Saying a player is going to reach VVD levels is almost like saying theyll reach Messis level, obviously not as extreme but VVD from 2016-19 is probably the best CB Ive ever seen, youre talking about someone who was as fast as Mbappe/Mane or any attacker you could name, the most dominant CB weve seen aerially in PL history and good on the ball too.Quansah wont reach that level but if he carries on hell most certainly be world class and one of the better Cbs in Europe, I think stylistically Matip is a better comparison.
I think Quansah doesnt quite have Joels giraffe legs.
Him and Bradley saved us 100m quid.
If Baj can cement a spot in the 6 role and match his potential, that goes to 200m in a heartbeat.
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.44]