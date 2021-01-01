Just extend Matip for another year to cover for Quansah Konate and Van Dijk. Don't need to buy a new CB. Honestly who on the market we can get that is better than him?
Lost that privilege with the Matip ACL, we can't rely on him next season. Gomez covers other positions and him and Konate have their injury problems, Virg another year older. Quansah's development allows us to give him a new signing in the summer time to bed in, we won't need to rush them.
Whats most impressive for me is that, unless Im mistaken, hes not even as quick as Konate, Gomez, VVD or most other CBs who impress at a very young age. I.e. he is just that good overall.
Not sure about his outright pace, but he's definitely more than quick enough. Often been a failing for young defenders in the past, sometimes lacking the physical aspect (Rhys Williams for example).I do wonder if the modern game makes it all but impossible to have a slow defender, given how high the defensive lines are now.
Gomez doesn't need to cover as many positions when we have Bradley and Beck in the squad. That would make it Beck Tsimikas and Robertson for the left, Bradley and TAA for the right, Gomez plays more as a CB.
Any footage when he followed the ball into the opposition half, then we got countered and he stayed in there pressing and absolutely busted someone, it was beautiful, think it might have been early in the 2nd half
Said in the summer transfer thread that why can't he become our own Colwill this season and boy has he delivered and so much more. Him Gomez and Endo proving a lot of people wrong and it's great to see.
Looks like he's been in the team for years
Had to keep pinching myself yesterday to remind myself hes still only 20. How is it even possible for him to look so assured and comfortable at this level at that age?
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Just keeps knocking it out of the park.
