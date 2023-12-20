« previous next »
harryc

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 11:16:33 pm
That error wont do him any harm at all, he has it all learning from the best in the game.
stoa

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 11:32:38 pm
I wouldn't even call it an error as such. He was mainly very unlucky with the bounce of the ball after doing a lot of things right. He realised early that he won't win a foot race with Bowen and made sure to get into a position to stop Bowen doing anything useful with the ball. He got tight, got a slight touch of the ball, but unfortunately, it bounced the right way for Bowen to get away from Quansah and get his shot away. And still Quansah was mere inches away from getting a block in. At the end of the day, he didn't do enough to prevent the goal (as we conceded), but it wasn't a huge blunder that might cloud his overall performance, which was again excellent.
MonsLibpool

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 11:42:14 pm
It shows how good Bowen is. How many players can slot it in the top corner like that with their "weaker foot"?

Sometimes, it's the quality of the opposition.
SamLad

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 11:49:22 pm
this article is about Quansah, but also gives an interesting look at how the club handles young players' off-field behaviour eg the cars they drive, and how much the club decides to pay them - "we know we could pay them more"

https://www.sportbible.com/football...rpool-car-rule-jarell-quansah-307747-20231220
BeingJohnMarkovic

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #644 on: Today at 12:01:36 am
What a talent this lad is. Got a bit unlucky for the goal, I thought - he got his foot on the ball but it bobbled straight back to Bowen who then buried it. Good learning experience for him though. Centre back is the most difficult position on the field for a young lad learning his trade. So impressed with him though, he looks the real deal.
Bobinhood

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #645 on: Today at 12:07:52 am
He played very well today that one Bowen move aside. I really liked Klopp yanking Virgil to play Konate and Jarell together at 2-0 30 mins left. Most coaches would never take that risk Klopp relished the opportunity to see what they are made of. It looks a decent pairing tbf. 
WorldChampions

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #646 on: Today at 12:10:55 am
People might call it a wild shout but I think he's earned the shirt. Ibou hasn't been great recently so would like Quansah to get a run of league games.
ljycb

Re: Jarell Quansah
Reply #647 on: Today at 02:34:40 am
That goal conceded will be a net positive for him in the long term. Theres nothing wrong with showing a left footed player on to their right foot, but if you give a Premier League forward too much time on either side then they can punish you. Now he knows. He probably had an idea before but he definitely knows now. Experiences like that will only help to improve him. Its the same with the Kudus chance when West Ham took a quick throw in - the lesson for Quansah there being that if youre going to end up on your arse, then make sure that ball is in the stands, because the opposition will think fast and look to exploit the gap youve left.

He is getting better with every performance and its so exciting to see another player from our academy establishing themselves as a valuable squad member. Im fairly sure at this point that he has a long term future at the club.
