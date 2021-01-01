I've been hugely impressed with Quansah this season, to the extent that he's the obvious Matip replacement in the squad for me to slot in as 4th choice CB, with a new left-sided one coming in the summer. I was at Craven Cottage for the SF 2nd leg and was just amazed how good he looked in the flesh, an immaculate defender on his day, which have been plentiful in his debut season.



But...and there's always a but. He has looked slightly nervier lately, especially playing alongside Bradley, which is totally understandable. Brighton clearly targeted those areas last weekend. The way Jurgen has rotated Quansah/Konate has done my head in all season to be honest; it's the one thing I don't think he's got right consistently in an otherwise incredible managerial season from the big man, and today it's probably cost us. He keeps playing Konate in games like Sheff Utd and Sparta Prague when we should be saving him for the big games like today, and letting Quansah continue to grow away from a) truly elite opposition players and b) tough away grounds.