Jarell Quansah

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #760 on: Today at 07:00:09 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 06:31:11 pm
Just extend Matip for another year to cover for Quansah Konate and Van Dijk. Don't need to buy a new CB. Honestly who on the market we can get that is better than him?

I don't think it's about finding someone better than Quansah, it's about finding someone who can give you more matches than Matip (probably) can.

No real injury history between VVD and Quansah other than Virgil's freak ACL. Gomez however does have an injury history and is required to play more games at full back now, and Konate is similarly injury prone and already had to sit out a few games for Quansah. We'll need something there I'm pretty sure of it.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #761 on: Today at 07:01:40 pm »
Looks like he's been in the team for years - absolutely incredible composure given his age and experience, but I don't think I've really read much praise of him in the media so far (not that I'm complaining, the less pressure on him the better).
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #762 on: Today at 07:03:09 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 06:31:11 pm
Just extend Matip for another year to cover for Quansah Konate and Van Dijk. Don't need to buy a new CB. Honestly who on the market we can get that is better than him?

Lost that privilege with the Matip ACL, we can't rely on him next season. Gomez covers other positions and him and Konate have their injury problems, Virg another year older. Quansah's development allows us to give a new signing in the summer time to bed in, we won't need to rush them.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #763 on: Today at 07:04:11 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:03:09 pm
Lost that privilege with the Matip ACL, we can't rely on him next season. Gomez covers other positions and him and Konate have their injury problems, Virg another year older. Quansah's development allows us to give him a new signing in the summer time to bed in, we won't need to rush them.

Gomez doesn't need to cover as many positions when we have Bradley and Beck in the squad. That would make it Beck Tsimikas and Robertson for the left, Bradley and TAA for the right, Gomez plays more as a CB.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #764 on: Today at 07:04:33 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 06:31:11 pm
Just extend Matip for another year to cover for Quansah Konate and Van Dijk. Don't need to buy a new CB. Honestly who on the market we can get that is better than him?

Bring back Sepp Van Den Berg.
Offline lucid-tentacles

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 551
  • Living for the moment
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #765 on: Today at 07:11:46 pm »
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #766 on: Today at 07:49:11 pm »
Whats most impressive for me is that, unless Im mistaken, hes not even as quick as Konate, Gomez,  VVD or most other CBs who impress at a very young age. I.e. he is just that good overall.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #767 on: Today at 08:04:48 pm »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Today at 07:49:11 pm
Whats most impressive for me is that, unless Im mistaken, hes not even as quick as Konate, Gomez,  VVD or most other CBs who impress at a very young age. I.e. he is just that good overall.

Not sure about his outright pace, but he's definitely more than quick enough. Often been a failing for young defenders in the past, sometimes lacking the physical aspect (Rhys Williams for example).

I do wonder if the modern game makes it all but impossible to have a slow defender, given how high the defensive lines are now.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #768 on: Today at 08:08:49 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 08:04:48 pm
Not sure about his outright pace, but he's definitely more than quick enough. Often been a failing for young defenders in the past, sometimes lacking the physical aspect (Rhys Williams for example).

I do wonder if the modern game makes it all but impossible to have a slow defender, given how high the defensive lines are now.
He's quick enough for a high line. It's his strength that will make him even better and that will come with time.

Players like Virg and Ibou don't need to run as much. Why? Because they are strong enough to barge players off the ball. That discourages our opponents from running at them.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #769 on: Today at 08:13:16 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 07:04:11 pm
Gomez doesn't need to cover as many positions when we have Bradley and Beck in the squad. That would make it Beck Tsimikas and Robertson for the left, Bradley and TAA for the right, Gomez plays more as a CB.

Trent is getting more and more game time in midfield though, it's becoming a regular tactical switch.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #770 on: Today at 08:19:07 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 08:04:48 pm
Not sure about his outright pace, but he's definitely more than quick enough. Often been a failing for young defenders in the past, sometimes lacking the physical aspect (Rhys Williams for example).

I do wonder if the modern game makes it all but impossible to have a slow defender, given how high the defensive lines are now.
Im not suggesting he is slow, only that  young CBs are usually hyped due to their precocious speed/size, but Quansah looks like he actually has the all-round skills alreadywhich is unusual.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #771 on: Today at 08:19:44 pm »
He's some find. Did not see how good he's been coming.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #772 on: Today at 08:36:25 pm »
Just keeps knocking it out of the park.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #773 on: Today at 09:02:56 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 08:04:48 pm
Not sure about his outright pace, but he's definitely more than quick enough. Often been a failing for young defenders in the past, sometimes lacking the physical aspect (Rhys Williams for example).

I do wonder if the modern game makes it all but impossible to have a slow defender, given how high the defensive lines are now.
Matip wasnt exactly fast but he was fine with it. Just positioning and awareness...Quansah has it. Just hope he stays fit
