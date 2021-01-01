I feel that it's been a little understated just how big of an impact he's making, because he's not only allowing us to rest Konaté and soften the absence of Matip, but he's displaying top end Premier League level talent.



How many academy central defenders have you seen Klopp & company trust so strongly to field them in high stakes Premier League games? It's really hard to recall.



For example with Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips they only saw PL game time when it turned out that we had no centre backs available.



He seems like the real deal, a truly reliable member of the squad going forward.



It's good to have homegrown defenders, apparently no Premier League team has ever won the PL without an English-born central defender