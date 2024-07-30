Saying a player is going to reach VVD levels is almost like saying theyll reach Messis level, obviously not as extreme but VVD from 2016-19 is probably the best CB Ive ever seen, youre talking about someone who was as fast as Mbappe/Mane or any attacker you could name, the most dominant CB weve seen aerially in PL history and good on the ball too.Quansah wont reach that level but if he carries on hell most certainly be world class and one of the better Cbs in Europe, I think stylistically Matip is a better comparison.
I think Quansah doesnt quite have Joels giraffe legs.
Him and Bradley saved us 100m quid.
If Baj can cement a spot in the 6 role and match his potential, that goes to 200m in a heartbeat.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AT6R4OZ8IhUFuture captain material
Hes very relaxed and mature. Yeh, captain in five years I reckon.
Well I guess it depends how Trent sees his future!
Quansah's stance, lad could be a great boxer if he wanted. Undisputed Middlweight champion of the world if footie doesn;t work out.
I'm sure I read an interview with him where he said he'd had boxing training in the past to improve his footwork. I think it was one of those "what would you have done if football didn't work out?" type of questions.Dom needs to protect that handsome face of his a bit better!
Dom needs to protect that handsome face of his a bit better!
Quietly becoming a favourite player of mine. His passing and ball carrying skills are immaculate, but his defensive abilities are really outstanding as well. I think he keeps Konate out with proper justification at the moment.
Last year, Quansah asked Liverpool to provide him with drone footage and wide-angle shots of Van Dijk's defending. He spent hours poring over snaps of the Dutchman.Also studied John Stones, Sergio Ramos and Leonardo Bonucci on how they move off the ball.[@LewisSteele_]
Never imposter [syndrome], nah, Quansah said, speaking after Liverpools 2-1 win over Arsenal in Philadelphia. Never anything like that. For me Ive always wanted to be a starting centre back for Liverpool so its never been Ive landed here.Youve all seen it as the last year but Ive been working 16 years at Liverpool, grafting away which you probably dont see. Thats always been my goal, thats always been the plan.Definitely [my life has changed]. I knew that came with the job when I signed up for it. Just getting recognised around England, which is recognition of how well Im doing to see Ive got so many fans and people who idolise me. Thats always a good thing.I think you can figure it out yourself [what Im trying to work on], Im always looking at games back to see where I can improve. Im not going to give anyone any secrets on what Im working on. Im still young, theres a lot to improve on. Thats the best thing about it, I know I can be good at times but theres so much potential and I need to keep working hard to fulfil it.I probably havent realised it how everyone would have thought Id realised. It has not been a realisation of how Ive done so far but a realisation that Im capable of playing at the level and I can kick on so much better. There are so many things I can look back on last year and improve on. There are so many goals that I need to achieve, thats the realisation.On being called up to the fringes of the England squad before being one of the players trimmed for the 26-man squad for the European Championship last month, Quansah added: It was really good, couldnt thank Gareth enough for that opportunity. Just to be around the best players in the country and get that recognition of the season Ive had was good experience of me.
Quansah: I've always wanted to be a starting centre back for Liverpool so it's never been like I've landed here. You all seen it as the last year but I've been working for 16 years at Liverpool, grafting away which you probably don't see. That's always been my goal and plan.
I came in to say this. Boys been bulking hard.
Who was the poster who told us that footballers dont do bulking?
