Rumours he's about to get a new contract, he certainly has earned it.



Really good Quansah performance yesterday. Mad to think he's played more in all competitions (and the league) than Konate did after we paid big money for him.If you can get Konate on the pitch he'd partner Van Dijk for me but no reason to take Quansah out in the last couple. In fact I'd have liked to have finally seen Gomez play centre half too in case it's something the new manager wants to take a look at.Pretty sure he's already been given one earlier in the season?