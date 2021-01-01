Just extend Matip for another year to cover for Quansah Konate and Van Dijk. Don't need to buy a new CB. Honestly who on the market we can get that is better than him?



I don't think it's about finding someone better than Quansah, it's about finding someone who can give you more matches than Matip (probably) can.No real injury history between VVD and Quansah other than Virgil's freak ACL. Gomez however does have an injury history and is required to play more games at full back now, and Konate is similarly injury prone and already had to sit out a few games for Quansah. We'll need something there I'm pretty sure of it.