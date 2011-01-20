« previous next »
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #440 on: November 2, 2023, 11:26:29 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on November  2, 2023, 10:37:27 am
I'm not comparing him to Virgil as it's unfair on any 20-year old but he does that same nonchalant attitude.  I've not seen him look flustered and when he performs a strong piece of defending he just gets on with it.

It's a personal preference thing but I'm never comfortable seeing defenders playing like they've snorted cocaine and going mad every time they block a shot or make a tackle.

I quite like Robbo... :D
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #441 on: November 2, 2023, 11:27:28 am »
Still don't know how quick he actually is, but maybe that's a sign of a very good player, positionally.  My feeling is that he's halfway between Virg and Matip.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #442 on: November 2, 2023, 02:55:03 pm »
Okay his name is definitely known across the footballing world now. Tap-in just posted about him. This clown has nearly 20 million followers.   :D

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1719996768178651444
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #443 on: November 2, 2023, 03:04:12 pm »
Seemingly has all of the physical attributes you would want. I have been most impressed by his composure though.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #444 on: November 2, 2023, 03:13:53 pm »
Quote from: Lynndenberries on November  2, 2023, 03:04:12 pm
Seemingly has all of the physical attributes you would want. I have been most impressed by his composure though.

Indeed. Composed as someone who's played in the league for 10 years.

Not at all bothered if he'd eventually replace Virgil, as thing look now.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #445 on: November 2, 2023, 03:19:00 pm »
He sprayed some nice passes out wide but even better, fizzed a few vertical ones like Gomez does. And a couple of other times surged through a gap nicely. Confident boy and looks to have a lot of skills Jurgen lives in a centre back. Promising signs.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #446 on: November 2, 2023, 03:19:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November  2, 2023, 02:55:03 pm
Okay his name is definitely known across the footballing world now. Tap-in just posted about him. This clown has nearly 20 million followers.   :D

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1719996768178651444

Small dick Chelsea fans in the comments as usual. :lmao
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #447 on: November 2, 2023, 04:43:18 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on November  2, 2023, 03:19:00 pm
He sprayed some nice passes out wide but even better, fizzed a few vertical ones like Gomez does. And a couple of other times surged through a gap nicely. Confident boy and looks to have a lot of skills Jurgen lives in a centre back. Promising signs.

Broke lines on the dribble several times, which Jurgen does prize...
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #448 on: November 2, 2023, 05:42:28 pm »
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #449 on: November 2, 2023, 07:26:27 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on November  2, 2023, 01:23:43 am
thanks. no joke about the conditions. looks horrendous to play in.

seems like our defenders have turned out like virgil lite. press resistant on the ball and aggressive and front foot when off it

the shoulders on this lad though. and still only 20. just saved 30-50m on a defender and would love to see how he progresses. definitely a first team player now.

On the ball, Quansah looks very Virgil-esque.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #450 on: November 2, 2023, 07:29:42 pm »
Top player!
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #451 on: November 2, 2023, 10:33:44 pm »
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #452 on: November 2, 2023, 10:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Samie on November  2, 2023, 10:33:44 pm
Quansah with the Cruyff turn.  ;D

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1720022388736201004

Preventing himself from falling on that soaked turf after he turns is phenomenal, and he also simply tosses his man away after that.


nice.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #453 on: November 4, 2023, 08:13:36 am »
Quote from: Bread on November  2, 2023, 10:26:51 am
Starting to see now why Liverpool weren't so concerned about signing a centre back in the summer when half the fanbase were crying out for Inacio or Hincapie. Quansah is in the same age bracket as those two players and looks absolutely brilliant every time he steps out on to the pitch.

Van Dijk is 12 years older than Quansah, in an ideal world, he'll be able to step up as Virgil's successor when he's starting to wind down.
Yep... Jurgen deffo seems to have had all confidence in Jarrel, but that man.. would love him as an additional signing. A Konate/Skrtel type defender- one-on-one, hard tackler whose excellent in the air.

That's a beautiful combo- Quansah/VVD, with Konate/Hincapie next them.
One that's excellent in anticipation, on the ground, passing the ball.. complemented with another who likes a physical battle and is excellent one-on-one (I think if you're a hard tackler, "rash in the tackle" is a label that follows you naturally, but with a VVD/Quansah/Matip next to you, you'll be calmer and composed)

Anyway, I keep on saying this, but like Trent and Jones, he's our very own- knows no other club. Liverpool-schooled, a proper, comprehensive football education- the Liverpool Way:

Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #454 on: November 8, 2023, 07:00:34 pm »
Quote
Klopp on Jarell Quansah:

He showed from the first day of pre season how good of a player he is, and how good he will be. Its great to have a boy from our own academy with that potential. Its really promising. Very good on the ball, aggressive, he has everything you need.


Quote
Klopp on the choice to not loan Quansah:

"We said no, it was obviously a very good decision."
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #455 on: November 8, 2023, 08:41:33 pm »
Indeed it was, along with the 50m+ saved by not going for a fancy recruit with lower potential
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #456 on: November 9, 2023, 10:01:49 pm »
Great finish, forget the reffing gobshitery.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #457 on: November 9, 2023, 11:25:35 pm »
He played Well will learn from the late block on the first goal.
He wont 5 out of 6 of his aerial duels and 2 out of 4 ground duels.
I was hoping that goal counted for him
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #458 on: November 9, 2023, 11:34:14 pm »
Gutted for him more than the result.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #459 on: November 10, 2023, 11:02:23 am »
The way he went up from the back to start the attack for the disallowed goal was something that really impressed me. The determination that he showed and the sheer will is not something you can teach. I'm very impressed by him.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #460 on: November 10, 2023, 08:16:08 pm »
He'll score plenty for us in years to come with that determined attitude
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #461 on: November 10, 2023, 09:37:34 pm »
He'll play for us for 15+ years. You can tell his class from a mile away.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #462 on: November 16, 2023, 02:27:01 pm »
 8)

Quote
Liverpool didn't expect me in the first team just yet - but I won't stop until I'm one of the best in the world. [@TheoSquiresECHO]

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-didnt-expect-first-team-28117084
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #463 on: November 16, 2023, 02:35:22 pm »
Quote
Yeah (they defend differently). Cristian Romero and players like that. You see how much it means to them. Id love to have that experience abroad, its just different ways of defending and stuff like that.

Uh oh.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #464 on: November 16, 2023, 11:30:34 pm »
Quote from: tubby on November 16, 2023, 02:35:22 pm
Uh oh.

Looks worse out of context. He also suggests he is not relaxing until he is regarded as one of the best players in our league
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #465 on: Yesterday at 03:44:37 pm »
 :D

https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldTalk/status/1727700700736496095

Quote
Jürgen Klopp calling Jarrell Quansah, Van Dijk Reloaded 2.0
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #466 on: Yesterday at 03:46:38 pm »
God I wish Klopp would give me an angry hug and then punch me in the gut like that.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #467 on: Yesterday at 03:59:50 pm »
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #468 on: Yesterday at 05:16:11 pm »
Has anyone called him J-Quan yet?

(If anyone remembers the one-hit wonder from 20 years ago, bonus points)
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #469 on: Yesterday at 09:02:51 pm »
He hit a pass for the England U21 team that was pure VVD.  60 yard diagonal to feet

Hes an interesting one.  Certainly one we should keep for a while.  He just looks clam and assured.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #470 on: Yesterday at 09:16:13 pm »
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #471 on: Yesterday at 09:31:55 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:02:51 pm
He hit a pass for the England U21 team that was pure VVD.  60 yard diagonal to feet

Hes an interesting one.  Certainly one we should keep for a while.  He just looks clam and assured.

Happy as a, you might say...
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #472 on: Yesterday at 09:36:11 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:02:51 pm
He hit a pass for the England U21 team that was pure VVD.  60 yard diagonal to feet

Hes an interesting one.  Certainly one we should keep for a while.  He just looks clam and assured.
as opposed to what - sell him now?  ::)
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #473 on: Yesterday at 11:50:29 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:02:51 pm
Hes an interesting one.  Certainly one we should keep for a while.  He just looks clam and assured.
Certainly come out of his shell a bit
