Or he's learning fast. I think I've heard it said that the tactical learning curve for a centre back is huge, which is why they seem to develop later than other players. And yet, potentially, Quansah is learning very, very fast, which is super encouraging.



Think it helps a lot having those raw tools that Quansah does. He's big with a wide frame and while he's not a speedster, he's easily quick enough to play in a high line, even at this level. He's also really good technically and comfortable using his weaker foot.Basically if he was lightning quick he'd be ridiculous, he has everything else and it's just experience that's holding him back from being a first team regular at this point.