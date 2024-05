Jürgen is a genius so I have to think the reason Quansah is playing ahead of Konaté is to get as many minutes into him as possible to ready him for next season. The mistakes he's been making in the last few games will serve as invaluable learning moments he won't need to have next season when the games matter again.



Even though it was effectively a free header, the technique and placement on the goal was Hyppia-esque.