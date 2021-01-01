Nah, I'm not having that. Not after all the negativity we had to endure all off-season long.

I've had enough.



He was clearly going to feature in the first team in premier league games this season. In hindsight, it's one of the reasons we didn't sign a CB- despite what some of us wanted the club to do.

Klopp knew this of course- he knew he had a CB who could cut it and who he had plans for. We just knew better.



We weren't "forced" into playing him. Konate was on the bench- Klopp just chose him cause he was in his plans anyway.

Don't think so? Then why didn't Konate start over him? Klopp had an easy choice- start a staple of the first team or Quansah.

He wasn't FORCED at all. Jarell could have gotten 10 minutes at the end, but Klopp clearly didn't see it that way, and he was clearly not in a position where his hand was forced. He included the lad in the squad- having seen enough of him last season, so Jarell's assessment would've been made before or at the start of pre-season.



In any case, the ice was broken at Newcastle already- after Virgil's red card.

There's no way back now for Jarell. The fact he cut it easily with flying colors at Newcastle, down to 10 men, and a full debut against Wolves AWAY, where we were way below sorts for a large part of the first half and recording stats like the below, means we can bring him on in just about any game:



- 91 touches

- 96% pass completion

- accurately placed all three of his attempted long balls, as per Sofascore.

- won three out of his four ground duels

- made three tackles

- two interceptions

- only dribbled past once



He's a first team regular now.



TotallyLet's not forget Klopp brought him on at Newcastle for Matip when we were 1-0 down, if he did not have confidence in him I'm sure Matip had enough to stay on.Without resurrecting the transfer thread, we need to remember;Klopp knows things we don't, that includes who is coming throughIt's not always best to spend £50m to get a decent player, sometimes local lads can do the business (see Alexander-Arnold and Jones). At least Jarell has an exotic sounding name which some people like (albeit having an exotic name in Warrington works two ways)p.s. Look at page 19 belowWhat are your ambitions in your sport? To be the best centre back in the world. To win a World Cup and a Champions League. At least one individual award (albeit he admired Sergio Ramos in 2018)