Author Topic: Jarell Quansah  (Read 49284 times)

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #560 on: December 9, 2023, 08:53:51 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on December  9, 2023, 08:50:30 pm
Because he is fighting for that place with them.

Yeah maybe hes been so good so far this season that he just isnt necessarily below them in the depth chart and given konates return and Gomezs minutes mid week we were relaxed about him starting.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #561 on: December 9, 2023, 08:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Knight on December  9, 2023, 08:32:51 pm
Why did he start when Konate and Gomez were on the bench? He did well but I was very surprised. Would have thought hes 4th in the pecking order.

Don't think he's a definite fourth choice anymore. Van Dijk is still first I think, but after that its pretty much open.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #562 on: December 9, 2023, 09:29:29 pm »
He was decent. Virgil committed a more obvious foul in the box, it can happen. It gave Konate a break, and it would be fine to start him again late in December IMO.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #563 on: December 10, 2023, 12:56:44 am »
Solid today. I dont have a problem with the tackle for the penalty, anyone can make that challenge. Doesnt matter if youre a wise old veteran you can have someone steal in at the last second like that.
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #564 on: December 10, 2023, 01:32:50 am »
I don't think that should be a penalty. He's trying to clear the ball and his foot is describing a natural arc towards the ball. It's his job to clear the ball. he wasn't aiming for the player or trying a tackle.
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #565 on: December 10, 2023, 06:11:40 am »
Hopefully, he knows the sub was pre planned and not because of the penalty. Im sure Klopp will tell him that.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #566 on: December 10, 2023, 09:32:59 am »
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on December  9, 2023, 03:40:15 pm
Good shift from 'The Q', felt he could have carried on.

I thought it was a penalty though. Looked like a coming together in real time but playing back the referee probably should have spotted it.

We're a bit lighter without Matip now but he'll have to play in the week and think he plays West Ham too. Will be a young team in Belgium, Quansah could probably captain it  ;D but I wouldn't be surprised to see Gomez play some role alongside him with Bradley at RB. I wonder if Endo could do a job for an hour or so at centre half as it's dead rubber and he only played one half today.

Wondering when was last time Endo played CB? Hmmmmm
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #567 on: December 10, 2023, 09:46:43 am »
Was good enough yesterday. Will start on Thursday and in cup against West Ham probably. Rightly so.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #568 on: December 10, 2023, 11:47:19 am »
Played well yesterday in the most difficult position in our team. Have already seen people over on the official forums saying that he's another Nat Phillips and won't make it here. That's the modern football fan for you.
It ain't what you takin', it's who you takin' from, ya feel me? How you expect to run with the wolves come night when you spend all day sparring with the puppies?

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #569 on: December 10, 2023, 12:37:32 pm »
Quote from: smurfinaus on December 10, 2023, 09:32:59 am
Wondering when was last time Endo played CB? Hmmmmm

I don't know but I seem to remember hearing he might have in Japan or when he went to Stuttgart for a few games. It's a dead rubber and he only needs to play 45 mins or so again, so why not.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #570 on: Yesterday at 06:28:03 pm »
Goal machine
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #571 on: Yesterday at 06:29:13 pm »
Big Q!  8)
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #572 on: Yesterday at 06:31:45 pm »
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #573 on: Yesterday at 06:45:29 pm »
so calm and composed.  well done Q.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #574 on: Yesterday at 06:53:08 pm »
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video Thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #575 on: Yesterday at 07:43:51 pm »
Big potential this lad
He was a very good customer. He was just the three bottles of semi-skimmed. They didnt have to be placed zonally on his step or anything. He was happy to have a chat and he would always look after you at Christmas.

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #576 on: Yesterday at 07:47:09 pm »
Nice to get his first goal.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #577 on: Yesterday at 07:47:44 pm »
Our best player on the pitch easily. Also the only one who played like a mature senior player despite his age.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #578 on: Yesterday at 07:48:07 pm »
Dont even think of him in amongst the group of youngsters already. Find of the season.
AHA!

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #579 on: Yesterday at 08:02:08 pm »
What a goal that was, and practically zero celebration, just a smile. With this rate he will score more goals than Terry, never mind Van Dijk.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #580 on: Yesterday at 08:04:42 pm »
He looks an amazing prospect, but I hope someone has a word with him about that tackle in the second half near the corner flag. Far too aggressive and both feet off the floor, mistime that and its a red card and a broken leg for your opponent.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #581 on: Yesterday at 08:23:23 pm »
Well done to the lad.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #582 on: Yesterday at 08:24:54 pm »
Cold but elite.  :o

Quote
Jarell Quansah on Joel Matip:

"My condolences to Joel but my idea was to get over him anyway and get in the team."
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #583 on: Yesterday at 08:30:43 pm »
Imitating VVD again, good to see
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #584 on: Yesterday at 08:39:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:24:54 pm
Cold but elite.  :o

That is ice cold some ambition though.  Its quite something
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #585 on: Yesterday at 08:55:58 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:24:54 pm
Cold but elite.  :o

Goodness, did he really say that? Steely.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #586 on: Yesterday at 08:58:39 pm »
Two footed tackles on and off the pitch
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #587 on: Yesterday at 09:29:31 pm »
Going to be a decent player for us in a couple of years, just needs a partner when VVD retires .
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #588 on: Today at 01:28:18 am »
was gonna say I bet the club might prescribe him a dose of media training! but turns out it's not really been properly quoted and shown in context

here's what he actually said:
https://x.com/ChiesaLFC/status/1735395010135155148?s=20
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #589 on: Today at 01:44:11 am »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 09:29:31 pm
Going to be a decent player for us in a couple of years, just needs a partner when VVD retires .

Decent? In a couple of years? He's our second best available CB right now.
