Author Topic: Jarell Quansah  (Read 149609 times)

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,103
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1520 on: Yesterday at 07:42:55 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 07:37:56 pm
I met my missus when I was 23 and she was 18 (25 years ago now) I should probably hand myself in.

I already called the cops.
Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,720
  • YNWA
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1521 on: Yesterday at 08:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 07:37:56 pm
I met my missus when I was 23 and she was 18 (25 years ago now) I should probably hand myself in.

Always thought you were a wrongun.
Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,412
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1522 on: Yesterday at 09:40:09 pm »
Ridiculous story.
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1523 on: Yesterday at 10:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on October 10, 2024, 09:44:38 pm
Club probably needs to have a word with him after some chatlogs being posted on social media today:



And say what exactly?
Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,852
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1524 on: Today at 12:26:40 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 10:10:24 pm
And say what exactly?
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 10:10:24 pm
And say what exactly?
stop chatting up minors? Talk to girls your own age?

I'm not judging him, it's not illegal and he's young himself. They're close in age. However, there are caveats to the legal thing depending on messages they send to eachother etc that could see him fall foul of the law and end up with his career down the pan. It's just not worth it, is it? Especially given he's a young, rich, good looking professional football player who plays for one of the biggest clubs in the world. No shortage of women out there to talk to who have already done their A levels.
Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,720
  • YNWA
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1525 on: Today at 12:40:10 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 12:26:40 pm
However, there are caveats to the legal thing depending on messages they send to eachother etc that could see him fall foul of the law

No, there aren't. She's well over the age of consent, and is weeks away from being 18.

edit - may have read that wrong, you meant other possible message not just what was on screenshot.
Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,852
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1526 on: Today at 12:47:57 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:40:10 pm
No, there aren't. She's well over the age of consent, and is weeks away from being 18.
I said depending on the messages they send. Any explicit images exchanged would be deemed child pornography under uk law.

Also on the age of consent, a lot of people saying well it's legal so who cares. Really the point of 16 being the age of legal consent is that you aren't going to stop kids having sex with eachother at that age, even though they are still minors. It's legal for older people to sleep with 16 and 17 year olds but still morally dubious. Quansah is a couple of months away from 22, like I said I don't think the age gap is that concerning but it's borderline as it always would be when you pair a minor with an adult. At worst its morally ambigious. And best its just unnecessary. I'm sure he's learned that from the embarrassment of it coming out to the world.
Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,852
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1527 on: Today at 12:49:39 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 08:02:05 pm
Always thought you were a wrongun.
You were both adults. It's not what's happened here.

Also "she's three weeks away from being 18" is irrelevant. She was 17. It's like that argument on twitter between those Arsenal fans that time. Until he's 28 he's 27, or whatever it was. Also known as the Adam Johnson defence.

Offline LFCEmpire

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,741
  • Icelandic Kopite
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1528 on: Today at 01:09:34 pm »
Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,150
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1529 on: Today at 01:29:59 pm »
Proper non-story, think its a lot of yanks who are getting worried as they class 17yr olds as minors. Still a little young for him but its not even close to being inappropriate let alone illegal.
Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,852
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1530 on: Today at 01:31:21 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 01:29:59 pm
Proper non-story, think its a lot of yanks who are getting worried as they class 17yr olds as minors. Still a little young for him but its not even close to being inappropriate let alone illegal.
17 year olds are minors in the UK
Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,914
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1531 on: Today at 01:40:12 pm »
I genuinely don't understand what the fuss is all about with this 🤷

Have they done something wrong?  If so what?
Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,221
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1532 on: Today at 01:45:29 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:40:12 pm
I genuinely don't understand what the fuss is all about with this 🤷

Have they done something wrong?  If so what?

Bar Quansah using "would " no.
Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,408
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1533 on: Today at 02:30:53 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 12:26:40 pm
stop chatting up minors? Talk to girls your own age?

I'm not judging him, it's not illegal and he's young himself. They're close in age. However, there are caveats to the legal thing depending on messages they send to eachother etc that could see him fall foul of the law and end up with his career down the pan. It's just not worth it, is it? Especially given he's a young, rich, good looking professional football player who plays for one of the biggest clubs in the world. No shortage of women out there to talk to who have already done their A levels.
I mean everything you're saying I'm sure he knows himself now. So i don't really think its fair sticking the knife in too much to the lad, not saying that you are just saying.

If there was worse messages I'm sure she would have exposed them instead of these. I mean she well could have decided to expose this because he already stopped speaking to her.
Offline Beninger

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,229
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1534 on: Today at 02:48:39 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 01:29:59 pm
Proper non-story, think its a lot of yanks who are getting worried as they class 17yr olds as minors. Still a little young for him but its not even close to being inappropriate let alone illegal.
Depends on the state for age of consent. But this whole thing is pointless.
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,256
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1535 on: Today at 04:25:16 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 01:45:29 pm
Bar Quansah using "would " no.
it was "would ", as in 'what u doing'. he's asking what she's up to tomorrow
Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1536 on: Today at 09:21:09 pm »
The complexity here is if someone is in your care sexual contact is illegal if theyre 17 or below. So the teachers amongst us cant have sexual relationships with 17 year olds at the the school they teach at. You can also be guilty of sexual exploitation if youre an adult andyoure engaging in activity with a 17 year old. That points to a recognition of the significance of power dynamics in this whole thing and I think its probably very unwise, and morally dubious, for an extremely wealthy and famous footballer to be having contact like this with a child (according to Uk law).
Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,614
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1537 on: Today at 09:23:59 pm »
What on earth are you talking about?

There's no complexity. He isn't her teacher and she isn't under his care. The only UK law that counts here is the age of consent which is 16. Stop making this out to be something it isn't.
Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1538 on: Today at 09:25:40 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:23:59 pm
What on earth are you talking about?

There's no complexity. He isn't her teacher and she isn't under his care. The only UK law that counts here is the age of consent which is 16. Stop making this out to be something it isn't.

Except there are laws around sexual exploitation and sexual images too. The deeper point isnt a legal one though. Hes 21 and shes a child for 3 more weeks. This isnt complicated for a pro footballer with the eyes of the world on their actions. Be extremely careful.
