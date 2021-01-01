« previous next »
disgraced cake

Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 07:00:09 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 06:31:11 pm
Just extend Matip for another year to cover for Quansah Konate and Van Dijk. Don't need to buy a new CB. Honestly who on the market we can get that is better than him?

I don't think it's about finding someone better than Quansah, it's about finding someone who can give you more matches than Matip (probably) can.

No real injury history between VVD and Quansah other than Virgil's freak ACL. Gomez however does have an injury history and is required to play more games at full back now, and Konate is similarly injury prone and already had to sit out a few games for Quansah. We'll need something there I'm pretty sure of it.
DarkOfTheManatee

Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 07:01:40 pm
Looks like he's been in the team for years - absolutely incredible composure given his age and experience, but I don't think I've really read much praise of him in the media so far (not that I'm complaining, the less pressure on him the better).
Fromola

Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 07:03:09 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 06:31:11 pm
Just extend Matip for another year to cover for Quansah Konate and Van Dijk. Don't need to buy a new CB. Honestly who on the market we can get that is better than him?

Lost that privilege with the Matip ACL, we can't rely on him next season. Gomez covers other positions and him and Konate have their injury problems, Virg another year older. Quansah's development allows us to give a new signing in the summer time to bed in, we won't need to rush them.
Coolie High

Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 07:04:11 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:03:09 pm
Lost that privilege with the Matip ACL, we can't rely on him next season. Gomez covers other positions and him and Konate have their injury problems, Virg another year older. Quansah's development allows us to give him a new signing in the summer time to bed in, we won't need to rush them.

Gomez doesn't need to cover as many positions when we have Bradley and Beck in the squad. That would make it Beck Tsimikas and Robertson for the left, Bradley and TAA for the right, Gomez plays more as a CB.
Coolie High

Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 07:04:33 pm
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 06:31:11 pm
Just extend Matip for another year to cover for Quansah Konate and Van Dijk. Don't need to buy a new CB. Honestly who on the market we can get that is better than him?

Bring back Sepp Van Den Berg.
lucid-tentacles

Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 07:11:46 pm
rscanderlech

Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 07:49:11 pm
Whats most impressive for me is that, unless Im mistaken, hes not even as quick as Konate, Gomez,  VVD or most other CBs who impress at a very young age. I.e. he is just that good overall.
mattD

Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 08:04:48 pm
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 07:49:11 pm
Whats most impressive for me is that, unless Im mistaken, hes not even as quick as Konate, Gomez,  VVD or most other CBs who impress at a very young age. I.e. he is just that good overall.

Not sure about his outright pace, but he's definitely more than quick enough. Often been a failing for young defenders in the past, sometimes lacking the physical aspect (Rhys Williams for example).

I do wonder if the modern game makes it all but impossible to have a slow defender, given how high the defensive lines are now.
MonsLibpool

Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 08:08:49 pm
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 08:04:48 pm
Not sure about his outright pace, but he's definitely more than quick enough. Often been a failing for young defenders in the past, sometimes lacking the physical aspect (Rhys Williams for example).

I do wonder if the modern game makes it all but impossible to have a slow defender, given how high the defensive lines are now.
He's quick enough for a high line. It's his strength that will make him even better and that will come with time.

Players like Virg and Ibou don't need to run as much. Why? Because they are strong enough to barge players off the ball. That discourages our opponents from running at them.
Fromola

Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 08:13:16 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 07:04:11 pm
Gomez doesn't need to cover as many positions when we have Bradley and Beck in the squad. That would make it Beck Tsimikas and Robertson for the left, Bradley and TAA for the right, Gomez plays more as a CB.

Trent is getting more and more game time in midfield though, it's becoming a regular tactical switch.
rscanderlech

Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 08:19:07 pm
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 08:04:48 pm
Not sure about his outright pace, but he's definitely more than quick enough. Often been a failing for young defenders in the past, sometimes lacking the physical aspect (Rhys Williams for example).

I do wonder if the modern game makes it all but impossible to have a slow defender, given how high the defensive lines are now.
Im not suggesting he is slow, only that  young CBs are usually hyped due to their precocious speed/size, but Quansah looks like he actually has the all-round skills alreadywhich is unusual.
Jean Girard

Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 08:19:44 pm
He's some find. Did not see how good he's been coming.
Clint Eastwood

Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 08:36:25 pm
Just keeps knocking it out of the park.
b_joseph

Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 09:02:56 pm
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 08:04:48 pm
Not sure about his outright pace, but he's definitely more than quick enough. Often been a failing for young defenders in the past, sometimes lacking the physical aspect (Rhys Williams for example).

I do wonder if the modern game makes it all but impossible to have a slow defender, given how high the defensive lines are now.
Matip wasnt exactly fast but he was fine with it. Just positioning and awareness...Quansah has it. Just hope he stays fit
William Regal

Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 10:07:49 pm
Any footage when he followed the ball into the opposition half, then we got countered and he stayed in there pressing and absolutely busted someone, it was beautiful, think it might have been early in the 2nd half
StevoHimself

Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 10:13:48 pm
He's top class. Seems to get better every game. He'd start for most decent sides in Europe.
Shady Craig

Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 10:25:21 pm
Said in the summer transfer thread that why can't he become our own Colwill this season and boy has he delivered and so much more. Him Gomez and Endo proving a lot of people wrong and it's great to see.
Kalito

Re: Jarell Quansah
Today at 12:12:56 am
Quote from: William Regal on Yesterday at 10:07:49 pm
Any footage when he followed the ball into the opposition half, then we got countered and he stayed in there pressing and absolutely busted someone, it was beautiful, think it might have been early in the 2nd half
Absolutely loved that no nonsense, crunching tackle. It was on Saka.  :)

This kid is progressing very nicely. Top talent.
simplyred84

Re: Jarell Quansah
Today at 12:36:31 am
Quote from: Shady Craig on Yesterday at 10:25:21 pm
Said in the summer transfer thread that why can't he become our own Colwill this season and boy has he delivered and so much more. Him Gomez and Endo proving a lot of people wrong and it's great to see.

The value in good coaching. Invest in individuals with a time and belief, they will repay that if they're good enough
kesey

Re: Jarell Quansah
Today at 01:36:30 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 07:04:33 pm
Bring back Sepp Van Den Berg.

And what a great player he is .
smutchin

Re: Jarell Quansah
Today at 08:39:46 am
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Yesterday at 07:01:40 pm
Looks like he's been in the team for years

Had to keep pinching myself yesterday to remind myself hes still only 20. How is it even possible for him to look so assured and comfortable at this level at that age?

whtwht

Re: Jarell Quansah
Today at 08:43:32 am
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 08:39:46 am
Had to keep pinching myself yesterday to remind myself hes still only 20. How is it even possible for him to look so assured and comfortable at this level at that age?



Superb. No doubt has great feedback from VVD /Matip and Gomez
xbugawugax

Re: Jarell Quansah
Today at 09:20:42 am
we got a gem on our hands. for such a young defender playing in such a difficult set up, he has been brilliant.

it would have been easier for him if we just sit in the 6yard box blocking shots but he does the difficult and risky stuff and makes it look rather comfortable.

think i mentioned here before that he is partly lucky that we have such a decent midfield in front of him and he would have a much tougher time in last season set up with the mess we are in.

lets see how far this kid can go and hopefully we can cotton ball him and not burn him out with too much game time.
PhilV

Re: Jarell Quansah
Today at 09:38:53 am
I was worried when he Jarell's knee jarred but luckily he carried on and was totally fine.

He is mighty impressive, he's come in and for me looks fully the part in this team, Him, VVD and Konate, we are looking good. Keep Matic as cover.
Party Phil

Re: Jarell Quansah
Today at 09:44:38 am
Quote from: PhilV on Today at 09:38:53 am
Keep Matic as cover.

Nemanja?
SerbianScouser

Re: Jarell Quansah
Today at 11:41:45 am
One great aspect of his emergence is that he saved us tens and tens of millions that we can now redirect elsewhere , either towards buying goals or extending contracts for our best players.
dramared

Re: Jarell Quansah
Today at 11:50:19 am
One of the hardest postitons to bring younger players into, credit to him that he plays with such maturity, confidence and quality.
So calm to watch.
Lad

Re: Jarell Quansah
Today at 11:53:18 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 07:04:11 pm
Gomez doesn't need to cover as many positions when we have Bradley and Beck in the squad. That would make it Beck Tsimikas and Robertson for the left, Bradley and TAA for the right, Gomez plays more as a CB.

And Calvin Ramsey.
PaulF

Re: Jarell Quansah
Today at 12:17:05 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 08:36:25 pm
Just keeps knocking it out of the park.

Though his passing was ok actually :), one lovely crossfield ball with backspin on to make it easy for the recipient to control in particular.
