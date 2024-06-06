« previous next »
Jarell Quansah

Re: Jarell Quansah
June 6, 2024, 11:44:14 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June  6, 2024, 11:27:36 am

Whos in ahead of him? Id say hes more accomplished than Dunk and Branthwaite. The others have a bit more experience though. And been in the England setup longer. His time will come soon enough though and its good for us that hell get a good summer rest and come back with a point to prove.

This is Southgate we have to remember Nick, I'd imagine Quansah carried the ball past halfway, provided an assist and Gareth had a heart attack.
Re: Jarell Quansah
June 6, 2024, 01:48:12 pm
Quote from: Draex on June  6, 2024, 11:44:14 am
This is Southgate we have to remember Nick, I'd imagine Quansah carried the ball past halfway, provided an assist and Gareth had a heart attack.
:D
Re: Jarell Quansah
June 6, 2024, 01:50:41 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on June  6, 2024, 11:16:36 am
He has been dropped from the final England squad. Not unexpected but hopefully it was a great experience for him

Final say on this might be in the air still. Harry Maguire apparently is a huge question mark for the squad, so can imagine Quansah/Dunk will go instead of him.
Re: Jarell Quansah
June 6, 2024, 03:53:40 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on June  6, 2024, 01:50:41 pm
Final say on this might be in the air still. Harry Maguire apparently is a huge question mark for the squad, so can imagine Quansah/Dunk will go instead of him.

Slab is out, as per Tap-in. Looks like Dunk has replaced him.
Re: Jarell Quansah
June 6, 2024, 04:08:36 pm
Reckon Jarell will be on stand-by..........
Re: Jarell Quansah
June 6, 2024, 04:16:21 pm
Jarrell wil lbe getting coached in the art of Total Football with Arne and not Total Shit with that waistcoat fucker.
Re: Jarell Quansah
June 6, 2024, 06:13:44 pm
Gareth Southgate says that Jarell Quansah will be part of the England squad to face Iceland at Wembley on Friday, despite not making the 26-man squad.

If selected Quansah would win his first England cap
Re: Jarell Quansah
June 6, 2024, 06:26:39 pm
Annoying for us but good for him. He'll probably get picked now. Southgate would be daft to go with 3 half fit defenders.
Re: Jarell Quansah
June 6, 2024, 06:34:45 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on June  6, 2024, 06:13:44 pm
Gareth Southgate says that Jarell Quansah will be part of the England squad to face Iceland at Wembley on Friday, despite not making the 26-man squad.

If selected Quansah would win his first England cap get injured and miss our entire pre-season because he played in a pointless game for England
Re: Jarell Quansah
June 6, 2024, 07:05:33 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on June  6, 2024, 06:13:44 pm
Gareth Southgate says that Jarell Quansah will be part of the England squad to face Iceland at Wembley on Friday, despite not making the 26-man squad.

If selected Quansah would win his first England cap
What's the point? Give game time and experience to someone who is going you waistcoat wearing wankstain.
Re: Jarell Quansah
June 6, 2024, 08:54:45 pm
I want him to go just for the addition fume of him going over Brainthwaite to be honest
Re: Jarell Quansah
June 7, 2024, 10:40:58 am
I was surprised by his omission when you look at what Eng-ur-land have available to them. Wouldn't be surprised if he's still on the plane, and would be deservedly so.
Re: Jarell Quansah
June 7, 2024, 11:47:00 am
Quote from: Agent99 on June  6, 2024, 07:05:33 pm
What's the point? Give game time and experience to someone who is going you waistcoat wearing wankstain.

Fucking typical of that stupid c*nt, if you've no intention of taking him, then let him go on holiday so he can go back to his club, while you try to work out how to actually/maybe/possibly win a tournament. Thank fuck I don't support the national team, couldn't deal with this wanker
Re: Jarell Quansah
June 7, 2024, 04:43:38 pm
agree 100% Rob.

this bullshit from Southgate is like a kinder, gentler version of "testing his resolve".

a proper manager would never do that to the lad.
Re: Jarell Quansah
June 7, 2024, 04:52:19 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on June  7, 2024, 11:47:00 am
Fucking typical of that stupid c*nt, if you've no intention of taking him, then let him go on holiday so he can go back to his club, while you try to work out how to actually/maybe/possibly win a tournament. Thank fuck I don't support the national team, couldn't deal with this wanker

Totally agree. Would love it if the Southgate man u rumours are true.
Re: Jarell Quansah
June 7, 2024, 05:38:51 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on June  7, 2024, 11:47:00 am
Fucking typical of that stupid c*nt, if you've no intention of taking him, then let him go on holiday so he can go back to his club, while you try to work out how to actually/maybe/possibly win a tournament. Thank fuck I don't support the national team, couldn't deal with this wanker

I think it shows that he's actually on stand-by.  If by Sunday, the other squad members come through as "fit", then Jarell will be going on his holibobs.
Re: Jarell Quansah
June 7, 2024, 06:44:38 pm
Quote from: SamLad on June  7, 2024, 04:43:38 pm
agree 100% Rob.

this bullshit from Southgate is like a kinder, gentler version of "testing his resolve".

a proper manager would never do that to the lad.

What kind of over reaction is this? He's just keeping him on standby for the full squad if there are any injuries picked up tonight and nothing more!
Re: Jarell Quansah
June 7, 2024, 07:04:37 pm
Shaw not on the bench again. Surely the dinosaur can't pick him, can he?

I think Q will be on the plane.
Re: Jarell Quansah
June 7, 2024, 07:05:38 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on June  7, 2024, 06:44:38 pm
What kind of over reaction is this? He's just keeping him on standby for the full squad if there are any injuries picked up tonight and nothing more!

Pretty much standby players have been around for years now.
Re: Jarell Quansah
June 7, 2024, 07:06:11 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on June  7, 2024, 07:04:37 pm
Shaw not on the bench again. Surely the dinosaur can't pick him, can he?

I think Q will be on the plane.

The dinosaur said yesterday they expect Shaw to be fit for the 2nd group game - sounds like a gamble to be honest.
Re: Jarell Quansah
June 7, 2024, 07:07:23 pm
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on June  7, 2024, 07:06:11 pm
The dinosuar said yesterday they expect Shaw to be fit fr the 2nd group game- sounds like a gamble to be honest.

That's wild, man. Why not pick Tyrick Mitchell or someone?
Re: Jarell Quansah
June 7, 2024, 07:59:08 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on June  7, 2024, 07:07:23 pm
That's wild, man. Why not pick Tyrick Mitchell or someone?

Can see Gomez playing left back.
Re: Jarell Quansah
June 8, 2024, 11:45:21 am
Jarell unused.

what was the point?
Re: Jarell Quansah
June 8, 2024, 04:24:32 pm
Quote from: SamLad on June  8, 2024, 11:45:21 am
Jarell unused.

what was the point?
You can't have it both ways. Southgate read RAWK and reconsidered. Wise man.
Re: Jarell Quansah
June 8, 2024, 04:26:56 pm
Quote from: farawayred on June  8, 2024, 04:24:32 pm
You can't have it both ways. Southgate read RAWK and reconsidered. Wise man.
I only want it one way - LFC players left alone by their national teams.
Re: Jarell Quansah
June 10, 2024, 01:43:24 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on June  6, 2024, 07:05:33 pm
What's the point? Give game time and experience to someone who is going you waistcoat wearing wankstain.

That should be an autocorrect for Southgate.
Re: Jarell Quansah
July 7, 2024, 09:45:57 am
Jarell has come into camp looking completely gigantic. those square shoulders are ridiculous.
Re: Jarell Quansah
July 26, 2024, 08:36:16 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on July  7, 2024, 09:45:57 am
Jarell has come into camp looking completely gigantic. those square shoulders are ridiculous.
I came in to say this. Boys been bulking hard.
Re: Jarell Quansah
July 26, 2024, 08:38:21 am
Quote from: Bobinhood on July  7, 2024, 09:45:57 am
Jarell has come into camp looking completely gigantic. those square shoulders are ridiculous.
He looks in amazing shape.
He has incredible potential hopefully no injuries for him
Re: Jarell Quansah
July 26, 2024, 08:49:04 am
Great physique, tall, handsome, professional footballer, you have to feel sorry for some people, they just don't stand a chance in life
Re: Jarell Quansah
July 27, 2024, 10:37:31 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on July 26, 2024, 08:49:04 am
Great physique, tall, handsome, professional footballer, you have to feel sorry for some people, they just don't stand a chance in life
He will be the next 007
Re: Jarell Quansah
Today at 07:56:56 pm
Yeah, he's a young & handsome bastard.
