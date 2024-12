Thought it was great that Arne put him at rb to shut Doku down, and it worked pretty well also. Slots been working on the kids rehab even though he's not had that many minutes, but putting him out there wide was a very Klopp like move and was really great to see. Must have made Jarell feel pretty good to make an important contribution in a big game as well. Arnes pretty good at the man management stuff.