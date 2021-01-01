Don't think he had a nightmare match or anything but it looked pretty clear to me that he's not a right back. Done what he had to against City but it was a cameo appearance really. He's a centre half all day.



Ideally for me, he'd be out on loan. I did think he was decent last season but feel some went a bit overboard on him. His naivety showed a bit in the last couple of months against some good sides, no shame in it or anything, but put it this way, hopefully Konate is back soon so Quansah's playing in the European matches and cup ties. It was probably Joe Gomez's worst game in a couple of years that, but we've seen time and again how good he is. Gomez is a centre half first and foremost but I'm surprised he played him there and JQ at RB. Feel he deffo got it wrong unfortunately - I don't really like the team weak link but obviously we all know Quansah is our most inexperienced player on the pitch, so you've got to play him in his natural position. Very strange I thought.