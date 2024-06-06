Whos in ahead of him? Id say hes more accomplished than Dunk and Branthwaite. The others have a bit more experience though. And been in the England setup longer. His time will come soon enough though and its good for us that hell get a good summer rest and come back with a point to prove.
This is Southgate we have to remember Nick, I'd imagine Quansah carried the ball past halfway, provided an assist and Gareth had a heart attack.
He has been dropped from the final England squad. Not unexpected but hopefully it was a great experience for him
Final say on this might be in the air still. Harry Maguire apparently is a huge question mark for the squad, so can imagine Quansah/Dunk will go instead of him.
Gareth Southgate says that Jarell Quansah will be part of the England squad to face Iceland at Wembley on Friday, despite not making the 26-man squad.If selected Quansah would win his first England cap get injured and miss our entire pre-season because he played in a pointless game for England
Gareth Southgate says that Jarell Quansah will be part of the England squad to face Iceland at Wembley on Friday, despite not making the 26-man squad.If selected Quansah would win his first England cap
What's the point? Give game time and experience to someone who is going you waistcoat wearing wankstain.
Fucking typical of that stupid c*nt, if you've no intention of taking him, then let him go on holiday so he can go back to his club, while you try to work out how to actually/maybe/possibly win a tournament. Thank fuck I don't support the national team, couldn't deal with this wanker
agree 100% Rob.this bullshit from Southgate is like a kinder, gentler version of "testing his resolve".a proper manager would never do that to the lad.
What kind of over reaction is this? He's just keeping him on standby for the full squad if there are any injuries picked up tonight and nothing more!
Shaw not on the bench again. Surely the dinosaur can't pick him, can he?I think Q will be on the plane.
The dinosuar said yesterday they expect Shaw to be fit fr the 2nd group game- sounds like a gamble to be honest.
That's wild, man. Why not pick Tyrick Mitchell or someone?
Jarell unused.what was the point?
You can't have it both ways. Southgate read RAWK and reconsidered. Wise man.
What's the point? Give game time and experience to someone who is going you waistcoat wearing wankstain.
Jarell has come into camp looking completely gigantic. those square shoulders are ridiculous.
Great physique, tall, handsome, professional footballer, you have to feel sorry for some people, they just don't stand a chance in life
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.67]