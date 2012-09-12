The thing I don't get is why people don't have belief in the guy. He has been doing a mighty fine job all season long and it wasn't, because he was bailed out by others around him all the time or because he only faced shite players/teams or because multiple fuck ups went unpunished. It was because he has been composed and focussed and he has done his job with loads of self-confidence and made very few mistakes. I get he's still a young player and you can get inconsistent performances from them, but even that's not something that can be said about Quansah. He might not have faced as strong an opposition as he has today, but it has been clear all season long that the lad is class. Have some faith, people.