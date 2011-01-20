« previous next »
Jarell Quansah

classycarra

Re: Jarell Quansah
December 15, 2023, 02:44:24 pm
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on December 15, 2023, 10:17:16 am
Quansah scoring means Liverpool have completed the alphabet of goal scorers.
Great, this. Got me wondering what the second last one to go was.

Started a conversation earlier and the obscure letters Ziege/Zenden (Ziege first) and Abel Xavier (both early 2000s) came up. Did we have a V scored before Van Dijk (I expect a dutch person may argue he doesn't count for V but let's ignore that)
goalrushatgoodison

Re: Jarell Quansah
December 15, 2023, 03:06:09 pm
Quote from: classycarra on December 15, 2023, 02:44:24 pm
Great, this. Got me wondering what the second last one to go was.

Started a conversation earlier and the obscure letters Ziege/Zenden (Ziege first) and Abel Xavier (both early 2000s) came up. Did we have a V scored before Van Dijk (I expect a dutch person may argue he doesn't count for V but let's ignore that)

Vorinin is one, i expect there are others
classycarra

Re: Jarell Quansah
December 15, 2023, 03:12:26 pm
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on December 15, 2023, 03:06:09 pm
Vorinin is one, i expect there are others
ah nice one - can't think of any more Vs.

that'd make it so the last three letters were ziege around 2001/2, voronin around 2007/8 then Quansah 2023/4 more than fifteen years later completing the set
newterp

Re: Jarell Quansah
December 15, 2023, 03:20:27 pm
Quote from: classycarra on December 15, 2023, 03:12:26 pm
ah nice one - can't think of any more Vs.

that'd make it so the last three letters were ziege around 2001/2, voronin around 2007/8 then Quansah 2023/4 more than fifteen years later completing the set

https://www.espn.com/soccer/story/_/id/39118070/q-quansah-gets-liverpool-full-alphabet-goal-scorers
farawayred

Re: Jarell Quansah
December 15, 2023, 04:55:01 pm
Quote from: classycarra on December 15, 2023, 02:44:24 pm
Great, this. Got me wondering what the second last one to go was.

Started a conversation earlier and the obscure letters Ziege/Zenden (Ziege first) and Abel Xavier (both early 2000s) came up. Did we have a V scored before Van Dijk (I expect a dutch person may argue he doesn't count for V but let's ignore that)
Dies van Dijk count as a "V"? Shouldn't it be "D"; I agree with you? But Voronin is right.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Jarell Quansah
December 15, 2023, 04:59:43 pm
Slightly before my time but Barry Venison?

https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1844
mikey_LFC

Re: Jarell Quansah
December 15, 2023, 05:13:57 pm
U is the hardest one.
classycarra

Re: Jarell Quansah
December 15, 2023, 05:27:54 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on December 15, 2023, 05:13:57 pm
U is the hardest one.
I've never heard of Uren. Have there been any more since him?

Suddenly only surnames I can think of beginning with U are Upson and Unsworth
I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

Re: Jarell Quansah
December 15, 2023, 05:33:00 pm
Quote from: classycarra on December 15, 2023, 10:29:44 am
alongside Elliot.

definitely the best central defender prospect we've had in... generations? can't think of the last prospect to make it into the first and perform consistently, even among our worse teams of the last couple of decades. centre backs and keeper prospects always seem to struggle most to graduate at big clubs

Wasnt Phil Thompson the last great CB to come through the ranks? And he had some career.
Sangria

Re: Jarell Quansah
December 15, 2023, 05:37:45 pm
Quote from: classycarra on December 15, 2023, 10:29:44 am
alongside Elliot.

definitely the best central defender prospect we've had in... generations? can't think of the last prospect to make it into the first and perform consistently, even among our worse teams of the last couple of decades. centre backs and keeper prospects always seem to struggle most to graduate at big clubs

How would you have described your namesake when he came through?
mikey_LFC

Re: Jarell Quansah
December 15, 2023, 07:12:31 pm
Quote from: classycarra on December 15, 2023, 05:27:54 pm
I've never heard of Uren. Have there been any more since him?

Suddenly only surnames I can think of beginning with U are Upson and Unsworth

Nope, hes the only scorer. Only other player to play for us with a U surname was some keeper in the 20s called David Underwood.
BassTunedToRed

Re: Jarell Quansah
December 15, 2023, 07:19:09 pm
Quote from: newterp on December 15, 2023, 02:17:48 pm
This is the content I pay for here!!!

Top scorer for each letter, if you're interested: https://twitter.com/BassTunedToRed/status/1735417924154712084
newterp

Re: Jarell Quansah
December 15, 2023, 08:08:20 pm
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on December 15, 2023, 07:19:09 pm
Top scorer for each letter, if you're interested: https://twitter.com/BassTunedToRed/status/1735417924154712084

Awesome thanks! (I do enjoy all the stats and analysis you post - good stuff)
classycarra

Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 01:21:32 am
Quote from: Sangria on December 15, 2023, 05:37:45 pm
How would you have described your namesake when he came through?
hahaha whoops he literally didn't come to mind. but i was assuming probably around the evans era might be the answer (depending on what criteria people use).

from (limited) recollection he was considered more of a midfielder/utility player than a centre back wasn't he? know he didn't really 'graduate' into playing centre half until years after in the Rafa era. but maybe he played centre half in the youth team, i have no clue. if not carragher, would it be Matteo (then again, he also went the utility player route).

either way, point stands that it's incredibly rare I guess!
Quote from: newterp on December 15, 2023, 08:08:20 pm
Awesome thanks! (I do enjoy all the stats and analysis you post - good stuff)
seconded!
BassTunedToRed

Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 05:24:05 pm
Quote from: newterp on December 15, 2023, 08:08:20 pm
Awesome thanks! (I do enjoy all the stats and analysis you post - good stuff)

Cheers to you and classycarra, you're welcome.
farawayred

Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 07:33:59 pm
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on December 15, 2023, 07:19:09 pm
Top scorer for each letter, if you're interested: https://twitter.com/BassTunedToRed/status/1735417924154712084
Nice one!

In case van Dijk doesn't count as "V", would Voronin be the top scorer with 6?
Samie

Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 07:36:52 pm
BassTunedToRed

Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 08:52:32 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:33:59 pm
Nice one!

In case van Dijk doesn't count as "V", would Voronin be the top scorer with 6?

Yeah. Beyond him you've got Harman (not Sepp!) van den Berg and Barry Venison with three apiece.
who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 10:42:57 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:36:52 pm


Billy's shorts are riding a little high...
Ghost of Christmas RAWK

Re: Jarell Quansah
Yesterday at 11:32:01 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:36:52 pm

Is this the scorer with the most goals for each letter? If so some decent players missing out because someone else of the same letter scored more. Who would have been the S if Mo had never happened? Suarez? Did Origi score more than Owen?
classycarra

Re: Jarell Quansah
Today at 04:13:08 am
Quote from: Ghost of Christmas RAWK on Yesterday at 11:32:01 pm
Is this the scorer with the most goals for each letter? If so some decent players missing out because someone else of the same letter scored more. Who would have been the S if Mo had never happened? Suarez? Did Origi score more than Owen?
Yeah it's a weird hybrid of top scores, and just some random/recent ones (Heskey/Nunez/Torres/Phillips?!/Ings!). As you say it's missing Owen (and Ince - meh!), but also missing loads of our older top scorers Balmer Chambers, Nieuwenhuys and Parkinson, but also missing Hunt, Whelan, Toshack, David Johnson
xbugawugax

Re: Jarell Quansah
Today at 05:26:27 am
Quote from: BassTunedToRed on December 15, 2023, 07:19:09 pm
Top scorer for each letter, if you're interested: https://twitter.com/BassTunedToRed/status/1735417924154712084

love your stuff

abel xavier. thats a throwback. may quansah be abit of a better defender with plenty of trophies with us once he decides to retire
