Why is everyone going on about the Trent shoulder pull like it should definitely have been a yellow? Joelinton got away with about 5 of those. The first yellow was soft, and the 2nd incident was nothing. Gordon threw himself on the floor with minimal contact. No controversy at all for me.



I do think the red was deserved though, there is no way we get that overturned on appeal. Caught on the wrong side and taken man before ball. Yes I’ve seen them be yellow, but no complains if it’s red.