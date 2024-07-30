« previous next »
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1360 on: July 30, 2024, 02:50:59 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on July 30, 2024, 02:00:01 pm
Saying a player is going to reach VVD levels is almost like saying theyll reach Messis level, obviously not as extreme but VVD from 2016-19 is probably the best CB Ive ever seen, youre talking about someone who was as fast as Mbappe/Mane or any attacker you could name, the most dominant CB weve seen aerially in PL history and good on the ball too.

Quansah wont reach that level but if he carries on hell most certainly be world class and one of the better Cbs in Europe, I think stylistically Matip is a better comparison.

I think Quansah doesnt quite have Joels giraffe legs. :D
Online afc tukrish

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1361 on: July 30, 2024, 02:52:45 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 30, 2024, 02:50:59 pm
I think Quansah doesnt quite have Joels giraffe legs. :D

Also slightly calmer, it would seem...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online SamLad

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1362 on: July 30, 2024, 03:00:14 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on July 30, 2024, 02:40:38 pm
Him and Bradley saved us 100m quid.
If Baj can cement a spot in the 6 role and match his potential, that goes to 200m in a heartbeat.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1363 on: July 30, 2024, 03:02:30 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July 30, 2024, 03:00:14 pm
If Baj can cement a spot in the 6 role and match his potential, that goes to 200m in a heartbeat.

And if Doak reaches his full potential John Henry can buy a new yacht.

Hurrah!
Offline newterp

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1364 on: July 30, 2024, 03:53:31 pm »
I would add in Nyoni to the Henry yacht fund... but we all know he has no future here.
Online Garlicbread

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1365 on: July 30, 2024, 04:47:43 pm »
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1366 on: July 30, 2024, 05:08:41 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on July 30, 2024, 04:47:43 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AT6R4OZ8IhU

Future captain material

Hes very relaxed and mature.

Yeh, captain in five years I reckon.
Online Garlicbread

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1367 on: July 30, 2024, 05:28:46 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July 30, 2024, 05:08:41 pm
Hes very relaxed and mature.

Yeh, captain in five years I reckon.

Well I guess it depends how Trent sees his future!
Online SamLad

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1368 on: July 30, 2024, 05:50:36 pm »
well we have several captains don't we along with the club captain.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1369 on: July 30, 2024, 06:15:13 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on July 30, 2024, 05:28:46 pm
Well I guess it depends how Trent sees his future!

In five years Trent will be thirty and way over the hill so well be glad to see him gone.
Offline Samie

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1370 on: Yesterday at 03:02:41 pm »
Quansah's stance, lad could be a great boxer if he wanted. Undisputed Middlweight champion of the world if footie doesn;t work out.

Offline thaddeus

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1371 on: Yesterday at 04:04:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 03:02:41 pm
Quansah's stance, lad could be a great boxer if he wanted. Undisputed Middlweight champion of the world if footie doesn;t work out.


I'm sure I read an interview with him where he said he'd had boxing training in the past to improve his footwork.  I think it was one of those "what would you have done if football didn't work out?" type of questions.

Dom needs to protect that handsome face of his a bit better!
Online SamLad

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1372 on: Yesterday at 04:08:27 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:04:40 pm
I'm sure I read an interview with him where he said he'd had boxing training in the past to improve his footwork.  I think it was one of those "what would you have done if football didn't work out?" type of questions.

Dom needs to protect that handsome face of his a bit better!
looks like he's practicing his high hits in case Quan comes at him  :)
Online Hazell

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1373 on: Yesterday at 04:11:31 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:04:40 pm
Dom needs to protect that handsome face of his a bit better!

He must have got all his boxing knowledge from the Rocky films.
Offline Carra-ton

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1374 on: Today at 07:08:34 am »
Quietly becoming a favourite player of mine. His passing and ball carrying skills are immaculate, but his defensive abilities are really outstanding as well. I think he keeps Konate out with proper justification at the moment.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1375 on: Today at 03:25:09 pm »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 07:08:34 am
Quietly becoming a favourite player of mine. His passing and ball carrying skills are immaculate, but his defensive abilities are really outstanding as well. I think he keeps Konate out with proper justification at the moment.

Learning from the best.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1376 on: Today at 03:25:53 pm »
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 07:08:34 am
Quietly becoming a favourite player of mine. His passing and ball carrying skills are immaculate, but his defensive abilities are really outstanding as well. I think he keeps Konate out with proper justification at the moment.
Agreed. Think Konate is a better player at the moment, but given his injury history, it really opens the door for Quansah. You can't put a price on availability.
Offline Samie

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1377 on: Today at 08:35:43 pm »
Quote
Last year, Quansah asked Liverpool to provide him with drone footage and wide-angle shots of Van Dijk's defending. He spent hours poring over snaps of the Dutchman.

Also studied John Stones, Sergio Ramos and Leonardo Bonucci on how they move off the ball.

[@LewisSteele_]
Online tubby

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 08:36:34 pm »
Quote
Never imposter [syndrome], nah, Quansah said, speaking after Liverpools 2-1 win over Arsenal in Philadelphia. Never anything like that. For me Ive always wanted to be a starting centre back for Liverpool so its never been Ive landed here.

Youve all seen it as the last year but Ive been working 16 years at Liverpool, grafting away which you probably dont see. Thats always been my goal, thats always been the plan.

Definitely [my life has changed]. I knew that came with the job when I signed up for it. Just getting recognised around England, which is recognition of how well Im doing to see Ive got so many fans and people who idolise me. Thats always a good thing.

I think you can figure it out yourself [what Im trying to work on], Im always looking at games back to see where I can improve. Im not going to give anyone any secrets on what Im working on. Im still young, theres a lot to improve on. Thats the best thing about it, I know I can be good at times but theres so much potential and I need to keep working hard to fulfil it.

I probably havent realised it how everyone would have thought Id realised. It has not been a realisation of how Ive done so far but a realisation that Im capable of playing at the level and I can kick on so much better. There are so many things I can look back on last year and improve on. There are so many goals that I need to achieve, thats the realisation.

On being called up to the fringes of the England squad before being one of the players trimmed for the 26-man squad for the European Championship last month, Quansah added: It was really good, couldnt thank Gareth enough for that opportunity. Just to be around the best players in the country and get that recognition of the season Ive had was good experience of me.

Really mature stuff from Quansah.  Interesting comments about getting that call up to the international team too, great experience for him (despite a few rocket scientists on RAWK deciding it was horrible management from Southgate at the time).
Offline Samie

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1379 on: Today at 08:38:39 pm »
Quote
Quansah:

I've always wanted to be a starting centre back for Liverpool so it's never been like I've landed here. You all seen it as the last year but I've been working for 16 years at Liverpool, grafting away which you probably don't see. That's always been my goal and plan.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1380 on: Today at 09:17:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:35:43 pm


As well as the dribbling ability of Pele, Maradonna and Lawrenson.
Online Knight

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1381 on: Today at 09:23:49 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 26, 2024, 08:36:16 am
I came in to say this. Boys been bulking hard.

Who was the poster who told us that footballers dont do bulking?
Online Eeyore

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1382 on: Today at 09:24:44 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:23:49 pm
Who was the poster who told us that footballers dont do bulking?

Lampard?
