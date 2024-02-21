« previous next »
Another bump, not much in this thread for a while, think it says so much about how he just glides through games and barely worries or troubles you. Absolute class.  Another 90 chalked up with no bother at all.
Says it all that when he starts I am not really worried. He is a genuine first team player in my mind.
He's got some confidence, not sure who he was bollocking but he was all first half for not giving him passing options, then he went full Matip and did it himself.
What a gem this kid is.

Top player.
Another bump, not much in this thread for a while, think it says so much about how he just glides through games and barely worries or troubles you. Absolute class.  Another 90 chalked up with no bother at all.

It says a lot that with all the agonising over our injuries and playing squad vs Luton, he wasn't mentioned once. Bring him in for Ibou? No drama.
Excellent yet again.
Really confident breaking lines on the dribble, very modern central defender quality...
I don't even consider him a young player when I am looking at the team sheets. He's a proper player in the squad and is already at the level where he could be starting every week and no one would be worried. The fact that Matip's injury has barely got a mention for months now speaks volume to how good he has been.
Really confident breaking lines on the dribble, very modern central defender quality...

Helped us relieve some pressure a few times - almost had a hockey assist in the first half.
What Quansah and Bradley are doing this season is pretty amazing, if you'd have predicted them to be on this level before the season started, you wouldn't believe it.

The mentality of Quansah is brilliant, hes not just happy being a youngster getting the odd game in one of the biggest clubs in the world, he knows and fully believes he already belongs at this level.
Quansah and Bradleys breakout seasons has been one of the joys of this campaign. Quansah was excellent again tonight, didnt let the yard dog Woodrow drag him down to his level.

Positioning a touch suspect on the goal, but overall really strong. Clearly being asked to break the lines and take calculated risks on the ball, which he did excellently. Very impressed.
I don't even consider him a young player when I am looking at the team sheets. He's a proper player in the squad and is already at the level where he could be starting every week and no one would be worried. The fact that Matip's injury has barely got a mention for months now speaks volume to how good he has been.

At the end of the Luton game I marvelled at the fact we had Danns, McConnell and Clark all playing in a premier league fixture at the same time, then it occurred to me that I didn't even think about Quansah or Bradley in that- two players who definitely would have been considered "the kids" at the start of the season. Never mind  Curtis, Harvey or Kelleher, the seasoned veterans. We're getting so much value out of our academy these days. For so long after the Gerrard-Owen-Fowler years it just sat there.
At the end of the Luton game I marvelled at the fact we had Danns, McConnell and Clark all playing in a premier league fixture at the same time, then it occurred to me that I didn't even think about Quansah or Bradley in that- two players who definitely would have been considered "the kids" at the start of the season. Never mind  Curtis, Harvey or Kelleher, the seasoned veterans. We're getting so much value out of our academy these days. For so long after the Gerrard-Owen-Fowler years it just sat there.
One of the best things Rodgers did was bringing in Alex Inglethorpe

Carra just did a interview with him in his weekly column.

https://archive.ph/2024.02.23-105138/https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/02/23/jamie-carragher-liverpool-academy-alex-inglethorpe/
At the end of the Luton game I marvelled at the fact we had Danns, McConnell and Clark all playing in a premier league fixture at the same time, then it occurred to me that I didn't even think about Quansah or Bradley in that- two players who definitely would have been considered "the kids" at the start of the season. Never mind  Curtis, Harvey or Kelleher, the seasoned veterans. We're getting so much value out of our academy these days. For so long after the Gerrard-Owen-Fowler years it just sat there.
Inglethorpe, Pep and Jurgen has overseen an academy that is now the envy of every other club in the league.

The "machine" they setup is marvellous in how it just delivers.

Of course there are many others who were/are involved, but they are directors of it all.
Since Inglethorpe's becmore more prominent, we've really started delivering. Before that, his youth teams, when he was a coach before being director, played some damn good football as well. I think that was the time Raheem was still in the academy..
