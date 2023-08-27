« previous next »
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #920 on: Yesterday at 07:46:20 pm
Quote from: Beninger on Yesterday at 02:35:35 pm
Having two sent off is the only way he thinks he can beat Klopp.

If Trent was sent off then every touch and pass in the game would have been different and its very unlikely that Virgil would have been sent off.
#JFT97

Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #921 on: Yesterday at 08:11:14 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:49:33 pm
Chloe is one of the better match day vlogs (only one Id ever watch) & that's because she's there to watch us,knows the game and she's not a gobshite look at me divvy.

Agreed. Chloe is class and her videos are so passionate. Try this one.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9Sy8JQXGjvk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9Sy8JQXGjvk</a>
#JFT97

Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #922 on: Yesterday at 08:19:29 pm
That win just felt great. I don't think many teams will go to Newcastle and get 3 points this season. We have one of the harder starts on paper from all the teams looking to challenge for the CL places & these head to heads will be crucial. Really good start to the season - I thought the first 25 minutes were pretty even, Newcastle maybe shaded it, but I do think the team got a bit jittery with the Trent yellow card & we all know what happens next after that.

Think we're still a massive work in progress, not sure we know what our best attack is yet (bar Salah) despite all the attackers doing well.
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #923 on: Yesterday at 09:09:36 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:49:33 pm
Chloe is one of the better match day vlogs (only one Id ever watch) & that's because she's there to watch us,knows the game and she's not a gobshite look at me divvy.

yeah that video is top fucking notch
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #924 on: Yesterday at 09:46:44 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on August 27, 2023, 10:16:59 pm
Okay, so you dismember journalists...

This needs greater attention (literally!)
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #925 on: Yesterday at 09:49:21 pm
Quote from: buttersstotch on Yesterday at 08:19:29 pm
That win just felt great. I don't think many teams will go to Newcastle and get 3 points this season. We have one of the harder starts on paper from all the teams looking to challenge for the CL places & these head to heads will be crucial. Really good start to the season - I thought the first 25 minutes were pretty even, Newcastle maybe shaded it, but I do think the team got a bit jittery with the Trent yellow card & we all know what happens next after that.

Think we're still a massive work in progress, not sure we know what our best attack is yet (bar Salah) despite all the attackers doing well.

I read that theyve only lost 5 Premier League home games under Howe. Three of them have been against us. :D

Love stats like that. Were also the only PL side Spurs havent beaten at their new stadium.
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #926 on: Yesterday at 09:51:11 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on August 27, 2023, 07:48:01 pm
Pour yourself a sherry and celebrate boys 

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/TIfAkOBMf5A?si=QcRQu8E_BYnARxjZ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/TIfAkOBMf5A?si=QcRQu8E_BYnARxjZ</a>

Take One of the UEFA CL Theme...  :o
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #927 on: Yesterday at 09:57:10 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:49:21 pm
I read that theyve only lost 5 Premier League home games under Howe. Three of them have been against us. :D

Love stats like that. Were also the only PL side Spurs havent beaten at their new stadium.

Yesterday is the first time Newcastle have lost a Premier League home game under Eddie Howe in which they scored first (W17 D5 beforehand). The Magpies had won 16 of the previous 17 games when opening the scoring coming into today.
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #928 on: Yesterday at 10:09:04 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on August 27, 2023, 06:29:13 pm
Unbelievable.

Have that you beheading terrorist c*nts.

Have that Howard Webb, Paul Tierney, Anthony Taylor, Attwell, Brooks
c*nts.

Oh and Gary Neville as well.

Is right fuck them. Fucking c*nts.
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #929 on: Yesterday at 10:10:18 pm
Quote from: sharkeyb on Yesterday at 05:30:58 pm
embarrassing, that people film the entire game. its annoying when somebody next to you does it.

i think the fact that his finishes were so good really gets the excitemnet going

Newcastle doing a lap of honour at the end there creased me :D
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #930 on: Yesterday at 10:24:45 pm
Quote from: anitrella on Yesterday at 02:47:13 pm
why only the 1 x game ban?
The auto three game ban is for a red for violent conduct , a dangerous tackle etc.. there is only one for a red when stopping a goal scoring chance... far as I know, its why i asked... so maybe some good news, from that decision
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #931 on: Yesterday at 10:27:25 pm
Quote from: semit5 on Yesterday at 07:27:43 pm
Cracking video, Nunez really could do with a song as the chant doesnt do him justice
His name is Darwin Nunez he wears the famous red
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #932 on: Yesterday at 10:48:23 pm
It helped that Newcastle were incredibly wasteful and completely dropped off their tempo but we were solid for large parts of the game.

The midfield trio of Mac, Szob, and Endo is very good. Beautifully balanced and tonnes of composure. Its been a frustrating transfer window but Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are phenomenal signings, we have an effective midfield again, and Endo looks like he should be able to support them well.

Noticeable how many spaces appeared in our team when Gakpo and Endo went off for Jota and Elliott. Always my worry with Elliott in midfield, whether he lose more defensively than we gain creatively.

Nunez was incredible, Suarez-esque goals and impact. Will be interesting to see him when we have 11 players on the pitch, can't help but feel he'd have more minutes this season already if he was as in-sync with the press as Gakpo is. Although not sure how much that matters when you have the impact he had. Could've had a hat-trick and an assist in the 15 minutes he was on. Ahhh he could be something special this season.
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #933 on: Yesterday at 11:02:11 pm
Observations:

Health & Safety: (its always safety first)
I, and like many other Liverpool fans and those for I guess for the upcoming season, can be rest assured and comfortable in the knowledge that any major incident or emergency situation, can be managed as efficiently as any stadium within the UK, if not Europe and the world. The evacuation of the entire stadium within just 1 minute of remaining time and being completed so efficiently and so quickly, is an absolute credit to all the stewards at NUFC as well and not forgetting, Darwin Nunez.

Secondly, shin pads, I advise all to wear shin pads if football matches are going to end like that, at the one horse town stadium.

Fashion:
It is advisable when hitting the age of mid 40s + and or, the 19 stone weight mark - one should refrain from wearing your entire Newcastle United home kit. You look like a giant tampax barcode (fat one, thin one, fat one etc)

The 39 steps:
Felt like 639 on the way up, but were all danced down as if it by Fred Astaire, like there were only 39 and with such a cacophony, 3000+ reds over 15 flights of stairs, singing as one. The Rhyl Sun Centre make voice choir, eat you heart out.

Male group hugging is a thing.

Lap of dis-honour:
Commiserations to the entire Newcastle United, team, club and poorly dressed fan base(the latter missing it - see health & safety) on the lap of applause to an empty stadium, by the home team, whom bar the away fans section, just like losing cup finalists, witnessed none of it. Tough day at Wanker Grove.

Go easy in the night:
Shout out to the whipper snappers, who on receiving some not very friendly words regarding Hillsborough, during the early hours of Monday morning, after a joyful and exuberant evenings celebrations, despatched a number Geordies easy into the night minus some teeth and with additional scaring and abrasions. H


Policing:
Exceptional, particularly the officer when offered the opportunity to come for a pint, had to kindly decline due to a minor scuffle breaking out between a Geordie and his IQ, replied That hed love to, being a Sunderland fan but, he had to stove said Geordie heads in, with a Greggs steak Bake gave those around mirth and some confidence in the Northumberland constabulary.

Birthday requests:
RIP the stadium announcer, does everyone in Jimmy Nail land need their birthday declaring, even at the age of 53?

Alan Partiidge:
Yep, theyre all like Michael.

Apologies to B&WP, its just how it rolled.







Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #934 on: Yesterday at 11:08:13 pm
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #935 on: Yesterday at 11:10:30 pm
I'm still buzzing. One of my favourite ever Liverpool wins.
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #936 on: Yesterday at 11:35:49 pm
Brilliant Chops    ;D
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #937 on: Yesterday at 11:37:29 pm
:lmao

Legendary
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #938 on: Today at 12:34:13 am
https://twitter.com/Waz1206/status/1696250771270967695

The mandatory Titanic music over a memorable goal
