That goal conceded will be a net positive for him in the long term. Thereís nothing wrong with showing a left footed player on to their right foot, but if you give a Premier League forward too much time on either side then they can punish you. Now he knows. He probably had an idea before but he definitely knows now. Experiences like that will only help to improve him. Itís the same with the Kudus chance when West Ham took a quick throw in - the lesson for Quansah there being that if youíre going to end up on your arse, then make sure that ball is in the stands, because the opposition will think fast and look to exploit the gap youíve left.



He is getting better with every performance and itís so exciting to see another player from our academy establishing themselves as a valuable squad member. Iím fairly sure at this point that he has a long term future at the club.