Do we really need to buy another CB now? Honestly if you just watch the performances of all of our CBs from the beginning of the season, well sure Quansah's play style is different, but you can't tell his level is much lower than any of the other 3, if at all.

Yes, Matip is probably gone in the summer.
Could save us a fortune this lad.
Header underneath his own bar was brilliant.
Do we really need to buy another CB now? Honestly if you just watch the performances of all of our CBs from the beginning of the season, well sure Quansah's play style is different, but you can't tell his level is much lower than any of the other 3, if at all.

Probably depends on if Matip leaves or signs a short term extension. Could end up with Gomez as the utility knife that can cover all positions in the backline and Quansah and a new CB as 3rd/4th choice behind Konate and Virg.
He was Excellent tonight. Tough conditions to play in
Credit to him. There was talk of him being too hot headed and rash before going into the first team (understandably so) but the maturity hes shown in stepping up to the first team is incredible
Man of the Match for me - brilliant performance
Wow what a performance.  Class..
The kid is in a great position. Matip likely to move on in the summer, so hell become a 3rd or 4th choice CB and learn off of one of the best to have performed the art in Virgil in his final few years.
Love him every time he plays. Calm and Collected and has that Matip-like ball carrying where he's past you while the opponent is figuring out whether to go with him or not. Final pass and execution will come but looks comfortable with the ball at his feet. We'd be absolutely crying to sign him if he played for anyone else. A very very reliable understudy who can come in and absolutely do the job whenever he plays. Saves us an easy 50 million pounds.
