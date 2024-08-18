It was good to see Quansah looking annoyed at the start of the second half. Not in a petulant, playing-up-to-the-cameras way but just generally annoyed. I think he'll be working very hard at becoming more dominant in those aerial duals and he's got everything required to do so.



Virgil transformed our defence in many ways but one of the biggest was his ability to boss that first ball. Even when we had self-styled hardmen central defenders (like Skrtel and Lovren) we were generally crap at winning those first headers and it let teams put us on the backfoot without really working that hard to do so. Quansah is a classy central defender but Slot is right that we need to be winning those battles.