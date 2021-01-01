« previous next »
Jarell Quansah

MonsLibpool

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1080
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:28:09 pm
could have fooled me.
Predictably, someone comes in to make it personal :D

It's not. He made a very basic mistake which really tilted tge momentum of the game.

Quansah was amazing today and the mistake doesn't matter, it was just bad luck. Happy now?
SamLad

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1081
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:28:20 pm
I did and I praised him on here.

However, a must-win game away to your biggest rivals is a tougher game, no? You can't be making basic mistakes like that but he'll learn from it.
you're actually saying that MU is a bigger test than MC?  jesus.
jillcwhomever

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1082
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 06:02:53 pm
Agree, but Quansah has that error in him, he gave an equally easy ball away at the start. I guess it's an aspect of his game that will improve as he gains experience. Top marks though for not letting it affect his game.

He does, but it goes with the way we play, we play on the edge. Sometimes it comes off, sometimes it doesn't. I thought his attitude was excellent after the goal he kept his head together well. I am sure he will learn from the experience. It wasn't that which made us draw the game, we just missed too many chances and were over fussy with our build up play.
MonsLibpool

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1083
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:30:10 pm
you're actually saying that MU is a bigger test than MC?  jesus.
Playing away at OT is tougher than Anfield because it's more hostile and you know. You're just being pedantic.

Agree to disagree mate. You can argue with someone else. There's no need to derail the thread by asking rhetorical questions.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:33:36 pm by MonsLibpool »
rhysd

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1084
Jesus... a player makes a mistake in a game.

It's not unusual.

Other than that he did really well.

Even Van Dijk makes mistakes. Even Baresi, etc did. It's just one of those things.
MBL?

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1085
His mistake cost us. It wasn't even the wrong option he just didn't hit the ball hard enough. He's been brilliant for us and that mistake whilst terrible doesn't change the fact that he's been brilliant for us in every game he's played including this one.
Kuytinho

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1086
Thought he was really, really good again today, obviously aside from a couple of misplaced passes. Everyone has a mistake in them, but not everyone responds so well. Testament to his character that he picked up where he left off. Barely but a foot wrong across 26 games for us.
Fiasco

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1087
Bad pass aside he was great today. Not only that, he didn't put a foot wrong after the mistake, and that shows a lot about his character. It was a stupid and careless ball but that lends probably to how comfortable we were in terms of domination of play. He isn't the first to play a suicide pass like that and he won't be the last.

Head up Jarrell lad, you bounced back and your mistake shouldn't have mattered.
Draex

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1088
Was always going to happen, no blame from me, his team mates let him down for making that mistake be so important.
wemmick

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1089
Quote from: Draex on Today at 06:44:43 pm
Was always going to happen, no blame from me, his team mates let him down for making that mistake be so important.
Agreed. The senior players let him down. Can't ask young player to play perfectly because they can't take their chances.
A-Bomb

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1090
Jurgen has to own this - there is no reason why youd start a kid with less than 20 premier league appearances over Gomez who played an integral part in our last premier league win and has significantly more big game experience.

Quansah is a fabulous talent, but did not need to start this game - we had other proven options.
BCCC

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1091
Only mistake he's made and didn't let it get to him either.

Onwards and upwards, he's the future.
farawayred

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1092
Quansah will learn from this, he probably feels awful. But I blame the kit man, who didn't outfit the front three with their shooting boots. We can't miss so many chances and become champions, we have to turn this around right now.
Knight

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1093
Quote from: markmywords on Today at 05:43:39 pm
Do you think Klopp is aware that  Konate can't play 2 games in quick succession? Seeing as Klopp played him in both thursdays fixtures before sunday games at old trafford, thursday fixtures incl home games against sheffield utd and protecting a 5 -1 lead over sparta

I dunno why he's played him when he hasn't needed to.
RedG13

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1094
He was really good out the error. He going keep getting better.
killer-heels

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1095
Thought he was really good.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1096
Feel for the lad, changed the game. He's not put a foot wrong all season. I also think any other player misses the opportunity/doesn't think to take it first time which is even more unfortunate for him.
LallanaInPyjamas

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1097
I've been hugely impressed with Quansah this season, to the extent that he's the obvious Matip replacement in the squad for me to slot in as 4th choice CB, with a new left-sided one coming in the summer. I was at Craven Cottage for the SF 2nd leg and was just amazed how good he looked in the flesh, an immaculate defender on his day, which have been plentiful in his debut season.

But...and there's always a but. He has looked slightly nervier lately, especially playing alongside Bradley, which is totally understandable. Brighton clearly targeted those areas last weekend. The way Jurgen has rotated Quansah/Konate has done my head in all season to be honest; it's the one thing I don't think he's got right consistently in an otherwise incredible managerial season from the big man, and today it's probably cost us. He keeps playing Konate in games like Sheff Utd and Sparta Prague when we should be saving him for the big games like today, and letting Quansah continue to grow away from a) truly elite opposition players and b) tough away grounds.
Coolie High

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1098
Quote from: LallanaInPyjamas on Today at 10:54:55 pm
I've been hugely impressed with Quansah this season, to the extent that he's the obvious Matip replacement in the squad for me to slot in as 4th choice CB, with a new left-sided one coming in the summer. I was at Craven Cottage for the SF 2nd leg and was just amazed how good he looked in the flesh, an immaculate defender on his day, which have been plentiful in his debut season.

But...and there's always a but. He has looked slightly nervier lately, especially playing alongside Bradley, which is totally understandable. Brighton clearly targeted those areas last weekend. The way Jurgen has rotated Quansah/Konate has done my head in all season to be honest; it's the one thing I don't think he's got right consistently in an otherwise incredible managerial season from the big man, and today it's probably cost us. He keeps playing Konate in games like Sheff Utd and Sparta Prague when we should be saving him for the big games like today, and letting Quansah continue to grow away from a) truly elite opposition players and b) tough away grounds.

Yeah cant understand why Konate would start mid week and not today.
killer-heels

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1099
Thing is Konate played on Wednesday for 90 minutes and if we would have played him against Brighton then that would have meant he played two full games in less than a week after coming back from a muscle injury.

I am no physio but i dont think it works like that, where you play two games but assure your muscles you are having a break after that, honest. He plays a game, he has then a greater chance of being injured in the next one.

It was just unfortunate the order of the games.
Buster Gonad

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1100
We should just buy 60 million defenders and stop playing kids like that Genius  that manages Abu Dhabi.

Seriously though the kid has been a revelation this season and it's ridiculous we're where we are having had to play an inexperienced kid so often in such a key position. The irony today is that he's so brilliant technically for a centre back. Great that he didn't lose his head after the mistake too.
BCCC

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1101
I didn't have a problem when I saw his name on the team sheet. He's been fantastic this season when we've needed him like many of the youngsters playing to ridiculous levels and the reason we have one trophy in the bag and still flying in the other two.
Stevo79

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1102
His positioning after the goal was incredible and he stopped a good few counter attacks. He made a mistake, was brilliant otherwise, move on.
killer-heels

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1103
He was really good. Its been an incredible season for him, out of nowhere to perform this well.
Father Ted

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1104
I swear any other week Fernandes tries that and slices it out horribly for a throw in. Not that it wasn't a bad mistake.
MonsLibpool

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #1105
Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 11:12:33 pm
I swear any other week Fernandes tries that and slices it out horribly for a throw in. Not that it wasn't a bad mistake.
Very good strike indeed.

It's not about the goal per say but United were dead at that point and that gave them something to cling on to. Even if they hadn't scored, they'd have played with more belief.

Even the most experienced players make those mistakes. I remember Matip misplacing a pass against Palace in Jan 22. It was a comfortable game but after that misplaced pass, they really attacked and it was a slog. More recently, Ake misplaced a pass against us (which led to the pen) and it completely the momentum of the game. After that, we outplayed even though we fielded a "weakened"  11.

At places like Old Trafford,  you can't show weakness. It's the same for Anfield and that's why teams crumble here after we equalise. It's a learning curve for the young lad.
