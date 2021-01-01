« previous next »
Author Topic: Jarell Quansah  (Read 174902 times)

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1760 on: Today at 04:15:54 pm »
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 04:02:14 pm
I think he needs a loan. He has been vocal about wanting to play, yet right now he isnt good enough to be regularly starting games for a team with our aspirations. Send him on loan and see how he does.

No way - he's had his loans, a year in the Prem for Liverpool, and an England call up. The lad is a top notch centre back and needs to fight for his place like the rest of the centre backs. He'll be fine.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1761 on: Today at 04:19:31 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 04:14:42 pm
Thats an odd point.

Quansah took Matips minutes, pretty obviously. I'm not sure where you think a fifth CB would fit in (considering we have two first team RBs and two first team LBs)? Why would you consider Gomez a utility man? He's not as good at RB as Trent or Connor and not as good at LB as Robbo or Tsimi.

The make up of our defence is pretty good I'd say. One RB in his prime, and a very good younger option. One great CB in his 30s, one approaching his prime, a reliable experienced option and a very good younger option. One experienced quality LB and a good back up. We might want another good CB prospect depending on what we think of Nallo, Chambers or Pinnington who we'd maybe loan for a season or two. But five senior CBs would be major overkill and would lead to a lot of players not playing much football.

Ideally Quansah would get a loan, a la Bacjetic or Morton. Or hed be 4th/5th choice. Hes not good enough to replace Matip. Id argue we need a quality 3rd CB in rotation and then Gomez and/or Quansah.

Gomez is a utility man because hes played more minutes at LB/RB than at CB in the past 4 years.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1762 on: Today at 04:27:12 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 04:19:31 pm
Ideally Quansah would get a loan, a la Bacjetic or Morton. Or hed be 4th/5th choice. Hes not good enough to replace Matip. Id argue we need a quality 3rd CB in rotation and then Gomez and/or Quansah.

Gomez is a utility man because hes played more minutes at LB/RB than at CB in the past 4 years.

Quansah has already broken through, he's played in big games for Liverpool, he's getting England call-ups. The idea that we'd then loan him is ridiculous, and probably an argument that is worth parking for the sake of bandwidth. Joe Gomez has played twenty minutes for Slot at RB, and the rest at CB. I think we can probably also park the idea that he's seen as a utility man rather than our 3rd choice CB.

And again, teams dont carry 5 CBs. Thats just not a thing. Because you want a settled partnership there, and you can't really carry two CBs who play the vast majority of games....and then another three first team CBs. If we do sign another it'll either be to replace on of our four current CBs, or a youngster who goes out on loan.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1763 on: Today at 04:28:12 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 04:15:54 pm
No way - he's had his loans, a year in the Prem for Liverpool, and an England call up. The lad is a top notch centre back and needs to fight for his place like the rest of the centre backs. He'll be fine.

Look at the players ahead of him in the England setup the likes of Guehi, Colwill and Branthwaite they all benefitted massively from going out on loan.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1764 on: Today at 04:33:37 pm »
Prone to a mistake and can lose his head sometimes, but 99% of the time he's excellent. Young and talented and will only make that last small step by playing , it's just a matter of patience.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1765 on: Today at 04:47:56 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Today at 04:33:37 pm
Prone to a mistake and can lose his head sometimes, but 99% of the time he's excellent. Young and talented and will only make that last small step by playing , it's just a matter of patience.
like every other player, anywhere, any time, forever.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1766 on: Today at 04:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 03:05:17 pm
You make him sound like a herbaceous border ;D

Jarell Herbaceous Border, quite like that...
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1767 on: Today at 05:03:39 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:47:56 pm
like every other player, anywhere, any time, forever.

How many players get hooked though?

Quansah has started 3 times as a centreback this season and has been hooked in two of those games. He is now playing as a right back something that usually happens when you don't trust a player to play in the spine of the team.

He has great potential but to fulfill that potential he needs to play week in and week out.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1768 on: Today at 05:06:22 pm »
Toughest thing for Quansah even at CB is the physicality of some of the top PL strikers.

A lot of very physical forwards will shy away from challenging VVD and target his partner.  It's why Konate is such a good fit for the side as he's very strong and fast.  He can also provide cover out wide if Trent is caught up the pitch.

Quansah is no physical slouch himself, but he's still only 21.  He probably won't have the pace Konate or Gomez has (let's face it, very few CBs do) and may not be as strong yet.  So Quansah's challenge will be that every striker will target him.

Not too worried about the errors as every player makes them.  What makes VVD and Konate really good at this is that they both recover from mistakes very quickly and don't let it cascade.  Jarell will need to continue to work on that mental aspect.

But it is very tough in this league.  For the mockery that someone like Nicholas Jackson gets, he's a physical powerhouse with very good movement, and he's found his scoring touch.  8 in 13 in the PL this year, and 22 in 48 since start of last year.  That's the type of forward that Van Dijk and Konate can handle, but a young Quansah could find very difficult.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1769 on: Today at 05:08:50 pm »
Quansah looked like Skrtel playing at RB, which wasn't and isn't a good idea.
