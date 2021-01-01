« Reply #720 on: Today at 11:16:00 am »
So for the EL he is 60% so far 12 win out of 20 and Pl is now 12 win out of 18 for 66.7%. I think he be a 70% Aerial duel time over time. Probably somewhere in the 60s this year which is very good for a 20 year old for first season in the PL.
Colwill is at about 76% and hes about as aerially dominant as you can get at that age.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W