Author Topic: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3

Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #960 on: Yesterday at 03:08:56 pm
Great result. Another tough game on Sunday against Villa to come.

On another note what is with the discriminatory language describing Saudi. I'm really surprised it is being allowed unchecked. The excuse seems to be 'we are only talking about the owners'. But the ripple effect and the hidden agendas of some to attempt to paint this picture of all in that region.
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #961 on: Yesterday at 03:13:19 pm
Quote from: TheMightyReds on Yesterday at 03:08:56 pm
Great result. Another tough game on Sunday against Villa to come.

On another note what is with the discriminatory language describing Saudi. I'm really surprised it is being allowed unchecked. The excuse seems to be 'we are only talking about the owners'. But the ripple effect and the hidden agendas of some to attempt to paint this picture of all in that region.

do you want to give or quote some examples?  Many won't have read every post - therefore wont know what you are referring too.
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #962 on: Yesterday at 03:16:29 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:05:00 am
https://x.com/jans_red/status/1696272830931833259?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g
Worth a little watch.
Tactical appreciation from a Geordie

God, I enjoyed that. Very engaging. Thanks for posting 12.
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #963 on: Yesterday at 03:25:58 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 09:11:21 am
Does anyone else think the win would not be as special if it was someone else who scored 2 like Salah or Gakpo.
I think the fact it was Nunez who opposition fans try to make out is useless was the one to score.
I think most Liverpool fans want him in the team with the potential he has

Just been watching his 2 back again for the millionth time, if he finishes chances like that for the rest of the season we're in for some season.
Re: PL: Newcastle 1 vs 2Liverpool Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #964 on: Yesterday at 03:27:40 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on August 27, 2023, 06:29:13 pm
Unbelievable.

Have that you beheading terrorist c*nts.

Have that Howard Webb, Paul Tierney, Anthony Taylor, Attwell, Brooks
c*nts.

Oh and Gary Neville as well.

Most of it on page 4 is towards the owners. However this one is over the line. Just need to be careful that this doesn't encourage people with another agenda.
Re: PL: Newcastle 1 vs 2Liverpool Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #965 on: Yesterday at 03:32:37 pm
Quote from: TheMightyReds on Yesterday at 03:27:40 pm
Most of it on page 4 is towards the owners. However this one is over the line. Just need to be careful that this doesn't encourage people with another agenda.

Are the owners not beheading terrorist c*nts?
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #966 on: Yesterday at 03:35:31 pm
Saudis may think they own Newcastle but we've owned them since 1974
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #967 on: Yesterday at 03:37:45 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:24:24 am
Even if a horse was assaulted little chance of the police taking action after this mad woman was acquitted; ;D
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/crime/melton-mowbray-rspca-leicestershire-b2399424.html

After defeat by Sunderland a while back
https://youtu.be/OTsxZPJDcUY?si=U5GiGuf0faeND6uE
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #968 on: Yesterday at 03:40:12 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:16:29 pm
God, I enjoyed that. Very engaging. Thanks for posting 12.
Yeah excellent stuff. I need this kind of thing to explain mad games like Sunday. The way the reffing is going this season, Im glad we know how to play with 10.
Re: PL: Newcastle 1 vs 2Liverpool Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #969 on: Yesterday at 03:43:43 pm
Quote from: TheMightyReds on Yesterday at 03:27:40 pm
Most of it on page 4 is towards the owners. However this one is over the line. Just need to be careful that this doesn't encourage people with another agenda.


What was posted about the head chopping, balls removing, women beating, child abusing blood soaked c*nts that upset you ?
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #970 on: Yesterday at 03:46:01 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 03:16:29 pm
God, I enjoyed that. Very engaging. Thanks for posting 12.

Think I said after the whistle in this thread I thought it was one of the best managerial performances I've ever seen. You rarely see someone manage and affect a game quite to the extent he did after we went to 10.

He hasn't gotten half the credit he deserves. Most of the punditry I've listened to and read has talked about Howe being too conservative. But we got progressively bolder, step by step. Turned it into 15 minutes of chaos. 

I love Jurgen.
Re: PL: Newcastle 1 vs 2Liverpool Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #971 on: Yesterday at 03:58:08 pm
Quote from: TheMightyReds on Yesterday at 03:27:40 pm
Most of it on page 4 is towards the owners. However this one is over the line. Just need to be careful that this doesn't encourage people with another agenda.

Newcastle are owned by saudia arabia though, so its directed at their owners, that comment may seem a tad OTT to some, but heck, it was spur of the moment after a mad victory, and it is directed at who owns the club.

Im sure everyone who has an ounce of understanding of what is going on here with them using Newcastle to sportswash, has all the sympathy in the world for those people in KSA who suffer under their regime.

What we should be careful of moreso is not normalising clubs being owned for sportswashing - but the sad thing is - its too late, as it has been normalised, look at all those there on Sunday, most will not give a shit about whats going on, same with the media that covered the game.
Re: PL: Newcastle 1 vs 2Liverpool Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #972 on: Yesterday at 04:59:53 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:32:37 pm
Are the owners not beheading terrorist c*nts?

Yep. Just needs a comma.
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #973 on: Yesterday at 05:02:22 pm
Quote from: driftinwest on Yesterday at 03:37:45 pm
After defeat by Sunderland a while back
https://youtu.be/OTsxZPJDcUY?si=U5GiGuf0faeND6uE

What kind of psycho punches a bloody horse!!!???? He's lucky he didn't up with his skull cleaved in two by one of its hooves in retaliation.
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #974 on: Yesterday at 05:39:40 pm
Lol. Worrying about Saudi Arabia's feelings.
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #975 on: Yesterday at 07:03:48 pm
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 05:39:40 pm
Lol. Worrying about Saudi Arabia's feelings.
He wasn't worrying about Saudi Arabia's feelings he was worrying about the effect of intemperate language use on other people and how prejudice and bigotry grow out of careless, or sometimes deliberately not careless, language usage.

But I've tried to say the same here before and no one is interested, such is the rush to say the worst things one can think of to feed the echo chamber.

Words have effects
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #976 on: Yesterday at 07:14:42 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:03:48 pm


Words have effects


True enough, in Saudi Arabia they are enough to get your head chopped off.
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #977 on: Yesterday at 07:22:32 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:14:42 pm

True enough, in Saudi Arabia they are enough to get your head chopped off.
But I wasn't talking about Saudi Arabia, I was talking about here. No amount of smart arse answers changes the fact that if we want to create a better world we need to think about the words we use. Neither I nor the previous poster are imputing bad intentions to anyone. Just saying think about the words you use when talking about the topic. There are plenty of ways of registering your anger, contempt etc without crossing a line.

Anyway, as I said I don't hold out much hope of anyone listening. But I thought I would give the previous poster some support because they were right. Speaking alone, but right.
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #978 on: Yesterday at 07:22:39 pm
Quote from: Jean Girard on Yesterday at 03:46:01 pm
Think I said after the whistle in this thread I thought it was one of the best managerial performances I've ever seen. You rarely see someone manage and affect a game quite to the extent he did after we went to 10.

He hasn't gotten half the credit he deserves. Most of the punditry I've listened to and read has talked about Howe being too conservative. But we got progressively bolder, step by step. Turned it into 15 minutes of chaos. 

I love Jurgen.

Jurgen stared Howe down over the top of his cards at the poker table. And Howe shit himself.
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #979 on: Yesterday at 07:25:39 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:22:39 pm
Jurgen stared Howe down over the top of his cards at the poker table. And Howe shit himself.
I think this is correct. Howe reacted to the events of the first 28 minutes with complacency and a belief that the job was done. Klopp reacted by making clever, active changes. And Howe couldn't respond.
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #980 on: Yesterday at 07:39:53 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:22:32 pm
But I wasn't talking about Saudi Arabia, I was talking about here. No amount of smart arse answers changes the fact that if we want to create a better world we need to think about the words we use. Neither I nor the previous poster are imputing bad intentions to anyone. Just saying think about the words you use when talking about the topic. There are plenty of ways of registering your anger, contempt etc without crossing a line.

Anyway, as I said I don't hold out much hope of anyone listening. But I thought I would give the previous poster some support because they were right. Speaking alone, but right.

You're in the minority & to be honest I only think you're taking this position as a way to have a moan.

To be clear, I don't give a flipping flip what language you find upsetting or beyond the pale, those murderous head chopping, blood soaked bastards need calling out at every opportunity, the more the better & if you can't call the Saudi state terrorists then no fucker is.
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #981 on: Yesterday at 08:02:23 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:39:53 pm
You're in the minority & to be honest I only think you're taking this position as a way to have a moan.

To be clear, I don't give a flipping flip what language you find upsetting or beyond the pale, those murderous head chopping, blood soaked bastards need calling out at every opportunity, the more the better & if you can't call the Saudi state terrorists then no fucker is.
Have a non al-coholic bevvy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ib-Qiyklq-Q
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #982 on: Yesterday at 08:55:05 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:39:53 pm
You're in the minority & to be honest I only think you're taking this position as a way to have a moan.
I'll engage with this point, not the rest. I'm not 'just having a moan' otherwise I'd have done it plenty of times already over the last few years. I'm not known here for saying something just once, and nor am I shy in coming forward, but I've totally stayed out of discussions on this topic, and related ones, for specific reasons, and will continue that policy. Today I just wanted to give some support to another poster because I know what it's like being a lone voice.

Say whatever you want. I won't be the one getting affected by it

Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #983 on: Yesterday at 09:07:24 pm
I can see both sides of that argument. I do think it's important to remind ourselves what the Saudi government are, because that's why they're engaging in this sportswashing project in the first place.

However, there's a fine line between factual statements, insults, and outright slurs. For myself, I'm not sure where those lines are.
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #984 on: Yesterday at 09:15:43 pm
An analysis of Klopp's tactical changes and how it helped us take control of the game. Interesting viewing, especially from a Newcastle fan. ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BsJ5dudfZNs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BsJ5dudfZNs</a>
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #985 on: Yesterday at 09:19:21 pm
Are the pgmol errors worse than before, or just more important, when a drawn game is likely to cost a title and viewed from 90 angles at two frames an hour.
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #986 on: Yesterday at 09:29:07 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 09:15:43 pm
An analysis of Klopp's tactical changes and how it helped us take control of the game. Interesting viewing, especially from a Newcastle fan. ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BsJ5dudfZNs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BsJ5dudfZNs</a>
Oh thats very interesting .

Probably Lijnders that
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #987 on: Today at 12:01:59 am
All saturday's controversy and energy came from the original decision not to award a foul against Gordon, it was obvious and blatant. Arnold lost it (rightly but lightly), took it out a little I suspect on Gordon, fired up the Newcastle bench and players who thought they had some sort of moral high ground.
The referee then failed again to do anything to tackle the Newcastle players by losing his cards when they did something wrong. Are you telling me you actually have to wave an imaginary card to get booked now, saying it does not count? Several Newcastle players should have been booked for their actions relating to Arnold and Van Dijk but the ref managed to ignore these. This after he was so hot on the new rules by booking Arnold, for nothing really.
You can tell Arnold and Van Dijk were riled up by now but when Virgil was dismissed this really focused the team on the injustices and sometimes that's not a bad thing. Add in Darwin's percieved injustice at being in the bench and you have the recipe for the mix that was served up.
Football, as in life, is often best when you go from low to high (coming back to win is always the best, see Istanbul/Barcelona) losing after winning is always the worst (see Ac Milan/Barcelona)
The bad stuff made sunday so great (not the suspension though) and football is (and should be) about drama and entertainment. There's not a better club and manager in the world that does it better than Liverpool and I'm sure Jordan, after his (most probably) boring to death game at the weekend felt a pang of regret on Sunday (especially as it was Newcastle), Tough mate, you might have the money, we retain the soul.
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #988 on: Today at 12:33:23 am
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #989 on: Today at 12:38:28 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:25:39 pm
I think this is correct. Howe reacted to the events of the first 28 minutes with complacency and a belief that the job was done. Klopp reacted by making clever, active changes. And Howe couldn't respond.

He put on a tighter shirt at half-time...
