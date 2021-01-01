« previous next »
So impressive. Cool and calm. Puts the foot in when needed. Really impressed with this young lad.
I'm glad we didn't go for Colwill. This lad is class.
Jarell Quansah vs USG

90 mins
99 passes (most in match)
90% pass accuracy
1 chance created
5 passes into final third
8 ball recoveries
4 interceptions
2 clearances
Dare I say it, he has a bit of an aura about him? Just consistently looks totally unflustered. Aged 20.

Exciting.
Quote from: Haggis36 on Yesterday at 10:09:18 pm
Dare I say it, he has a bit of an aura about him? Just consistently looks totally unflustered. Aged 20.

Exciting.

He definitely has a sense of authority about him, even at 20. Centre half is probably the most difficult position for a young player to come into but he's doing really great. Lovely to see another young talent being given a chance.
MOTM for me.
Exudes quality and doesn't seem fazed in the slightest. Very impressed.
The only downside is that he hasnt played against tough opposition yet but gradually easing him in in games like this and the Carabao will be good for his development.
As others have alluded to, its one thing being a young player and showing a bit of class in the first team but its even more impressive to be doing that as a centre back. Forwards and midfielders can come in and look flashy, show good touches along with being afforded the chance to make mistakes, but as a centre half for us you have to come in and do the job. Theres no hiding place in that position, especially with the way we play.

He really does look like he has all the tools to become a genuine option for us and save us a fortune in the process.

Nothing better than seeing young lads come through the academy.
I like his attitude, its spot on.
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:21:07 pm
The only downside is that he hasnt played against tough opposition yet but gradually easing him in in games like this and the Carabao will be good for his development.
Wolves?

Don't underestimate them because they beat City and gave us and United tough games.
Just keeps standing out at 20 at CB is very good thing.
His passing is very good
Hell have tougher tests but I agree he definitely has something about him.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:29:22 pm
Wolves?

Don't underestimate them because they beat City and gave us and United tough games.

Ill give you Wolves. :D

Its good that he can be gradually blooded and not thrown in the deep end. Hope he plays in the remainder of the EL group games and Bournemouth.
What stands put for me is the fact he doesnt seem to be carried or have his hand held. As good as Nat was for us, always felt we were more shielding of him to  prevent him getting exposed. Quansah just seems to have that presence
You dont tend to see CBs coming through to a later age. Hes got one of the very best of all time to learn from too. One that happens to be 32 years old currently.

Head down, work hard and the opportunity is there. Great talent from what weve seen so far
Quans in a lifetime...let the water hold me down
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:15:43 pm
MOTM for me.
the comm on DAZN agrees with you.

close call between him and Ibou imo but I'll go with Q coz of his age.
Hell do for me.
Excellent composure throughout the match. In the second half, he had to make a few tackles in or around the box and did brilliantly.
He's awesome

Like poster above said about Colwell, money well saved.

Absolute gem on our hands.
Quote from: only6times on Yesterday at 10:47:34 pm
Quans in a lifetime...let the water hold me down

Same as it ever was...
So impressed with him. A very different level to the other young centre backs whove had some first team games in recent years (no offense like!). He just looks comfortable and confident out there.
Here's the crazy thing about him. He has been with us since age 5 but he isn't a Scouser. He's from Warrington.  :D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:02:47 am
Here's the crazy thing about him. He has been with us since age 5 but he isn't a Scouser. He's from Warrington.  :D
that's a hell of a commute for a little boy.
Find of the season so far. Has not looked out of place for a minute on the pitch.

Really strong when hes needed to be as well, great on the ball and the most impressive thing is probably his decision making. For someone so inexperienced hes hardly put a foot wrong.
Not bad is he, strong kid as well.
Another good un we are looking good all around again
Great display and hopefully he can put himself in contention as regular rotation/starter for PL games by end of season/next season and not as a SOS option (like Wolves).

The situation today when the opposition guy dived in the box after he barely put an arm in his back; the way PL refereeing is going for us, it would have been given a penalty and then VAR saying not clear and obvious to overturn and commentators saying he gave the referee a decision to make. So glad, this was a European game instead.
This lad is it. If he gets a yard quicker on the recovery runs, he'd be the next Van Dijk because everything else, he already has. Only needs experience to improve game after game.
klopp got an eye for youth development doesnt he

remember a certain mr hummels. pretty young for a defender to be trusted as first choice

lets hope quansah follows the same upward progress.might save us a few quid
