Do we really need to buy another CB now? Honestly if you just watch the performances of all of our CBs from the beginning of the season, well sure Quansah's play style is different, but you can't tell his level is much lower than any of the other 3, if at all.
Yes, Matip is probably gone in the summer.
This, plus Joe being injury prone and Konate picking up knocks quite a bit in the past. Virgil getting no younger too. We'll need a couple in the next years but great to see Quansah been giving a go and taking to the big boy football so quickly.
Is Joe actually injury prone though? I know that may sound silly but outside the big injuries hes had he hasnt seemed to have missed lots of games with niggles etc. Cant recall the last time he missed much time either
He couldn't have missed too many games since the last long term injury which was about November 2020, he didn't play for the rest of that season did he. From there on anything he's missed will have mainly been niggly ones, last season for example I don't think he missed any at all until a couple late on, and none so this season yet. Suppose there is a reason he's not made 200 appearances yet into his 9th season with the club. He's still only 26 though which feels quite remarkable, if we're lucky enough to keep him as fit as he has been these last couple of years into what are often seen as the best years of your career for so many players, then it'll feel like quite a treat.
I bet that twat Southgate hasn't got a clue about him.
Joe was immense today endlessly going forward in that slog pitch. put in a capital shift. think he was almost gassed at the end which i never thought id see the day, but thats what he put into it.
Oh boy what a player we have on our hands here. 20 years old at centre back in this Liverpool side and he doesnt look out of his depth one bit. Think were in good hands when Virg decides its time to hang them up; thats how good I think this lad will be.
