At the end of the Luton game I marvelled at the fact we had Danns, McConnell and Clark all playing in a premier league fixture at the same time, then it occurred to me that I didn't even think about Quansah or Bradley in that- two players who definitely would have been considered "the kids" at the start of the season. Never mind Curtis, Harvey or Kelleher, the seasoned veterans. We're getting so much value out of our academy these days. For so long after the Gerrard-Owen-Fowler years it just sat there.
Inglethorpe, Pep and Jurgen has overseen an academy that is now the envy of every other club in the league.
The "machine" they setup is marvellous in how it just delivers.
Of course there are many others who were/are involved, but they are directors of it all.
Since Inglethorpe's becmore more prominent, we've really started delivering. Before that, his youth teams, when he was a coach before being director, played some damn good football as well. I think that was the time Raheem was still in the academy..