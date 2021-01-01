« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: Jarell Quansah  (Read 18883 times)

Online duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,249
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #240 on: Today at 09:28:07 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:48:56 am
Early days. I don't disagree too much with what what you say, but I think that Nat and Rhys are thought of as past options, Sepp and Billy maybe still have something to offer. Klopp spoke about Billy in glowing terms before, not sure what he thinks now. Sepp may still become a very good CB even though he may have missed the boat... I think that when Rhys came into the team, the excitement was similar to what we see now with Jarell. We shouldn't get carried away, and we should give them time to show what they are capable of.

I think Quansah has already shown more potential than any of those you mention. I dont recall seeing the kind of potential or excitement around Williams. They all had their time and place and did a job for us. Sorry if that sounds like Im underselling them (I probably am) but Im just trying to emphasise how much more potential to reach the kind of level wed be looking for Quansah has.

He seems to have all the tools to me. I havent seen enough of Colwill to be sure but Id imagine theyre quite similar types - Strong, natural ball playing CB, so perhaps weve saved ourselves a lot of money.
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,921
  • JFT96.
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #241 on: Today at 09:31:31 am »
I was mightily impressed with Jarell against Wolves. He looked really good, read the play well, confident on the ball, didn't look fazed by anything. He's only 20! Still got lots of time to improve. Really excited about this lad.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,212
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #242 on: Today at 03:42:20 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:48:56 am
Early days. I don't disagree too much with what what you say, but I think that Nat and Rhys are thought of as past options, Sepp and Billy maybe still have something to offer. Klopp spoke about Billy in glowing terms before, not sure what he thinks now. Sepp may still become a very good CB even though he may have missed the boat... I think that when Rhys came into the team, the excitement was similar to what we see now with Jarell. We shouldn't get carried away, and we should give them time to show what they are capable of.

I think Billy never really looked comfortable in an in-game situation whenever he played, even in pre-season. Sometimes players can be like that. Given him and Jarrel are the same age, I think Jarrel.is now more likely to earn that place. Not saying Billy wont too, because he is only a couple months older than Jarell, he has time to improve himself. It's only that at this point, Jarell seems to be the one that has the attention and opportunity. With Sepp, I think injuries have ruined his chances because he was absolutely adored during his PNE loan and seemed like a proper player who could/should play at this level.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,073
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #243 on: Today at 03:47:59 pm »
I know people like to remark at how young this lad is, but let's not forget that Trent was only 20 when we won Big Ears. Being that good at such an early edge shouldn't really be a shock for us. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,755
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #244 on: Today at 03:52:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:47:59 pm
I know people like to remark at how young this lad is, but let's not forget that Trent was only 20 when we won Big Ears. Being that good at such an early edge shouldn't really be a shock for us. ;D
And Trent got his chance because we had a 'crisis' at Right Back, Clyne with his never-ending injury (or whatever it was, I remember the rumours doing the rounds were multiform and insane :) ). So maybe a bit of 'crisis' is a good thing to allow a young player to grab his chance, stake his claim and never look back.

Blah blah blah shambles, blah blah blah criminal negligence etc etc
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,449
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #245 on: Today at 03:54:18 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 06:14:00 am
Nah, I'm not having that. Not after all the negativity we had to endure all off-season long.
I've had enough.

He was clearly going to feature in the first team in premier league games this season. In hindsight, it's one of the reasons we didn't sign a CB- despite what some of us wanted the club to do.
Klopp knew this of course- he knew he had a CB who could cut it and who he had plans for. We just knew better.

We weren't "forced" into playing him. Konate was on the bench- Klopp just chose him cause he was in his plans anyway.
Don't think so? Then why didn't Konate start over him? Klopp had an easy choice- start a staple of the first team or Quansah.
He wasn't FORCED at all. Jarell could have gotten 10 minutes at the end, but Klopp clearly didn't see it that way, and he was clearly not in a position where his hand was forced. He included the lad in the squad- having seen enough of him last season, so Jarell's assessment would've been made before or at the start of pre-season.

In any case, the ice was broken at Newcastle already- after Virgil's red card.
There's no way back now for Jarell. The fact he cut it easily with flying colors at Newcastle, down to 10 men, and a full debut against Wolves AWAY, where we were way below sorts for a large part of the first half and recording stats like the below, means we can bring him on in just about any game:

- 91 touches
- 96% pass completion
- accurately placed all three of his attempted long balls, as per Sofascore.
- won three out of his four ground duels
- made three tackles
- two interceptions
- only dribbled past once

He's a first team regular now.


Totally


Let's not forget Klopp brought him on at Newcastle for Matip when we were 1-0 down (and for his Debut), if he did not have confidence in him I'm sure Matip had enough to stay on.


Without resurrecting the transfer thread, we need to remember;


Klopp knows things we don't, that includes who is coming through


It's not always best to spend £50m to get a decent player, sometimes local lads can do the business (see Alexander-Arnold and Jones). At least Jarell has an exotic sounding name which some people like (albeit having an exotic name in Warrington works two ways)


p.s. Look at page 19 below
https://www.rainhillhighschool.org.uk/uploads/PDFs/Magazine.pdf


What are your ambitions in your sport? To be the best centre back in the world. To win a World Cup and a Champions League. At least one individual award (albeit he admired Sergio Ramos in 2018)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,248
  • Just 5 points away
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #246 on: Today at 05:06:03 pm »
He's certainly looking the part, and even more satisfying that he's an academy lad who came through the ranks.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,146
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #247 on: Today at 05:12:42 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:52:20 pm
And Trent got his chance because we had a 'crisis' at Right Back, Clyne with his never-ending injury (or whatever it was, I remember the rumours doing the rounds were multiform and insane :) ). So maybe a bit of 'crisis' is a good thing to allow a young player to grab his chance, stake his claim and never look back.

Blah blah blah shambles, blah blah blah criminal negligence etc etc
Totally. I remember the excitement when Trent first broke through into the team, and he never looked back. But for me, if Jarell indeed establishes himself as a top CB this season, it may be argued that it's even higher achievement. Young CBs are rarely given the chance to play there in a senior teams, rather they are first deployed as full backs (like Gomez). The CB position comes with greater responsibility, so for him to be trusted there even as a sub is an achievement in itself, let alone starting a PL game.

I hope Quansah takes his chance, he seems to have all the tools indeed. Well, maybe he won't have Big Ears to lift above his head, but that other trophy ain't that bad either. :)
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #248 on: Today at 06:10:24 pm »
the PL trophy?  I agree.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,002
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Jarell Quansah
« Reply #249 on: Today at 06:45:05 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 03:54:18 pm

Totally


Let's not forget Klopp brought him on at Newcastle for Matip when we were 1-0 down (and for his Debut), if he did not have confidence in him I'm sure Matip had enough to stay on.


Without resurrecting the transfer thread, we need to remember;


Klopp knows things we don't, that includes who is coming through


It's not always best to spend £50m to get a decent player, sometimes local lads can do the business (see Alexander-Arnold and Jones). At least Jarell has an exotic sounding name which some people like (albeit having an exotic name in Warrington works two ways)


p.s. Look at page 19 below
https://www.rainhillhighschool.org.uk/uploads/PDFs/Magazine.pdf


What are your ambitions in your sport? To be the best centre back in the world. To win a World Cup and a Champions League. At least one individual award (albeit he admired Sergio Ramos in 2018)

I'm happy with having Quansah as part of the squad. My concern with our younger players isn't so much ability but our ability to keep them fit which then leaves the ssquad short. Bajcetic did a great job for a few games and then he's injured for 6 months (was also out for long term not long before that). Bradley looked solid at the start of pre-season then he's out long term. Ramsay was basically injured all last season. Jones missed large parts of the last 2 seasons. Kaide Gordon didn't kick a ball for 18 months. Gomez has had bad injury after bad injury. Brewster looked the part then was out injured for 2 seasons. Layton Stewart simiilar or Glatzel. It's insane really.

We're great at harnessing talent and potential, but it's whether we can keep them fit. That was key with Trent.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 