experience or lack of can really hurt you at the highest level (where was Virgil at Jarells age?)

He proved last year what he can do, I think a loan spell and game time out of the microscope of LFC would be beneficial for him to develop without the pressures of needing to be near perfect every game.

The lad still has lots to offer.

A loan. That would mean we'd have to spend money on a replacement. Fat chance
He proved last year what he can do, I think a loan spell and game time out of the microscope of LFC would be beneficial for him to develop without the pressures of needing to be near perfect every game.

The lad still has lots to offer.

His confidence looks very low. He also has a tendency to lose his head after he makes an error. Happened rarely last season, more this season because he is feeling some pressure himself to not make mistakes because of the opening game. Has everything to be a boss center half, needs experience and game time to mature and be more comfortable with his own game. A loan would absolutely do no harm. Take some of the pressure off his shoulders if he's not thinking that a mistake could cost the team in such a promising starting run for trophies.

That said, the priority in January should be the defense, we could use a left back and another center half because its definitely looking shallow in depth.
That was a really soft goal to concede. He could be stronger and that cross should never get past him.
Really shouldn't have relied him on him as our 4th choice this season. He's huge potential but he's not yet ready to contribute to a team with our aspirations.
He exuded confidence beyond his years last year and currently it seems to have evaporated.  He looked devastated after that dodgy header for the corner. You could see Van Dijk trying to lift him.
I think in an ideal world a loan would be good for him but we'd need to sign someone. Would really like to see him have a good game in the cup.
Him and TAA SUPER poor on the 2nd goal
