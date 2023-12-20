That goal conceded will be a net positive for him in the long term. Theres nothing wrong with showing a left footed player on to their right foot, but if you give a Premier League forward too much time on either side then they can punish you. Now he knows. He probably had an idea before but he definitely knows now. Experiences like that will only help to improve him. Its the same with the Kudus chance when West Ham took a quick throw in - the lesson for Quansah there being that if youre going to end up on your arse, then make sure that ball is in the stands, because the opposition will think fast and look to exploit the gap youve left.



He is getting better with every performance and its so exciting to see another player from our academy establishing themselves as a valuable squad member. Im fairly sure at this point that he has a long term future at the club.