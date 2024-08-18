« previous next »
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1440 on: August 18, 2024, 02:04:47 pm »
Quote from: David Struhme on August 17, 2024, 04:28:13 pm
Chin up lad, will learn a lot from days like this

The great thing is that if one of our defenders (including Alisson) is having an off day then we have really strong subs to come on. Quansah is still learning and he will get better and better with game time.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1441 on: August 18, 2024, 02:44:21 pm »
Quansah will be fine. Yesterday was just part his learning curve. He was not struggling a bit with Delap and we needed Delap to be contained. Slot was proven to be right as Konate delivered as required. Quansah can be proud that he has progressed well beyond expectations. At 21, he is already a steadier presence than Carragher was. He will bounce back no doubt.

Was more glad that Konate is still solid, dependable and relied upon, and not in the doghouse or whatever
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1442 on: August 19, 2024, 03:56:46 am »
Quote from: MNAA on August 18, 2024, 02:44:21 pm
Quansah will be fine. Yesterday was just part his learning curve. He was not struggling a bit with Delap and we needed Delap to be contained. Slot was proven to be right as Konate delivered as required. Quansah can be proud that he has progressed well beyond expectations. At 21, he is already a steadier presence than Carragher was. He will bounce back no doubt.

Was more glad that Konate is still solid, dependable and relied upon, and not in the doghouse or whatever
I think he was fine, but he was absolutely rinsed on one counter by him, where he easily drove past Quansah into the box that didn't result in anything, but absolutely could against better teams. He is not able to defend large channels of space the way Konate can, because he doesn't have anywhere near the same speed or physical stregnth. He's going to have to learn to make up for that with more intelligent positioning like Matip did, because he will gets exposed by quick players if his positioning isn't stellar.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1443 on: August 19, 2024, 04:15:58 am »
Quote from: Dundalis on August 19, 2024, 03:56:46 am
I think he was fine, but he was absolutely rinsed on one counter by him, where he easily drove past Quansah into the box that didn't result in anything, but absolutely could against better teams. He is not able to defend large channels of space the way Konate can, because he doesn't have anywhere near the same speed or physical stregnth. He's going to have to learn to make up for that with more intelligent positioning like Matip did, because he will gets exposed by quick players if his positioning isn't stellar.

Good post.

Delap did him twice with the same move. He drew him in and then played the ball down the line and then slowed down, he drew him in and ran across him. As you say on both occasions it was about positioning.

It is absolutely normal. Quansah has just come into a situation in which he is making perfectly normal mistakes for a player of his age at Premier League level.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1444 on: August 19, 2024, 04:59:39 am »
I'm not being knee-jerk as I have thought this since Quansah came through, but I think he is yet to surpass Joe Gomez's ability as a CB. I would even say Gomez had more potential at the same age.

I still think Quansah can become a great first choice CB for us in the future, but now we're selling a player who is a better cover option at this moment (in my opinion).
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1445 on: August 19, 2024, 08:58:42 am »
Quote from: daveymac_4 on August 19, 2024, 04:59:39 am
I'm not being knee-jerk as I have thought this since Quansah came through, but I think he is yet to surpass Joe Gomez's ability as a CB. I would even say Gomez had more potential at the same age.

I still think Quansah can become a great first choice CB for us in the future, but now we're selling a player who is a better cover option at this moment (in my opinion).

Gomez has barely played CB in years and has had several very significant injuries that have both cost him game time at crucial development periods AND have probably cost him a fraction athletically. Theres a reason Klopp didnt play Gomez at CB and trusted a kid from the academy over him. That said, Id have Konate ahead of him for the big games right now. Id still be starting him a lot though because Konates body cant cope with more than a game a week.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1446 on: August 19, 2024, 09:11:14 am »
Quote from: Knight on August 19, 2024, 08:58:42 am
Gomez has barely played CB in years and has had several very significant injuries that have both cost him game time at crucial development periods AND have probably cost him a fraction athletically. Theres a reason Klopp didnt play Gomez at CB and trusted a kid from the academy over him. That said, Id have Konate ahead of him for the big games right now. Id still be starting him a lot though because Konates body cant cope with more than a game a week.

Quansah might be the better option against Mbeumo or Wissa but youd put your money on Konate coping better with Toney - if hes still there.

Quansah and Konate can easily alternate. The question mark would be if VVD was injured for any length of time.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1447 on: August 19, 2024, 09:30:18 am »
It was good to see Ibou looking fresh and strong, some things that were missing last season. Let's not forget what a player he is at his best. Yes, Jarrell had a face like a smacked arse. Good. For his development he needed a day like Saturday. Delap bossed him quite easily and I think they are similar ages so no excuses. It should hurt. I love the kid, think he's gonna be a star. Be revealing how he reacts
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1448 on: August 19, 2024, 09:44:38 am »
Young players don't tend to progress in a straight line. It's fine.

That's why the culture of overhyping some of them like Mainoo ("The new Zidane " based on 6 months of football) is not good for their development. I remember Sterling having a poor spell when he lost confidence at the start of the 13/14 season.

Players like Quansah should be given the time and space to develop and make mistakes. He can come back better from this.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1449 on: August 19, 2024, 12:20:42 pm »
It was good to see Quansah looking annoyed at the start of the second half.  Not in a petulant, playing-up-to-the-cameras way but just generally annoyed.  I think he'll be working very hard at becoming more dominant in those aerial duals and he's got everything required to do so.

Virgil transformed our defence in many ways but one of the biggest was his ability to boss that first ball.  Even when we had self-styled hardmen central defenders (like Skrtel and Lovren) we were generally crap at winning those first headers and it let teams put us on the backfoot without really working that hard to do so.  Quansah is a classy central defender but Slot is right that we need to be winning those battles.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1450 on: August 19, 2024, 12:26:21 pm »
Quote from: Knight on August 19, 2024, 08:58:42 am
Gomez has barely played CB in years and has had several very significant injuries that have both cost him game time at crucial development periods AND have probably cost him a fraction athletically. Theres a reason Klopp didnt play Gomez at CB and trusted a kid from the academy over him. That said, Id have Konate ahead of him for the big games right now. Id still be starting him a lot though because Konates body cant cope with more than a game a week.

Gomez is still our quickest defender and I don't agree that the injuries have cost him that much pace. He can still cover easily when he's down the other end, as he showed last season.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1451 on: August 20, 2024, 07:23:53 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on August 19, 2024, 09:30:18 am
It was good to see Ibou looking fresh and strong, some things that were missing last season. Let's not forget what a player he is at his best. Yes, Jarrell had a face like a smacked arse. Good. For his development he needed a day like Saturday. Delap bossed him quite easily and I think they are similar ages so no excuses. It should hurt. I love the kid, think he's gonna be a star. Be revealing how he reacts

100%, Konate needs an injury free season, hes prone to constant niggling injuries so he was in and out of the line up, when fit hes on the cusp of worldclass.

One element Quansah needs to improve is set piece defence, he was beaten a couple of times back post one of which could have been a goal. We dont have great height in the team so we need both our center backs to be totally dominant in the air, teams are now directly stopping Van Dijk or avoiding him completely, so whoever is his partner has to be just as good.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1452 on: September 24, 2024, 10:51:42 pm »
Should start tomorrow
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1453 on: September 26, 2024, 10:15:41 am »
Incredibly unlucky for their goal but a quietly very good performance overall.

105/108 passes (97%)
14 passes into the final third
75% duel win rate
8/10 accurate long balls
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1454 on: September 26, 2024, 11:22:17 am »
Yeah he did well, like the fact we have another center half who isn't afraid of a long cross field forward pass either
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1455 on: September 26, 2024, 02:20:28 pm »
Would like to get him more time - he (and Joe) need it to stay sharp.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1456 on: September 26, 2024, 04:10:41 pm »
Quote from: newterp on September 26, 2024, 02:20:28 pm
Would like to get him more time - he (and Joe) need it to stay sharp.

Feels like he and Bradley are both going through a bit of the normal development rough patch, new manager, slightly different playing style, think they both can continue their development into quality players givne the right support and minutes in the cups/closing out matches...
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1457 on: Yesterday at 10:34:06 pm »
James Pearce
@JamesPearceLFC
Jarell Quansah set to sign a new long-term contract as Liverpool open preliminary discussions with Ibrahima Konate over an extension.
Reward for Quansah's impressive development over past 12 months.

https://xcancel.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1843041087151358404
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1458 on: Yesterday at 10:35:34 pm »
Sweet!
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1459 on: Yesterday at 10:37:53 pm »
great news that Jarell and ibou new contracts are getting sorted
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1460 on: Today at 03:14:43 am »
Great News on Quansah for his contract
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1461 on: Today at 08:41:19 am »
  deserved :wellin
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1462 on: Today at 09:10:21 am »
Much deserved, going to be a mainstay of this team for many years, crazy to think he's only 21, mere baby in center back terms. Van Dijk for example was playing for Groningen, hadn't even got to Celtic nor Southampton!
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1463 on: Today at 09:12:33 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:10:21 am
Much deserved, going to be a mainstay of this team for many years, crazy to think he's only 21, mere baby in center back terms. Van Dijk for example was playing for Groningen, hadn't even got to Celtic nor Southampton!

I'm fairly sure his performances last season stack up with ANY CB thats ever played in the PL at that age.

Levi who?  ;)
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1464 on: Today at 05:09:37 pm »
Signed a new long term contract.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1465 on: Today at 05:13:30 pm »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 09:12:33 am
I'm fairly sure his performances last season stack up with ANY CB thats ever played in the PL at that age.

Levi who?  ;)

Haha I still think Colwill is going to be a quality player.

But Quansah just as good, he's exceptional.

Well deserved contract.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1466 on: Today at 05:16:55 pm »
Jarell Quansah signs new long-term contract with Liverpool FC



https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jarell-quansah-signs-new-long-term-contract-liverpool-fc
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1467 on: Today at 05:19:59 pm »
JQ!
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1468 on: Today at 05:21:03 pm »
Good stuff, very promising but still a lot to learn.  Forget how little top level footy he's played.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1469 on: Today at 05:26:16 pm »
Good news. Congrats Jarell.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1470 on: Today at 05:59:47 pm »
Kwanzaa!!!!!
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1471 on: Today at 06:00:23 pm »
It's a new 5 year deal.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1472 on: Today at 06:22:13 pm »
Great news.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1473 on: Today at 06:34:10 pm »
well deserved new contract

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1474 on: Today at 06:40:20 pm »
Excellent news, hopefully his is just the first new contract
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1475 on: Today at 06:41:44 pm »
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 06:34:10 pm
well deserved new contract
Exactly.
