The complexity here is if someone is in your care sexual contact is illegal if theyre 17 or below. So the teachers amongst us cant have sexual relationships with 17 year olds at the the school they teach at. You can also be guilty of sexual exploitation if youre an adult andyoure engaging in activity with a 17 year old. That points to a recognition of the significance of power dynamics in this whole thing and I think its probably very unwise, and morally dubious, for an extremely wealthy and famous footballer to be having contact like this with a child (according to Uk law).