Don’t mean this to sound arsey, as it’s an interesting debate. Think Yorky was a centre back in his pomp so maybe he’d know…but do you think it’s easier to take a blocker kind of centre back and develop their ability on the ball, or take a ball playing centre back and teach them how to be in the right place at the right time more often.



I imagine the ball players are a rarer breed but don’t really know.



I think what separates Quansah from the norm is that he is a ball-playing centre-back who is aerially dominant but also has a decent turn of speed. You get plenty of big stoppers who can dominate in the air but tend to either struggle with pace or ball-playing ability. Likewise, you also get smaller more mobile centrebacks who are quick and good on the ball. They tend to be converted full-backs or midfield players.Quansah has the potential to have all three attributes. We just need to be patient with him as he gains experience and irons out the flaws in his game.