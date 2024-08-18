Chin up lad, will learn a lot from days like this
Quansah will be fine. Yesterday was just part his learning curve. He was not struggling a bit with Delap and we needed Delap to be contained. Slot was proven to be right as Konate delivered as required. Quansah can be proud that he has progressed well beyond expectations. At 21, he is already a steadier presence than Carragher was. He will bounce back no doubt.Was more glad that Konate is still solid, dependable and relied upon, and not in the doghouse or whatever
I think he was fine, but he was absolutely rinsed on one counter by him, where he easily drove past Quansah into the box that didn't result in anything, but absolutely could against better teams. He is not able to defend large channels of space the way Konate can, because he doesn't have anywhere near the same speed or physical stregnth. He's going to have to learn to make up for that with more intelligent positioning like Matip did, because he will gets exposed by quick players if his positioning isn't stellar.
I'm not being knee-jerk as I have thought this since Quansah came through, but I think he is yet to surpass Joe Gomez's ability as a CB. I would even say Gomez had more potential at the same age.I still think Quansah can become a great first choice CB for us in the future, but now we're selling a player who is a better cover option at this moment (in my opinion).
Gomez has barely played CB in years and has had several very significant injuries that have both cost him game time at crucial development periods AND have probably cost him a fraction athletically. Theres a reason Klopp didnt play Gomez at CB and trusted a kid from the academy over him. That said, Id have Konate ahead of him for the big games right now. Id still be starting him a lot though because Konates body cant cope with more than a game a week.
It was good to see Ibou looking fresh and strong, some things that were missing last season. Let's not forget what a player he is at his best. Yes, Jarrell had a face like a smacked arse. Good. For his development he needed a day like Saturday. Delap bossed him quite easily and I think they are similar ages so no excuses. It should hurt. I love the kid, think he's gonna be a star. Be revealing how he reacts
Would like to get him more time - he (and Joe) need it to stay sharp.
Much deserved, going to be a mainstay of this team for many years, crazy to think he's only 21, mere baby in center back terms. Van Dijk for example was playing for Groningen, hadn't even got to Celtic nor Southampton!
I'm fairly sure his performances last season stack up with ANY CB thats ever played in the PL at that age. Levi who?
well deserved new contract
