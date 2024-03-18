Im surprised hes getting as much praise as he is after yesterday .. I think hes an incredible prospect and doing what hes doing at 20 is amazing .. he was eye catching on the ball but thought he struggled defensively yesterday - not all his fault at all but we conceded a huge amount of shots down his side Not a knock on him but for now we do miss Ibou especially vs teams that counter well
United seemed to target our right hand side all game, constantly making big switches from their right to left with long balls to Rashford and then Garnacho. Gomez and Bradley both struggled dealing with them which then puts extra pressure on Quansah.
Yup... I wrote that and instantly deleted it because decided I didn't want to get into individual discussions .. agree on the right backs - several of ours had bad days defensively
Konate is probably better at covering that extra space than Quansah but it's a very high bar!
I really don't know what the point is of baking in a systemic weakness which leaves all of Gomez/ Bradley vulnerable when Trent isn't playing. I get it with Trent. You maximise his on the ball potential and hope the corresponding weakness it leaves in behind him can be mitigated against by the covering CB/ midfielders/ whoever. But why bother when it's Gomez? You just create a systemic issue without having the huge payoff (Trent in attack) that makes the weakness worth it.
Thought Quansah was our best player yesterday, seems daft to say when you concede 4 but I thought he was pretty dominant and very assured on the ball
There was play where he outraced Adringa to the ball and kept it in play. Good game throughout. Especially the play to fix his own mistake on the double header and hold off Adringa
Honestly feels like weve been gifted a £50m centre back and £50m right back this season. Amazing when you think about it
He should now be considered as a senior centerback, he's matured enough. Virg, Konate, Gomez and him would be the top four choices next season and perhaps bringing van den Berg into the foil might complete the squad...
