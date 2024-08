Quansah will be fine. Yesterday was just part his learning curve. He was not struggling a bit with Delap and we needed Delap to be contained. Slot was proven to be right as Konate delivered as required. Quansah can be proud that he has progressed well beyond expectations. At 21, he is already a steadier presence than Carragher was. He will bounce back no doubt.



Was more glad that Konate is still solid, dependable and relied upon, and not in the doghouse or whatever



I think he was fine, but he was absolutely rinsed on one counter by him, where he easily drove past Quansah into the box that didn't result in anything, but absolutely could against better teams. He is not able to defend large channels of space the way Konate can, because he doesn't have anywhere near the same speed or physical stregnth. He's going to have to learn to make up for that with more intelligent positioning like Matip did, because he will gets exposed by quick players if his positioning isn't stellar.