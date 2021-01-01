we got a gem on our hands. for such a young defender playing in such a difficult set up, he has been brilliant.



it would have been easier for him if we just sit in the 6yard box blocking shots but he does the difficult and risky stuff and makes it look rather comfortable.



think i mentioned here before that he is partly lucky that we have such a decent midfield in front of him and he would have a much tougher time in last season set up with the mess we are in.



lets see how far this kid can go and hopefully we can cotton ball him and not burn him out with too much game time.