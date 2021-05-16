Is Joe actually injury prone though? I know that may sound silly but outside the big injuries hes had he hasnt seemed to have missed lots of games with niggles etc. Cant recall the last time he missed much time either



He couldn't have missed too many games since the last long term injury which was about November 2020, he didn't play for the rest of that season did he. From there on anything he's missed will have mainly been niggly ones, last season for example I don't think he missed any at all until a couple late on, and none so this season yet. Suppose there is a reason he's not made 200 appearances yet into his 9th season with the club. He's still only 26 though which feels quite remarkable, if we're lucky enough to keep him as fit as he has been these last couple of years into what are often seen as the best years of your career for so many players, then it'll feel like quite a treat.