Leave this here....

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZjVV-hApeCM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZjVV-hApeCM</a>
Also thought Hoever would turn out to be a great player for us. Hope this guy makes it
Not that its fair on him, though he is our new CB. Theres a strong chance he will be thrown in at the deep end more often than is ideal due to transfer mismanagement.
Quote from: 6BigCups on Yesterday at 10:20:24 pm
Not that its fair on him, though he is our new CB. Theres a strong chance he will be thrown in at the deep end more often than is ideal due to transfer mismanagement.

I think he should be fine with VVD next to him, we maybe should have brought one in, but if Klopp thinks he is good enough, thats good enough for me, however, bring Scanlon up too :P
We don't really need defenders because no one is getting the ball off or past our new midfield, Jarry Q'll be fine.
Quansah showed his ability in his debut. They must be seeing something in training too.
I like him a lot and do think he's the most promising CB we've had at the academy for a few years.

Think he has all of the attributes to be a really good CB at a high level, we might well need him at times this season and he should be an options in the cups, so hopefully he'll grab any opportunity to prove he can be a long-term option for us with both hands.
Trial by fire, essentially. He's only 20, which is baby years for a center half. Lots of good attributes and potential. If he can really take his chances, he can really earn his place in the squad for the long term. Would have liked him to go on loan again but with Nat leaving, we surely needed another body for cover. If Klopp think's he can provide the needed depth then I'm cool with that. The one qualm I had with Rhys Williams was the lack of recovery pace and Jarell doesn't seem to have that issue. We'll know more when we see him more but its always nice to see the academy lads getting some trust from the manager.
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 01:00:00 am
Trial by fire, essentially. He's only 20, which is baby years for a center half. Lots of good attributes and potential. If he can really take his chances, he can really earn his place in the squad for the long term. Would have liked him to go on loan again but with Nat leaving, we surely needed another body for cover. If Klopp think's he can provide the needed depth then I'm cool with that. The one qualm I had with Rhys Williams was the lack of recovery pace and Jarell doesn't seem to have that issue. We'll know more when we see him more but its always nice to see the academy lads getting some trust from the manager.

The domestic cups and the Europa will be great chances for him to gain experience. Looking at our draw in the Europa league, we could rest the likes of Van Dijk.
How quick is he? Can't tell from the little seen of him.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 01:13:54 am
The domestic cups and the Europa will be great chances for him to gain experience. Looking at our draw in the Europa league, we could rest the likes of Van Dijk.

I have a feeling we'll need him for more than just that. I think we'll be bringing on a defender most games to freshen up legs this season and we should have done that last season as well. We'll need him to be able to finish games when we have one or 2 out as we may see on Sunday.
guess thats a quick enough promotion to the seniors

i remember koumetio and some other names bigged up but just doesn't look like the required quality. but then CB is not a position that a youngster can excel unless he is really a big talent.

being flanked by seniors such as vvd, gomez and matip surely will do him good.
