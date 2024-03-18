I really don't know what the point is of baking in a systemic weakness which leaves all of Gomez/ Bradley vulnerable when Trent isn't playing. I get it with Trent. You maximise his on the ball potential and hope the corresponding weakness it leaves in behind him can be mitigated against by the covering CB/ midfielders/ whoever. But why bother when it's Gomez? You just create a systemic issue without having the huge payoff (Trent in attack) that makes the weakness worth it.