Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Some good angles in here:

I am still amazed that the goal was not called back.  Was pretty sure VAR would find SOME way to put Darwin offsides or to call a handball on Elliott when he breaks up the Newcastle pass. 

I guess Darwin was so far onside that they couldn't quite distort the lines enough to rule it out. 
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Lost amongst the emotion, the finish and it clipping of Burns heel, but the first goal was an absolutely brilliant move..

Sensational move. Weve really got back to being able to rip sides apart on the break
It really was. Trent letting it roll a bit longer to open up the angle, the touch from Salah, then we're away.
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
So it's only the one game Virgil will be banned for right?
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Yes.
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Yes.
unless they decide to punish him for arguing with the ref and not just walking off.  who knows with these guys - they're probably pissed at LFC coz they couldn't make the Mac red card stick.
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
That is an absolutely great win. Very impressed by Jota and Nunez.
I never thought we were winning this one to be honest with 10 men and being a goal down. Let's hope this win fires up our title challenge.
Ohh and Alan Shearer is pathetic...
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Howe crying for a red against Trent, utter cock. It would have been the softest two yellows leading to a red in history.
Having two sent off is the only way he thinks he can beat Klopp.
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
One of the best moments of the Klopp era. After the red, think we did about as well as we could. We needed a big save from Alisson and a bit of luck, but we made it count when we finally got a chance.
