« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jarell Quansah  (Read 129389 times)

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,169
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1360 on: Today at 02:50:59 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 02:00:01 pm
Saying a player is going to reach VVD levels is almost like saying theyll reach Messis level, obviously not as extreme but VVD from 2016-19 is probably the best CB Ive ever seen, youre talking about someone who was as fast as Mbappe/Mane or any attacker you could name, the most dominant CB weve seen aerially in PL history and good on the ball too.

Quansah wont reach that level but if he carries on hell most certainly be world class and one of the better Cbs in Europe, I think stylistically Matip is a better comparison.

I think Quansah doesnt quite have Joels giraffe legs. :D
Logged

Offline afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,684
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1361 on: Today at 02:52:45 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:50:59 pm
I think Quansah doesnt quite have Joels giraffe legs. :D

Also slightly calmer, it would seem...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,775
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1362 on: Today at 03:00:14 pm »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 02:40:38 pm
Him and Bradley saved us 100m quid.
If Baj can cement a spot in the 6 role and match his potential, that goes to 200m in a heartbeat.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,169
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1363 on: Today at 03:02:30 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:00:14 pm
If Baj can cement a spot in the 6 role and match his potential, that goes to 200m in a heartbeat.

And if Doak reaches his full potential John Henry can buy a new yacht.

Hurrah!
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,259
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1364 on: Today at 03:53:31 pm »
I would add in Nyoni to the Henry yacht fund... but we all know he has no future here.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Up
« previous next »
 