Author Topic: Jarell Quansah  (Read 57103 times)

Offline RedG13

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 09:22:22 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 08:23:53 pm
Apparently he wasn't overly impressive when out on loan. Seems like he's upped several levels during pre season. You can never be sure with young players.
He was very Rash at first. He got he got a Red Card on loan and Joey Barton (who was his Manager) his has said that really helped him. He was the best defender there by the end of the season irc.
Offline Samie

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 09:23:18 pm »
Quote from: Buster Gonad on Yesterday at 08:23:53 pm
Apparently he wasn't overly impressive when out on loan. Seems like he's upped several levels during pre season. You can never be sure with young players.

Josey BArton was manging him for heavens sake.  ;D
Offline RedG13

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 09:24:04 pm »
Quote from: Marys Donkey on Yesterday at 09:13:05 pm
He looks like a real talent and you are correct about VVD being special in regards to being elite in the air and pretty much impossible to go past.

I think he won't grow much but I think he might be one of those players who has a growth spurt and then his body has to catch up. I think there is a possibility he will become more powerful and that his anticipation will improve both of which will make him quicker.

If he can improve his acceleration from a standing start than he has the chance to be really elite because he has everything else.
It looks like he still needs to fill out his Body a little that should help. He has looked like has some pace in some spots too, I think it was on of the EL or Cup game he made some ground.
He looks really good for a 20 year old center back though.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #683 on: Yesterday at 10:08:49 pm »
Yeah he's superb. Only thing missing is experience really. That tackle in the second half to prevent a one-on-one was immaculate.
Offline TipTopKop

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #684 on: Yesterday at 10:42:11 pm »
Just needs to keep developing and he's going to be immense. Brilliant today.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #685 on: Yesterday at 10:58:55 pm »
He already looks like a PL centre half. If he were called Jorge Quansetti and we'd got him off a Serie A side he'd be on the back pages every game.
Offline Buster Gonad

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #686 on: Yesterday at 11:08:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:23:18 pm
Josey BArton was manging him for heavens sake.  ;D

In which case he's made it despite the obstacles..
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #687 on: Yesterday at 11:58:10 pm »
All a bit out of the blue. 12 months ago he was getting set for a loan to League 1 Bristol Rovers where he'd have a bit of a rough time and their fans would conclude he wasn't really up to it. And now he's strutting around the pitch in the Premier League and Europe and looking more than the part. Most were calling for a new CB in the summer but Klopp must have known he had a potential gem on his hands.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #688 on: Today at 12:10:37 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:23:18 pm
Josey BArton was manging him for heavens sake.  ;D

Barton coaching methods.

Online Garnier

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #689 on: Today at 01:19:43 am »
I feel that it's been a little understated just how big of an impact he's making, because he's not only allowing us to rest Konaté and soften the absence of Matip, but he's displaying top end Premier League level talent.

How many academy central defenders have you seen Klopp & company trust so strongly to field them in high stakes Premier League games? It's really hard to recall.

For example with Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips they only saw PL game time when it turned out that we had no centre backs available.

He seems like the real deal, a truly reliable member of the squad going forward.

It's good to have homegrown defenders, apparently no Premier League team has ever won the PL without an English-born central defender
