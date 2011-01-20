I'm going to play the role of contrarian a little bit here. Played excellently in spells today (particularly for our equaliser) and largely contained Hojlund, but thought he was caught out on a few occasions today where a more experienced head might have prevailed. I don't think he needs to go out to Garnacho for the 1st goal (just hold his ground and let Gomez deal with it), and I did wonder if he could have closed the gap between himself and Virgil for the Rashford goal. Felt there were a few other occasions where they got behind him today, with Virgil having to cover a lot of ground.



I don't mean to be a hater; he's still just a kid, he's been largely brilliant for us this season and his ceiling is extremely, extremely high. Just thought today was one of those days to remind us he's still got a little ways to go.