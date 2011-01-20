« previous next »
Quote from: kop306 on March 14, 2024, 06:36:07 pm
is quansah better than most of the other english defenders ?

Difficult to know but he's been brilliant for us, admittedly in a small sample size.
Quansah will get ignored on an International level until he's undisputedly either our #1 or #2 CB. Despite how brilliant he's been, he's only really played a small handful of minutes due to being behind Virgil, Konate and Matip in the pecking order (you could argue he's ahead of Joe due to his commitments at full-back). Someone like Branthwaite has the advantage of being the main man at Everton, and it's easier to stand out when you're the only competent player in a team full of buffoons.

That'll change over the coming seasons of course, but it doesn't surprise me if this summer's Euros are considered too soon for him. Particularly as Southgate's obsession with Harry Maguire continues to hold strong.
Giving him some rest so he can start against United away, what a season he is having.
Quote from: Bread on March 14, 2024, 06:49:17 pm
Quansah will get ignored on an International level until he's undisputedly either our #1 or #2 CB. Despite how brilliant he's been, he's only really played a small handful of minutes due to being behind Virgil, Konate and Matip in the pecking order (you could argue he's ahead of Joe due to his commitments at full-back). Someone like Branthwaite has the advantage of being the main man at Everton, and it's easier to stand out when you're the only competent player in a team full of buffoons.

That'll change over the coming seasons of course, but it doesn't surprise me if this summer's Euros are considered too soon for him. Particularly as Southgate's obsession with Harry Maguire continues to hold strong.
Agreed.  Branthwaite benefits from being at a club where he's needed for every game.  He's played 50% more minutes that Quansah this season.

Quansah is getting by far the better apprenticeship though.  Playing in a high defensive line and playing out from the back.  Having Virgil as a role model must be incredible for he and Konaté.

Dyche's teams have always had well thought of central defenders but they're schooled in safety first tactics and defending the penalty area.  Of the three towers he had at Burnley, one is now at Brentford and two are at Everton.  Not that it matters whilst Dyche's spirit buddy Southgate is England manager but Branthwaite will need to break free of that style before too long.
Quansah was incredible again. I know there were comparisons with Matip further up the thread, but he really has van Dijk's coolness about him. Must be one of the top CB prospects in Europe.
Quote from: redbyrdz on March 15, 2024, 09:23:21 am
Quansah was incredible again. I know there were comparisons with Matip further up the thread, but he really has van Dijk's coolness about him. Must be one of the top CB prospects in Europe.

his confidence is growing every game he plays

he is going forward a lot with the ball, can see him playing on sunday as united will sit back and defend
The boy plays like he's been in the team for years. He has great mentors in Virg and Matip and his composure on the ball is that of a seasoned centre half.

Can only get better too. Him and Konate as the future pairing is  an exciting prospect.
Quote from: redbyrdz on March 15, 2024, 09:23:21 am
Quansah was incredible again. I know there were comparisons with Matip further up the thread, but he really has van Dijk's coolness about him. Must be one of the top CB prospects in Europe.

To my eye, barring Van Dijk's extra pace, Quansah (especially on the ball) is the spitting image of Virgil.
Quote from: thaddeus on March 15, 2024, 08:47:46 am
Agreed.  Branthwaite benefits from being at a club where he's needed for every game.  He's played 50% more minutes that Quansah this season.

Quansah is getting by far the better apprenticeship though.  Playing in a high defensive line and playing out from the back.  Having Virgil as a role model must be incredible for he and Konaté.

Dyche's teams have always had well thought of central defenders but they're schooled in safety first tactics and defending the penalty area.  Of the three towers he had at Burnley, one is now at Brentford and two are at Everton.  Not that it matters whilst Dyche's spirit buddy Southgate is England manager but Branthwaite will need to break free of that style before too long.

This is a top post.

I would add that Branthwaite does seem to have the raw tools to slide into a an elite side though. Hes quick and powerful.

But you are right, ought to be sooner rather than later in his development.

On Quansah, its more like the opposite. Even against City, Im not sure hes faced sustained pressure for long periods of time which really question your concentration and positioning. This may have happened at Bristol Rovers though?
One thing is for certain - the Mighty Quan has saved us a packet on getting a centre back.  Bradley's also saved us some money too.  Lovely.
Joel Quansah
Need that spiderman meme with the glasses and Matip
Did he not score?  I'm not watching but some screamed Quansah in the Comms thread then it was goal!!!
Hello Matip.
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 04:34:09 pm
Did he not score?  I'm not watching but some screamed Quansah in the Comms thread then it was goal!!!

Didn't score but was the architect of the second goal. Cooly taking on the Utd players on the edge of the box before passing in the box and creating all manner of havoc.
Nope, His run set up our goal.  ;D
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 04:34:09 pm
Did he not score?  I'm not watching but some screamed Quansah in the Comms thread then it was goal!!!
No that was me. His run created our equaliser
Quansah is the lovechild of the Van Dijk and Matip bromance. It's the only thing that makes sense.
Jarell Beckenbauer
Thought he did well again today. Has saved us a lot of money on a CB that we may have had to sign in the summer if he hadnt progressed as well as he has this season.

One of the few today who can walk out of that shit hole knowing that they played well.
Looks top class in the making, going to be special..
He was very good today.
Yes, high quality performance today. He should be proud despite the result.
What a prospect this lad has looked this season. It's highly beneficial for this boy to play under VVD and learn from him (same as our other boys, but potentially larger impact on younger guys).

If he kicks on, we don't have to worry about a starting CB slot in coming years whatsoever.
I really think he looks the part. Matip's spot is well and truly his now.

He's a lot like Joel. And Virgil. And he's from Warrington.
I'm going to play the role of contrarian a little bit here. Played excellently in spells today (particularly for our equaliser) and largely contained Hojlund, but thought he was caught out on a few occasions today where a more experienced head might have prevailed. I don't think he needs to go out to Garnacho for the 1st goal (just hold his ground and let Gomez deal with it), and I did wonder if he could have closed the gap between himself and Virgil for the Rashford goal. Felt there were a few other occasions where they got behind him today, with Virgil having to cover a lot of ground.

I don't mean to be a hater; he's still just a kid, he's been largely brilliant for us this season and his ceiling is extremely, extremely high. Just thought today was one of those days to remind us he's still got a little ways to go.
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 09:44:02 pm
I'm going to play the role of contrarian a little bit here. Played excellently in spells today (particularly for our equaliser) and largely contained Hojlund, but thought he was caught out on a few occasions today where a more experienced head might have prevailed. I don't think he needs to go out to Garnacho for the 1st goal (just hold his ground and let Gomez deal with it), and I did wonder if he could have closed the gap between himself and Virgil for the Rashford goal. Felt there were a few other occasions where they got behind him today, with Virgil having to cover a lot of ground.

I don't mean to be a hater; he's still just a kid, he's been largely brilliant for us this season and his ceiling is extremely, extremely high. Just thought today was one of those days to remind us he's still got a little ways to go.

Nah, Gomez is the one that fucked up for the first, why is he going towards the ball when Quansah is already there?
He did a Matip for our first goal :D
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 09:44:02 pm
I'm going to play the role of contrarian a little bit here. Played excellently in spells today (particularly for our equaliser) and largely contained Hojlund, but thought he was caught out on a few occasions today where a more experienced head might have prevailed. I don't think he needs to go out to Garnacho for the 1st goal (just hold his ground and let Gomez deal with it), and I did wonder if he could have closed the gap between himself and Virgil for the Rashford goal. Felt there were a few other occasions where they got behind him today, with Virgil having to cover a lot of ground.

I don't mean to be a hater; he's still just a kid, he's been largely brilliant for us this season and his ceiling is extremely, extremely high. Just thought today was one of those days to remind us he's still got a little ways to go.
My reading of the situation around their first goal is that Gomez was inverted in the middle of the park and Quansah came out to cover the wing. That's how we play, that's how Konate would have done it too. But both Gomez and Quansah did not deal perfectly well with an imperfect situation, in which Gomez was the CB and Quansah is not the faster player.
The lad was great, Rashford might struggle to finish at times but he's a threat all game with his pace.
quansah the biggest possitive of the season for me

another good game today , helped create macca goal aswell
Looked really good and like a seasoned player! 
Thought Quansah was our best player yesterday, seems daft to say when you concede 4 but I thought he was pretty dominant and very assured on the ball
Was left exposed and got caught out due to some sloppy play from further up.
Had a few wobbly clearances yesterday but all in all had a near impeccable game. We have a player here, that much is certain. Very rarely do you see CBs of this age that are this assured on the ball and tactically aware and clever.
We wanted a Van Dijk regen and our academy delivered one. ;D
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 10:00:36 am
Had a few wobbly clearances yesterday but all in all had a near impeccable game. We have a player here, that much is certain. Very rarely do you see CBs of this age that are this assured on the ball and tactically aware and clever.
100% agree.

haven't seen the whole thread but anyone nitpicking at the lad has quickly forgotten that he played 90 minutes vs MC and hardly (if at all!) put a foot wrong. 

forget his age / inexperience - he's simply a great footballer.
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 10:57:08 am
We wanted a Van Dijk regen and our academy delivered one. ;D
Q = (young VvD + mature JM)
VVD being the leader he is has no doubt helped him greatly to settle in,looks like he's got ice in his veins and has enough of everything physically.
