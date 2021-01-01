« previous next »
Offline suede lady

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1720 on: Today at 10:22:50 am »
Gomez and him had a mare defending against Gordon and Isak. To be fair those are two class players, Isak totally bamboozled van Dijk for the first goal. One on one Quansah did decently in parts but less well in others and the yellow card was stupid. Never realized he is even taller than van Dijk!
Online AndyMuller

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1721 on: Today at 10:23:40 am »
He is too slow on the turn to be playing RB.

A loan might do him good if we bring another CB in.
Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1722 on: Today at 01:28:39 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:38:26 am
His long-term position is surely as CB but I think he can learn a lot playing games as full-back (certainly more than he'd learn from the bench!).  I'm sure Carra was initially a right-back - and defensive midfielder - when he first broke into the first team.

Felt the same post-match, he struggled a bit with playing out of the back in the first half in particular, but will learn from that and I'm happy Slot saw fit to give him a run out in consecutive games. Playing out of position at St James in some heavy rainfall is a tough assignment. Will be good for his development having done so, I think...
Online disgraced cake

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1723 on: Today at 01:38:00 pm »
Don't think he had a nightmare match or anything but it looked pretty clear to me that he's not a right back. Done what he had to against City but it was a cameo appearance really. He's a centre half all day.

Ideally for me, he'd be out on loan. I did think he was decent last season but feel some went a bit overboard on him. His naivety showed a bit in the last couple of months against some good sides, no shame in it or anything, but put it this way, hopefully Konate is back soon so Quansah's playing in the European matches and cup ties. It was probably Joe Gomez's worst game in a couple of years that, but we've seen time and again how good he is. Gomez is a centre half first and foremost but I'm surprised he played him there and JQ at RB. Feel he deffo got it wrong unfortunately - I don't really like the team weak link but obviously we all know Quansah is our most inexperienced player on the pitch, so you've got to play him in his natural position. Very strange I thought.
Offline Jack Barrels

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1724 on: Today at 02:40:17 pm »
I'd rather Slot trust him at CB and playing Gomez RB. Thought he looked well out of place on the wing, not able to push forward or break through the middle. He's been class as CB before, I trust he'll repeat it if he gets a longer spell.
Online mullyred94

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1725 on: Today at 03:01:36 pm »
Don't ever play him at fullback again, mainly for our attacking side of the game but he was very narrow at the times and had to scramble to get out wide.
Online Fitzy.

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1726 on: Today at 03:03:17 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 10:23:40 am
He is too slow on the turn to be playing RB.

A loan might do him good if we bring another CB in.
or keep him as very capable backup CB, would be a much sounder strategy given his trajectory over the past year.
Online mullyred94

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1727 on: Today at 03:04:14 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 03:03:17 pm
or keep him as very capable backup CB, would be a much sounder strategy given his trajectory over the past year.

One of the few things Slot has got wrong so far.

Still a 1-2 things out of about 100 so far aint too bad hey
Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1728 on: Today at 03:05:17 pm »
Quote from: Ah Fruck Christmas on Today at 01:28:39 pm
Playing out of position at St James in some heavy rainfall is a tough assignment. Will be good for his development having done so, I think...
You make him sound like a herbaceous border ;D
Offline NickoH

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1729 on: Today at 03:06:35 pm »
Never a right back to be fair. Felt sorry for the lad.
Online Ghost of christmas RAWK

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1730 on: Today at 03:08:54 pm »
This is how it is being a young azalea player bedding into a team

Last year the world looked like it was at his feet. This year he's suddenly feeling the sharp end for anyone aspiring to be a first team player. He'll come good, I'm pretty sure.
Online Eeyore

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1731 on: Today at 03:09:40 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 03:03:17 pm
or keep him as very capable backup CB, would be a much sounder strategy given his trajectory over the past year.

He needs minutes though he is incredibly raw. He would benefit massively from a season playing week in week out in the Premier League or the top of the Championship.
Online Fitzy.

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1732 on: Today at 03:13:01 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:09:40 pm
He needs minutes though he is incredibly raw. He would benefit massively from a season playing week in week out in the Premier League or the top of the Championship.
Theres a good chance hell get minutes at Liverpool this season. As a backup, hes serving an important role in the squad.
Online mullyred94

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1733 on: Today at 03:14:03 pm »
His 21 any minutes he plays at CBis invaluable at his age

Id rather him play 15/2 times in all comps for us then go to a team that hoofs the ball or someshit
Online bornandbRED

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1734 on: Today at 03:15:39 pm »
Hes not good enough for where we want to be at the moment, we could have done with another senior CB to replace Matip.
Online Eeyore

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1735 on: Today at 03:19:21 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 03:13:01 pm
Theres a good chance hell get minutes at Liverpool this season. As a backup, hes serving an important role in the squad.

That isn't the point though. What is best for LFC isn't necessarily best for Quansah's development. For me he is very raw and looks like a player that needs to maintain match sharpness. A Milner or a Gomez can barely play but then come straight in and perform at a very high level, essentially because they are natural athletes and have bags of experience.

Most players can't do that. They need a run of game to get some match sharpness and confidence and then start to improve. For me Quansah is crying out for a run of games to get that sharpness and above all restore his confidence. Being in and out of the team is likely to make things worse.
Online Fitzy.

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1736 on: Today at 03:19:56 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 03:15:39 pm
Hes not good enough for where we want to be at the moment, we could have done with another senior CB to replace Matip.
4th choice CB. What do you think should be expected?
Online Eeyore

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1737 on: Today at 03:20:30 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 03:14:03 pm
His 21 any minutes he plays at CBis invaluable at his age

Id rather him play 15/2 times in all comps for us then go to a team that hoofs the ball or someshit

Very few teams hoof the ball anymore though.
Online mullyred94

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1738 on: Today at 03:20:53 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 03:19:56 pm
4th choice CB. What do you think should be expected?

Yep, compare him to Arsenal's 4th choice.

I'd have our Jarrel personally but no one likes to use logic mate.
Online Eeyore

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1739 on: Today at 03:21:18 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 03:19:56 pm
4th choice CB. What do you think should be expected?

He started the season as 2nd choice centreback though.
Online mullyred94

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1740 on: Today at 03:21:38 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:20:30 pm
Very few teams hoof the ball anymore though.

In the championship its more direct then the EPL no?
Online mullyred94

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1741 on: Today at 03:21:59 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:21:18 pm
He started the season as 2nd choice centreback though.

for 45 minutes.
Online KalantaScouser

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1742 on: Today at 03:22:40 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:19:21 pm
That isn't the point though. What is best for LFC isn't necessarily best for Quansah's development. For me he is very raw and looks like a player that needs to maintain match sharpness. A Milner or a Gomez can barely play but then come straight in and perform at a very high level, essentially because they are natural athletes and have bags of experience.

Most players can't do that. They need a run of game to get some match sharpness and confidence and then start to improve. For me Quansah is crying out for a run of games to get that sharpness and above all restore his confidence. Being in and out of the team is likely to make things worse.

Makes no sense. Quansah came straight in at the weekend and played well, like Gomez. And Gomez was just as bad last night, if not worse.
Online Eeyore

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1743 on: Today at 03:23:27 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 03:20:53 pm
Yep, compare him to Arsenal's 4th choice.

I'd have our Jarrel personally but no one likes to use logic mate.

Or compare him to Saliba who went out on loan and came back a far better player. At Quansah's age, he played 52 games for Marseille on loan.
Online jedimaster

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1744 on: Today at 03:28:29 pm »
I think Quansah is suffering from looking so natural as a CB last season. He ended the season second choice behind Virgil. But he is still very young and inexperienced and needs to really learn the position. If he hadn't done so well last season we probably would have sent him out on loan this season and bought a stop gap to replace Matip while he develops.
Online Eeyore

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1745 on: Today at 03:28:46 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 03:22:40 pm
Makes no sense. Quansah came straight in at the weekend and played well, like Gomez. And Gomez was just as bad last night, if not worse.

He played the last twenty minutes against City when we were a goal ahead and were just sitting in and looking to counter. The right-hand side of our defence is a really hard place to play. Salah doesn't track back and teams aren't going to target Virg's side of the pitch. Newcastle continually overloaded that side.
Online KalantaScouser

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1746 on: Today at 03:30:42 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:28:46 pm
He played the last twenty minutes against City when we were a goal ahead and were just sitting in and looking to counter. The right-hand side of our defence is a really hard place to play. Salah doesn't track back and teams aren't going to target Virg's side of the pitch. Newcastle continually overloaded that side.

Yep, and both he and Gomez were poor.

He'll be getting plenty of football over the next few months, which is absolutely fine for a 21 year old 4th choice CB.
Online SuperStevieNicol

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1747 on: Today at 03:33:31 pm »
I actually thought he did ok. Not brilliant but ok considering I dont think he has ever played right back before.
Online Fitzy.

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1748 on: Today at 03:37:08 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:19:21 pm
That isn't the point though. What is best for LFC isn't necessarily best for Quansah's development. For me he is very raw and looks like a player that needs to maintain match sharpness. A Milner or a Gomez can barely play but then come straight in and perform at a very high level, essentially because they are natural athletes and have bags of experience.

Most players can't do that. They need a run of game to get some match sharpness and confidence and then start to improve. For me Quansah is crying out for a run of games to get that sharpness and above all restore his confidence. Being in and out of the team is likely to make things worse.
So we buy an apocryphal replacement that will also sit on the bench but isnt imbued in the club culture but will accept hes backup behind 3 players.

Not as straightforward as simply buying a solution to your dilemma. Plus, Im very interested in whats best for Liverpool.
Online mullyred94

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1749 on: Today at 03:37:16 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 03:23:27 pm
Or compare him to Saliba who went out on loan and came back a far better player. At Quansah's age, he played 52 games for Marseille on loan.

Saliba couldnt get a game for Arsenal and likes taking pictures of his mates cocks
Online stewy17

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1750 on: Today at 03:40:58 pm »
Last season under Jurgen his confidence was incredible, you can tell it's been absolutely shot this season most likely by being dragged in the first game. He's playing with hesitation quite a bit. Probably comes from being played out of position, too.

I'll be honest I thought him playing RB yesterday was a massive error, it fucked up the whole shape of the team and he just didn't seem to know where he should be. Possibly an unavoidable one but I'd be happy to not see it again in a premier league game.
