I don't even consider him a young player when I am looking at the team sheets. He's a proper player in the squad and is already at the level where he could be starting every week and no one would be worried. The fact that Matip's injury has barely got a mention for months now speaks volume to how good he has been.



At the end of the Luton game I marvelled at the fact we had Danns, McConnell and Clark all playing in a premier league fixture at the same time, then it occurred to me that I didn't even think about Quansah or Bradley in that- two players who definitely would have been considered "the kids" at the start of the season. Never mind Curtis, Harvey or Kelleher, the seasoned veterans. We're getting so much value out of our academy these days. For so long after the Gerrard-Owen-Fowler years it just sat there.