« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jarell Quansah  (Read 32646 times)

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,587
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 09:47:47 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 09:46:42 pm
Do we really need to buy another CB now? Honestly if you just watch the performances of all of our CBs from the beginning of the season, well sure Quansah's play style is different, but you can't tell his level is much lower than any of the other 3, if at all.

Yes, Matip is probably gone in the summer.
Logged

Offline TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,442
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 09:48:28 pm »
Could save us a fortune this lad.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,673
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 09:51:17 pm »
Header underneath his own bar was brilliant.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Online Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 09:51:27 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 09:46:42 pm
Do we really need to buy another CB now? Honestly if you just watch the performances of all of our CBs from the beginning of the season, well sure Quansah's play style is different, but you can't tell his level is much lower than any of the other 3, if at all.

Probably depends on if Matip leaves or signs a short term extension. Could end up with Gomez as the utility knife that can cover all positions in the backline and Quansah and a new CB as 3rd/4th choice behind Konate and Virg.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,248
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 09:54:42 pm »
He was Excellent tonight. Tough conditions to play in
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,144
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 09:54:46 pm »
Credit to him. There was talk of him being too hot headed and rash before going into the first team (understandably so) but the maturity hes shown in stepping up to the first team is incredible
Logged

Offline TAA66

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 826
  • Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 09:55:07 pm »
Man of the Match for me - brilliant performance
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 717
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 09:55:35 pm »
Wow what a performance.  Class..
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline Raid

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,013
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 09:56:33 pm »
The kid is in a great position. Matip likely to move on in the summer, so hell become a 3rd or 4th choice CB and learn off of one of the best to have performed the art in Virgil in his final few years.
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,282
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 10:01:27 pm »
Love him every time he plays. Calm and Collected and has that Matip-like ball carrying where he's past you while the opponent is figuring out whether to go with him or not. Final pass and execution will come but looks comfortable with the ball at his feet. We'd be absolutely crying to sign him if he played for anyone else. A very very reliable understudy who can come in and absolutely do the job whenever he plays. Saves us an easy 50 million pounds.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,187
  • Seis Veces
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 10:08:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:47:47 pm
Yes, Matip is probably gone in the summer.

This, plus Joe being injury prone and Konate picking up knocks quite a bit in the past. Virgil getting no younger too. We'll need a couple in the next years but great to see Quansah been giving a go and taking to the big boy football so quickly.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,421
  • Dutch Class
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 10:14:09 pm »
Great again
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,949
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 10:16:44 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:08:57 pm
This, plus Joe being injury prone and Konate picking up knocks quite a bit in the past. Virgil getting no younger too. We'll need a couple in the next years but great to see Quansah been giving a go and taking to the big boy football so quickly.
Is Joe actually injury prone though? I know that may sound silly but outside the big injuries hes had he hasnt seemed to have missed lots of games with niggles etc. Cant recall the last time he missed much time either
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,844
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 10:19:49 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:16:44 pm
Is Joe actually injury prone though? I know that may sound silly but outside the big injuries hes had he hasnt seemed to have missed lots of games with niggles etc. Cant recall the last time he missed much time either

I wouldn't say he's injury prone, it's just he's had a few big injuries, following on from one another. It's obvious they have taken their time with Joe to get him into some really good physical shape before using him. Hopefully he will stay injury free this season and continue to regain his form and confidence.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Fabulous_aurelio

  • You will always find him in the kitchen at parties (most likely alone in a corner with a half-empty glass of Tizer keeping his powder dry...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,876
  • Well Red.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 10:28:21 pm »
He's fucking brilliant. Motm.
Logged
"Salahs in here......"

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,975
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #415 on: Yesterday at 10:29:14 pm »
Kloppo:
"Jarell was my Man of the Match. Strong in the tackles. We gave him the ball a lot. He had a lot to do. Super game."
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,187
  • Seis Veces
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #416 on: Yesterday at 10:29:38 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:16:44 pm
Is Joe actually injury prone though? I know that may sound silly but outside the big injuries hes had he hasnt seemed to have missed lots of games with niggles etc. Cant recall the last time he missed much time either

He couldn't have missed too many games since the last long term injury which was about November 2020, he didn't play for the rest of that season did he. From there on anything he's missed will have mainly been niggly ones, last season for example I don't think he missed any at all until a couple late on, and none so this season yet. Suppose there is a reason he's not made 200 appearances yet into his 9th season with the club. He's still only 26 though which feels quite remarkable, if we're lucky enough to keep him as fit as he has been these last couple of years into what are often seen as the best years of your career for so many players, then it'll feel like quite a treat.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,754
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #417 on: Yesterday at 10:31:06 pm »
Great performance from him again. Looks a dominant cb in the making. We will still need to sign another if matip is off though.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,587
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #418 on: Yesterday at 10:31:08 pm »
I bet that twat Southgate hasn't got a clue about him.
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,949
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #419 on: Yesterday at 10:34:02 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 10:29:38 pm
He couldn't have missed too many games since the last long term injury which was about November 2020, he didn't play for the rest of that season did he. From there on anything he's missed will have mainly been niggly ones, last season for example I don't think he missed any at all until a couple late on, and none so this season yet. Suppose there is a reason he's not made 200 appearances yet into his 9th season with the club. He's still only 26 though which feels quite remarkable, if we're lucky enough to keep him as fit as he has been these last couple of years into what are often seen as the best years of your career for so many players, then it'll feel like quite a treat.
Youve made me look that up, genuinely surprised despite the injuries hes not played 200 games.

Anyways this is Jarrells thread so we better get back on topic

Jarrell is fuckin ace
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,206
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #420 on: Yesterday at 10:40:33 pm »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline chromed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,192
  • Justice for the 97
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #421 on: Yesterday at 10:44:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:31:08 pm
I bet that twat Southgate hasn't got a clue about him.

Good! Keep him away from the national side for as long as possible. He'd only end up getting injured in a dead rubber against San Marino
Logged
YNWA - JFT97

Offline RedBec1993

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #422 on: Yesterday at 10:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:31:08 pm
I bet that twat Southgate hasn't got a clue about him.

Hes too obsessed with Maguire to even have a clue about Quansah. Absolute rolls Royce of a player.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #423 on: Yesterday at 11:03:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:31:08 pm
I bet that twat Southgate hasn't got a clue about him.
thank christ for that.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,429
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #424 on: Yesterday at 11:03:26 pm »
Joe was immense today endlessly going forward in that slog pitch. put in a capital shift. think he was almost gassed at the end which i never thought id see the day, but thats what he put into it.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #425 on: Yesterday at 11:05:38 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:03:26 pm
Joe was immense today endlessly going forward in that slog pitch. put in a capital shift. think he was almost gassed at the end which i never thought id see the day, but thats what he put into it.
wrong thread mate :)
Logged

Offline Spanish Al

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,157
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #426 on: Yesterday at 11:11:03 pm »
Oh boy what a player we have on our hands here. 20 years old at centre back in this Liverpool side and he doesnt look out of his depth one bit.

Think were in good hands when Virg decides its time to hang them up; thats how good I think this lad will be.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #427 on: Yesterday at 11:13:14 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Yesterday at 11:11:03 pm
Oh boy what a player we have on our hands here. 20 years old at centre back in this Liverpool side and he doesnt look out of his depth one bit.

Think were in good hands when Virg decides its time to hang them up; thats how good I think this lad will be.

Tonight was the type of weather that would show off and of his limitations.

I saw none.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,077
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #428 on: Yesterday at 11:44:14 pm »
Will be interesting to see how things develop with him over the next year or two. We didn't know much about him at the start of season but every time he's stepped on the pitch for us he's looked like a £50m signing from Leipzig or Brighton. Early days but very promising signs.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,007
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #429 on: Today at 01:23:43 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:40:33 pm
Highlights here

https://twitter.com/1947production/status/1719842369397244110?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg

thanks. no joke about the conditions. looks horrendous to play in.

seems like our defenders have turned out like virgil lite. press resistant on the ball and aggressive and front foot when off it

the shoulders on this lad though. and still only 20. just saved 30-50m on a defender and would love to see how he progresses. definitely a first team player now.

Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,282
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #430 on: Today at 03:37:22 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:16:44 pm
Is Joe actually injury prone though? I know that may sound silly but outside the big injuries hes had he hasnt seemed to have missed lots of games with niggles etc. Cant recall the last time he missed much time either

I think Joe fits in great as a fullback when needed. He has improved positionally in that role game on game and his pace helps on those recovery runs or when bombing forward. Pretty decent crosses too. I think if Matip goes, we definitely need another center half. We can ease off on getting another fullback because we can have a midfielder play that inverted fullback role on either side in a crunch. Doing a defensive minded midfielder in january and a center half in the summer would make all the sense.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 