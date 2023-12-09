Because he is fighting for that place with them.
Why did he start when Konate and Gomez were on the bench? He did well but I was very surprised. Would have thought hes 4th in the pecking order.
Good shift from 'The Q', felt he could have carried on.I thought it was a penalty though. Looked like a coming together in real time but playing back the referee probably should have spotted it.We're a bit lighter without Matip now but he'll have to play in the week and think he plays West Ham too. Will be a young team in Belgium, Quansah could probably captain it but I wouldn't be surprised to see Gomez play some role alongside him with Bradley at RB. I wonder if Endo could do a job for an hour or so at centre half as it's dead rubber and he only played one half today.
Wondering when was last time Endo played CB? Hmmmmm
Jarell Quansah on Joel Matip:"My condolences to Joel but my idea was to get over him anyway and get in the team."
Cold but elite.
