As others have alluded to, its one thing being a young player and showing a bit of class in the first team but its even more impressive to be doing that as a centre back. Forwards and midfielders can come in and look flashy, show good touches along with being afforded the chance to make mistakes, but as a centre half for us you have to come in and do the job. Theres no hiding place in that position, especially with the way we play.



He really does look like he has all the tools to become a genuine option for us and save us a fortune in the process.



Nothing better than seeing young lads come through the academy.