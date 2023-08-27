All saturday's controversy and energy came from the original decision not to award a foul against Gordon, it was obvious and blatant. Arnold lost it (rightly but lightly), took it out a little I suspect on Gordon, fired up the Newcastle bench and players who thought they had some sort of moral high ground.

The referee then failed again to do anything to tackle the Newcastle players by losing his cards when they did something wrong. Are you telling me you actually have to wave an imaginary card to get booked now, saying it does not count? Several Newcastle players should have been booked for their actions relating to Arnold and Van Dijk but the ref managed to ignore these. This after he was so hot on the new rules by booking Arnold, for nothing really.

You can tell Arnold and Van Dijk were riled up by now but when Virgil was dismissed this really focused the team on the injustices and sometimes that's not a bad thing. Add in Darwin's percieved injustice at being in the bench and you have the recipe for the mix that was served up.

Football, as in life, is often best when you go from low to high (coming back to win is always the best, see Istanbul/Barcelona) losing after winning is always the worst (see Ac Milan/Barcelona)

The bad stuff made sunday so great (not the suspension though) and football is (and should be) about drama and entertainment. There's not a better club and manager in the world that does it better than Liverpool and I'm sure Jordan, after his (most probably) boring to death game at the weekend felt a pang of regret on Sunday (especially as it was Newcastle), Tough mate, you might have the money, we retain the soul.

