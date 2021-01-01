As others have alluded to, its one thing being a young player and showing a bit of class in the first team but its even more impressive to be doing that as a centre back. Forwards and midfielders can come in and look flashy, show good touches along with being afforded the chance to make mistakes, but as a centre half for us you have to come in and do the job. Theres no hiding place in that position, especially with the way we play.
He really does look like he has all the tools to become a genuine option for us and save us a fortune in the process.
Nothing better than seeing young lads come through the academy.