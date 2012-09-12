« previous next »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 06:38:23 pm
It was a hospital pass to him from Van Dijk in the first place .
There was enough where he could have got rid of first time. Not sure anybody was open but just sending long to restart press is at worst case what should happen. He will learn. I dont remember him really having those mistake before. That a tough game for any player
He's got the robot in his pocket.
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 06:36:54 pm
First time I remember him making bad mistakes in game(got caught on the ball like edge of box and then bad pass into mf in your half) but it like 1 or 2 and didn't get punished other then that he was outstanding. He also like corrected it really fast.
This game will only make him better
Virg also got caught on it by Haaland.
City is one of the most dangerous and capable teams out there. Having young lads hold their own against such teams is a valuable learning experience for them.
Shame on those who threw it in when they saw him in the team.  Fantastic.
Wouldnt worry starting him in any game, hes phenomenal
Wise head on young shoulders.
He's a bit good isn't he.
another from the golden academy there just seems a abundance of really really good players coming thru 

Jarell Quansah is yet another iceman so cool great player
Wow. Just wow.

Think I said it earlier in the thread but; weve already got our Virgil replacement.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 06:42:30 pm
Virg also got caught on it by Haaland.
Yea. Was just noting it on Quansah as it stood out oh he finally made a mistake where he could get punished. Not really noticing him having an Mistakes and then missing up against a really good team where he didnt get punished is an excellent learning process.
Incredible
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 07:20:14 pm
Yea. Was just noting it on Quansah as it stood out oh he finally made a mistake where he could get punished. Not really noticing him having an Mistakes and then missing up against a really good team where he didnt get punished is an excellent learning process.
Yeah. Even the most experienced players can make mistakes in tight games. Playing this game is big for his development.
Adding invaluable experience playing these games. Both him and Bradley will be huge for us.

Looks like a young Virgil.
Quote from: Copenred on Today at 07:21:58 pm
Looks like a young Virgil.

The really terrifying thing (for the opposition) is that hes streets ahead of where Virg was at the same age.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:01:17 pm
He's a bit good isn't he.

Let's keep him.
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 07:23:54 pm
The really terrifying thing (for the opposition) is that hes streets ahead of where Virg was at the same age.

No complaints from my side if he "only" ends up as good as Virgil :)
We didnt miss konate
After an iffy performance on Thursday (about the only one so far) that was more in keeping with what hes shown the rest of this season. What composure, strength, poise and skill he has
Cooler than a penguins cock.
Genuinely have no concerns when I see his name on the teamsheet. Thats a big statement for a novice in an elite team
He'll do for me.
Not only was he unfathomably relaxed in defensive situations, but he was fantastic on the ball.

His self belief and work rate to come into the side this season has been so so good. He is a massive example to all those others making their way through the age groups. Youd have been a brave person to put money on him making more apps for us this season than he did for Bristol Rovers yet hes fitted in perfectly.
Saved us a few quid, has young JQ! What a feller.
This guy is completely unphased. I rate Konate highly and was worried today, I shouldn't have been. This lad is fucking good, and what'smore he knows hes fucking good.

Klopp knows a player when he sees one and he sees one in Quansah.
This kid is absolutely class

Genuinely cannot believe how good he is.
How can a kid that young be so composed. If I was a 20 year old lad playing CB and saw a combination of De Bruyne, Haaland, Bernardo or Foden advancing on my position, I'd be leathering it into row Z every time.
Unbelievably calm and composed. Brilliant defending, great on the ball. Maybe caught a bit too far up the pitch a couple of times, but overall a great performance given the circumstances.
We needed a £60M CB in the summer they said.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:21:53 pm
Yeah. Even the most experienced players can make mistakes in tight games. Playing this game is big for his development.
Totally Agree. Will help him so much for the future games too
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:01:17 pm
He's a bit good isn't he.
And he's only going to get better.
superb from quansah today

Imperious today. Made easy work of Haaland.
He was excellent today, he's one hell of a player.
Seems to coast through games. Looks like he's played for years. Obviously helps having the best in the world beside him but he's been a real surprise.  Gonna score a lot of goals too I reckon. Has a great shot on him.
The thing I don't get is why people don't have belief in the guy. He has been doing a mighty fine job all season long and it wasn't, because he was bailed out by others around him all the time or because he only faced shite players/teams or because multiple fuck ups went unpunished. It was because he has been composed and focussed and he has done his job with loads of self-confidence and made very few mistakes. I get he's still a young player and you can get inconsistent performances from them, but even that's not something that can be said about Quansah. He might not have faced as strong an opposition as he has today, but it has been clear all season long that the lad is class. Have some faith, people.
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Today at 10:47:16 pm
Seems to coast through games. Looks like he's played for years. Obviously helps having the best in the world beside him but he's been a real surprise.  Gonna score a lot of goals too I reckon. Has a great shot on him.
He was really close to scoring the winner ;)
 Bloody brilliant today.
