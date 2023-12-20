« previous next »
harryc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 11:16:33 pm
That error wont do him any harm at all, he has it all learning from the best in the game.
stoa

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 11:32:38 pm
I wouldn't even call it an error as such. He was mainly very unlucky with the bounce of the ball after doing a lot of things right. He realised early that he won't win a foot race with Bowen and made sure to get into a position to stop Bowen doing anything useful with the ball. He got tight, got a slight touch of the ball, but unfortunately, it bounced the right way for Bowen to get away from Quansah and get his shot away. And still Quansah was mere inches away from getting a block in. At the end of the day, he didn't do enough to prevent the goal (as we conceded), but it wasn't a huge blunder that might cloud his overall performance, which was again excellent.
MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 11:42:14 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:32:38 pm
I wouldn't even call it an error as such. He was mainly very unlucky with the bounce of the ball after doing a lot of things right. He realised early that he won't win a foot race with Bowen and made sure to get into a position to stop Bowen doing anything useful with the ball. He got tight, got a slight touch of the ball, but unfortunately, it bounced the right way for Bowen to get away from Quansah and get his shot away. And still Quansah was mere inches away from getting a block in. At the end of the day, he didn't do enough to prevent the goal (as we conceded), but it wasn't a huge blunder that might cloud his overall performance, which was again excellent.
It shows how good Bowen is. How many players can slot it in the top corner like that with their "weaker foot"?

Sometimes, it's the quality of the opposition.
SamLad

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 11:49:22 pm
this article is about Quansah, but also gives an interesting look at how the club handles young players' off-field behaviour eg the cars they drive, and how much the club decides to pay them - "we know we could pay them more"

https://www.sportbible.com/football...rpool-car-rule-jarell-quansah-307747-20231220
BeingJohnMarkovic

  
  
  
  
Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #644 on: Today at 12:01:36 am
What a talent this lad is. Got a bit unlucky for the goal, I thought - he got his foot on the ball but it bobbled straight back to Bowen who then buried it. Good learning experience for him though. Centre back is the most difficult position on the field for a young lad learning his trade. So impressed with him though, he looks the real deal.


Bobinhood

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #645 on: Today at 12:07:52 am
He played very well today that one Bowen move aside. I really liked Klopp yanking Virgil to play Konate and Jarell together at 2-0 30 mins left. Most coaches would never take that risk Klopp relished the opportunity to see what they are made of. It looks a decent pairing tbf. 
 




WorldChampions

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #646 on: Today at 12:10:55 am
People might call it a wild shout but I think he's earned the shirt. Ibou hasn't been great recently so would like Quansah to get a run of league games.
ljycb

  
  
  
  
Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #647 on: Today at 02:34:40 am
That goal conceded will be a net positive for him in the long term. Theres nothing wrong with showing a left footed player on to their right foot, but if you give a Premier League forward too much time on either side then they can punish you. Now he knows. He probably had an idea before but he definitely knows now. Experiences like that will only help to improve him. Its the same with the Kudus chance when West Ham took a quick throw in - the lesson for Quansah there being that if youre going to end up on your arse, then make sure that ball is in the stands, because the opposition will think fast and look to exploit the gap youve left.

He is getting better with every performance and its so exciting to see another player from our academy establishing themselves as a valuable squad member. Im fairly sure at this point that he has a long term future at the club.
simplyred84

  
  
  
  
Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #648 on: Today at 03:24:38 am
I love the journey with the way we do things. We do it our way. We knew we needed cover at CB, tried to spend what we thought was appropriate on Colwill, who stupidly ends up being convinced to stay at a club that has zero regard for him and then playing LB or LCB every week. Manchester City, straight from winning a Treble, believe that spunking 77m on a young CB in Gvardiol whilst equally shunting him from position to position week in week out is what they really needed.

Step forward JQ. No bullshit, ego or expectation other than to grow, learn and be the best he can be in the environment that has provided him that platform. What a player we have on our hands here.
mullyred94

  
  
  
  
Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #649 on: Today at 03:29:20 am
When was the last time a CB came through the adacmey and actually looked this good?
Can't think of one.
xbugawugax

  
  
  
  
Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #650 on: Today at 05:08:56 am
can anyone explain why it was an error against bowen?

thought bowen is a really good striker and quansah did well to put him off. not many strikers could actually do what bowen did with the turn and place the ball in the top corner.

can see why klopp rates bowen. underrated hardworking forward and part of the reason why hammers are doing so well.
RedG13

  
  
  
  
Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #651 on: Today at 07:02:43 am
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 05:08:56 am
can anyone explain why it was an error against bowen?

thought bowen is a really good striker and quansah did well to put him off. not many strikers could actually do what bowen did with the turn and place the ball in the top corner.

can see why klopp rates bowen. underrated hardworking forward and part of the reason why hammers are doing so well.
Defenders have give something up generally. You want them go to the Byline not cut inside in the box it does multiple thing one it a hard angle and lower % chance. Also the Byline can be an extra defender. Yes it was a still an pretty overall low chance and he was still putting pressure but forcing wider would allowed for help to come in or able to block it. Yes Bowen is left footed but he just got the tackle wrong and allowed him inside. I also thought that was a shot that should have been saved.
He been pretty good overall, he a 20 year old defender he going some errors to learn from. This is a pretty low consequence mistake.
Zlen

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #652 on: Today at 08:54:40 am
That was a mistake only in a sense that he is human. It was some play and goal from Bowen, he used every inch of available space and every milisecond of available time to absolute perfection.
Gerrard flogged the gifts in Saudi

  
  
  
  
Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #653 on: Today at 09:00:42 am
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 12:10:55 am
People might call it a wild shout but I think he's earned the shirt. Ibou hasn't been great recently so would like Quansah to get a run of league games.
I would like him to start at the weekend - only because his passing seems better than Konate's?
MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #654 on: Today at 09:07:08 am
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 08:54:40 am
That was a mistake only in a sense that he is human. It was some play and goal from Bowen, he used every inch of available space and every milisecond of available time to absolute perfection.
I don't really see it as a mistake because attackers get shown onto their weaker foot all the time and there are few players that are as two-footed as Bowen. For example, Mo wouldn't score that with his right peg, would he? Haaland wouldn't as well and these are the best players in the league.

That's a difficult chance on your weaker foot.
Knight

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #655 on: Today at 09:19:35 am
I think his body shape may have been a little awkward but in reality it wasn't a 'mistake' because Bowen has had to hit a worldie to score.
Zlen

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #656 on: Today at 09:20:33 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:07:08 am
I don't really see it as a mistake because attackers get shown onto their weaker foot all the time and they are few players that are as two-footed. For example, Mo wouldn't score that with his right peg, would he? Haaland wouldn't as well and these are the best players in the league.

That's a difficult chance on your weaker foot.

Exactly, that's what I meant.
He really did almost as good as can be expected.
It's just that Bowen did more than good - he played that to perfection.
tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #657 on: Today at 09:26:53 am
That's twice recently that he's let someone get the wrong side of him, Bowen last night and that big grock for Union.  Something to work on, and it's exposed the fact that he doesn't have the raw speed of Virg, Konate and Gomez.  Everything else he's handled brilliantly and his passing range is top notch.

Ironically, even with his big frame and his height, I think he could do with beefing up and filling out that frame a little.  But that will come naturally over the next few years.

One of the most promising academy players of the past 20 years.


Funky_Gibbons

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #658 on: Today at 09:44:46 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:26:53 am
That's twice recently that he's let someone get the wrong side of him, Bowen last night and that big grock for Union.  Something to work on, and it's exposed the fact that he doesn't have the raw speed of Virg, Konate and Gomez.  Everything else he's handled brilliantly and his passing range is top notch.

Firstly I'd say it was a very good run by Bowen, in-between the two central defenders and on Quansah's blind side.



His pace looks absolutely fine getting back goal side on Bowen, even before he's touched the ball. I think he should of swept the ball of Bowens feet straight after his first touch but ultimately it's a very good finish.


tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #659 on: Today at 09:49:53 am
It's brilliant from Bowen, sure.  The one against Union looked worse, but we were wide open that game.


BigCDump

  
  
  
  
Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #660 on: Today at 10:38:34 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:19:35 am
I think his body shape may have been a little awkward but in reality it wasn't a 'mistake' because Bowen has had to hit a worldie to score.

Yep, remember being disappointed on first viewing firstly by not keeping up with the pace (would Konate and Gomez have been quicker?) and secondly two weak bites at trying to get the ball.

But now I think about it I absolutely love his speed of thought firstly by eating up ground where it mattered and positioning himself between Bowen and any shot or cross. And secondly, even with the weaker nibbles, making Bowen score from a 1 in 10 chance. I can imagine other defenders at this point panicking and giving away a penalty with a tired stronger challenge.


jdet90

  
  
  
  
Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #661 on: Today at 01:09:39 pm
Quansah was great tonight and potentially earned himself a starting spot ahead of Konate which is an unbelievable achievement for the lad.

But it is a mistake for the goal, others seem to be suggesting it isn't. It didn't cost us so maybe that is why.

But once he's got himself back in the position he did and read the cut inside he has to be stronger in the tackle. The ball only bobbles back the other way because he doesn't make the tackle correctly.

It happens, doesn't take anything away from his performance but no point not calling it what it is
MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #662 on: Today at 01:21:18 pm
Quote from: jdet90 on Today at 01:09:39 pm
Quansah was great tonight and potentially earned himself a starting spot ahead of Konate which is an unbelievable achievement for the lad.

But it is a mistake for the goal, others seem to be suggesting it isn't. It didn't cost us so maybe that is why.

But once he's got himself back in the position he did and read the cut inside he has to be stronger in the tackle. The ball only bobbles back the other way because he doesn't make the tackle correctly.

It happens, doesn't take anything away from his performance but no point not calling it what it is
Defenders allow attackers take shot when they feel the probability is low. If you notice, he was more aggressive when Bowen had it on his stronger side.

Can you remember Virg "letting" Lautaro Martinez shoot from an angle where he thought Alisson wouldn't be beaten? But he came up with a 1 in 100 shot which can happen.

I honestly don't have an issue with how Quansah defended in that situation. It was a great goal by Bowen. Mo probably wouldn't score that and he's up there with the best in Europe.
