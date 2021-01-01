« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jarell Quansah  (Read 59940 times)

Offline Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,150
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #720 on: Today at 11:16:00 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 12:24:22 am
So for the EL he is 60% so far 12 win out of 20 and Pl is now 12 win out of 18 for 66.7%. I think he be a 70% Aerial duel time over time. Probably somewhere in the 60s this year which is very good for a 20 year old for first season in the PL.
Colwill is at about 76% and hes about as aerially  dominant as you can get at that age.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,210
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #721 on: Today at 12:18:13 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Today at 11:16:00 am
Colwill is at about 76% and hes about as aerially  dominant as you can get at that age.

70m for Colwill is what Chelsea wanted. He's been pretty poor defensively otherwise (seen enough Chelsea games for entertainment value).

Quansah - free.

But to be fair - we are still looking for a left side CB or new left back.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #722 on: Today at 06:27:40 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on Today at 11:16:00 am
Colwill is at about 76% and hes about as aerially  dominant as you can get at that age.
Colwill is at 70%.
He was at 64% in his first season at Huddersfield at age 18, then 71% at Brighton. Yea Quansah played like 15 games in League 1 before this yea I expect not 70% now but next season he should be much more ready for that.
Logged

Offline Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,893
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #723 on: Today at 06:29:37 pm »
Quote from: Spanish omlette with roast spuds & stuffing on Yesterday at 09:13:38 pm
Hes boss, isnt he? Virgil 2.0 indeed.
Yep have no concerns when I see him on the team sheet!
Logged

Online Bangin Them In

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #724 on: Today at 08:25:05 pm »
The new superstar for me
Quality and a scouser - just looks so classy
Logged
A win for the Liverpool country

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,803
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #725 on: Today at 08:26:53 pm »
Close enough, he's actually from Warrington but has been with us since he was 5.  :D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 14 15 16 17 18 [19]   Go Up
« previous next »
 