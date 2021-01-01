Trial by fire, essentially. He's only 20, which is baby years for a center half. Lots of good attributes and potential. If he can really take his chances, he can really earn his place in the squad for the long term. Would have liked him to go on loan again but with Nat leaving, we surely needed another body for cover. If Klopp think's he can provide the needed depth then I'm cool with that. The one qualm I had with Rhys Williams was the lack of recovery pace and Jarell doesn't seem to have that issue. We'll know more when we see him more but its always nice to see the academy lads getting some trust from the manager.