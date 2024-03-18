« previous next »
Author Topic: Jarell Quansah  (Read 90958 times)

Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1000 on: March 18, 2024, 02:12:09 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on March 18, 2024, 02:05:38 pm
Im surprised hes getting as much praise as he is after yesterday .. I think hes an incredible prospect and doing what hes doing at 20 is amazing .. he was eye catching on the ball but thought he struggled defensively yesterday - not all his fault at all but we conceded a huge amount of shots down his side
Not a knock on him but for now we do miss Ibou especially vs teams that counter well
United seemed to target our right hand side all game, constantly making big switches from their right to left with long balls to Rashford and then Garnacho. Gomez and Bradley both struggled dealing with them which then puts extra pressure on Quansah.
Online JackWard33

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1001 on: March 18, 2024, 02:36:07 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on March 18, 2024, 02:12:09 pm
United seemed to target our right hand side all game, constantly making big switches from their right to left with long balls to Rashford and then Garnacho. Gomez and Bradley both struggled dealing with them which then puts extra pressure on Quansah.

Yup... I wrote that and instantly deleted it because decided I didn't want to get into individual discussions .. agree on the right backs - several of ours had bad days defensively
Offline thaddeus

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1002 on: March 18, 2024, 02:56:16 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on March 18, 2024, 02:36:07 pm
Yup... I wrote that and instantly deleted it because decided I didn't want to get into individual discussions .. agree on the right backs - several of ours had bad days defensively
I think it's largely systemic.  Trent, Gomez and Bradley all have the issue that we can easily be overloaded on that side.  Garnacho was lively but we also made Ogbene look like a world beater.  I can't remember who was right back that day but Luton's goal came from almost exactly the same overload that Man U kept playing for.

Konate is probably better at covering that extra space than Quansah but it's a very high bar!
Online JackWard33

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1003 on: March 18, 2024, 03:11:58 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on March 18, 2024, 02:56:16 pm

Konate is probably better at covering that extra space than Quansah but it's a very high bar!

Yeah totally - he's got an off the charts ability to cover space .. but we do also need him to set up the way we do and be effective defensively vs teams that counter attack well
Online Knight

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1004 on: March 18, 2024, 03:15:47 pm »
I really don't know what the point is of baking in a systemic weakness which leaves all of Gomez/ Bradley vulnerable when Trent isn't playing. I get it with Trent. You maximise his on the ball potential and hope the corresponding weakness it leaves in behind him can be mitigated against by the covering CB/ midfielders/ whoever. But why bother when it's Gomez? You just create a systemic issue without having the huge payoff (Trent in attack) that makes the weakness worth it.
Online Chris~

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1005 on: March 18, 2024, 03:51:11 pm »
Quote from: Knight on March 18, 2024, 03:15:47 pm
I really don't know what the point is of baking in a systemic weakness which leaves all of Gomez/ Bradley vulnerable when Trent isn't playing. I get it with Trent. You maximise his on the ball potential and hope the corresponding weakness it leaves in behind him can be mitigated against by the covering CB/ midfielders/ whoever. But why bother when it's Gomez? You just create a systemic issue without having the huge payoff (Trent in attack) that makes the weakness worth it.
What do you consider the systemic weakness? Taking them out of the back line/pushing in to midfield?
Online Eeyore

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1006 on: March 18, 2024, 05:30:25 pm »
Quote from: Knight on March 18, 2024, 03:15:47 pm
I really don't know what the point is of baking in a systemic weakness which leaves all of Gomez/ Bradley vulnerable when Trent isn't playing. I get it with Trent. You maximise his on the ball potential and hope the corresponding weakness it leaves in behind him can be mitigated against by the covering CB/ midfielders/ whoever. But why bother when it's Gomez? You just create a systemic issue without having the huge payoff (Trent in attack) that makes the weakness worth it.

We are always going to have a systemic weakness because the system is set up to allow Salah to cheat. We don't ask for the same defensive covering from the right-sided attacker as we do for the likes of Diaz or Mane on the left.

The huge pay off is keeping the right-sided attacker Salah high up the pitch.
Online kop306

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1007 on: March 18, 2024, 06:38:35 pm »
Quote from: William Regal on March 18, 2024, 08:59:10 am
Thought Quansah was our best player yesterday, seems daft to say when you concede 4 but I thought he was pretty dominant and very assured on the ball

this is 100% true

the amount of times he ran forward with the ball was brilliant and he created the goal for macca

because konate was injured we didnt have the option of playing with 3 centre backs after we went 2-1 up that would have helped massively

if he carries on the way he is he will be first choice centre back next season thats how highly i rate him
Offline SerbianScouser

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 04:46:54 pm »
Becoming the best attacker from our backline.

Incredible progress from Quansah this season. His aggressiveness from the back will be invaluable in the coming seasons.
Online newterp

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 04:48:18 pm »
There was play where he outraced Adringa to the ball and kept it in play.

Good game throughout. Especially the play to fix his own mistake on the double header and hold off Adringa
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1010 on: Today at 04:50:39 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:48:18 pm
There was play where he outraced Adringa to the ball and kept it in play.

Good game throughout. Especially the play to fix his own mistake on the double header and hold off Adringa
Yeah, that was really pleasing to see. Adingra's no slouch.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1011 on: Today at 04:52:12 pm »
Superb again.
Offline Keith Lard

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1012 on: Today at 04:53:54 pm »
Honestly feels like weve been gifted a £50m centre back and £50m right back this season. Amazing when you think about it
Offline farawayred

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1013 on: Today at 04:56:54 pm »
He should now be considered as a senior centerback, he's matured enough. Virg, Konate, Gomez and him would be the top four choices next season and perhaps bringing van den Berg into the foil might complete the squad...
Online Knight

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1014 on: Today at 05:07:39 pm »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 04:53:54 pm
Honestly feels like weve been gifted a £50m centre back and £50m right back this season. Amazing when you think about it

Yep. Very good way of putting it. And not just that but £50 million players who could end up as £80+ million players.
Online SamLad

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1015 on: Today at 05:37:08 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:56:54 pm
He should now be considered as a senior centerback, he's matured enough. Virg, Konate, Gomez and him would be the top four choices next season and perhaps bringing van den Berg into the foil might complete the squad...
I think of him as on par with every CB except Virgil. dunno why ppl were losing their shit over Ibou not starting today.
Online fowlermagic

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1016 on: Today at 06:39:09 pm »
Great performance by the lad Amazing stuff n he must be thinking when will he wake up as it's a dream
Offline BCCC

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1017 on: Today at 09:35:35 pm »
Vigil was a late developer, how good will this lad be?


Gonna be a monster.
Online kop306

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #1018 on: Today at 10:12:51 pm »
i think he will start again on thursday

ibou rested until next sunday
