Love him every time he plays. Calm and Collected and has that Matip-like ball carrying where he's past you while the opponent is figuring out whether to go with him or not. Final pass and execution will come but looks comfortable with the ball at his feet. We'd be absolutely crying to sign him if he played for anyone else. A very very reliable understudy who can come in and absolutely do the job whenever he plays. Saves us an easy 50 million pounds.