His loan spell at Rovers was invaluable because he was up against bruisers on a weekly basis, he used to get flustered early on but he learnt very quickly, come the end of last season he was just shrugging them off. Unsurprisingly he looks far more composed playing alongside top footballers, composure was the only thing letting him down in League one, but then he was playing in one of the worst defences in the league. Looks a different player to the one I watched. Very high hopes for him. No offence to players like Williams and Phillips who did wonders for us, but he looks far more suitable.
Calm and tidy when he came on. Robertson stayed close by and was really vocal with him, keeping him focused and aware. I dont think he gave the ball away once and did well in the couple of tangles with Duran.Looking the part, should start in the Europa home games.
Does anyone know when a centre back played in the Premier League with less first team experience? Colwill was younger last year but had 1200 minutes more first team football. Williams had a few hundred more albeit at a much lowe level than Quansah. Couldn't really think of any other examples off the top of my head.
Btw, there's only one R in his first name.
So it's Jor-El?
Well, we know what he has to name his son now don't we.
He can play for England or Ghana.
AFCON strikes again!
Probably. There's no way he's getting past Maguire to secure an England slot.
What's going on with Quansah, does he have a knock?
He may have been told that he is penciled in for a start against LASK. Consequently, he has been pulled out of the team to work on fitness.
Looks a good prospect. He will have lots of opportunities to show what he can do this season. Maybe next summer it will be:Virg, Konate, Gomez, QuansahPlus a new top class central defender who has every chance of replacing Van Dijk in time.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.41]