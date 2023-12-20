I wouldn't even call it an error as such. He was mainly very unlucky with the bounce of the ball after doing a lot of things right. He realised early that he won't win a foot race with Bowen and made sure to get into a position to stop Bowen doing anything useful with the ball. He got tight, got a slight touch of the ball, but unfortunately, it bounced the right way for Bowen to get away from Quansah and get his shot away. And still Quansah was mere inches away from getting a block in. At the end of the day, he didn't do enough to prevent the goal (as we conceded), but it wasn't a huge blunder that might cloud his overall performance, which was again excellent.