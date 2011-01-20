Starting to see now why Liverpool weren't so concerned about signing a centre back in the summer when half the fanbase were crying out for Inacio or Hincapie. Quansah is in the same age bracket as those two players and looks absolutely brilliant every time he steps out on to the pitch.



Van Dijk is 12 years older than Quansah, in an ideal world, he'll be able to step up as Virgil's successor when he's starting to wind down.



Yep... Jurgen deffo seems to have had all confidence in Jarrel, but that man.. would love him as an additional signing. A Konate/Skrtel type defender- one-on-one, hard tackler whose excellent in the air.That's a beautiful combo- Quansah/VVD, with Konate/Hincapie next them.One that's excellent in anticipation, on the ground, passing the ball.. complemented with another who likes a physical battle and is excellent one-on-one (I think if you're a hard tackler, "rash in the tackle" is a label that follows you naturally, but with a VVD/Quansah/Matip next to you, you'll be calmer and composed)Anyway, I keep on saying this, but like Trent and Jones, he's our very own- knows no other club. Liverpool-schooled, a proper, comprehensive football education- the Liverpool Way: