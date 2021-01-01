« previous next »
PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3

Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #840 on: Today at 10:04:54 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:57:38 am
I think its fair to be angry, I honestly nearly switched off my tv at half time

Are you an ex-Arsenal fan? :)

I was 'following' where I could on the radio.  The co-commentator, with us a man and a goal down was saying how we were still in this.  Seemed hard to believe, but he could either see that there was still a game on and that Newcastle could be got at by us , or he was just trying to keep people tuned in.  That said Radio 5 normally call it like it is and whilst not encouraging people to turn off, will say when a game is dull or looks dead.
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #841 on: Today at 10:09:49 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:04:54 am
Are you an ex-Arsenal fan? :)

I was 'following' where I could on the radio.  The co-commentator, with us a man and a goal down was saying how we were still in this.  Seemed hard to believe, but he could either see that there was still a game on and that Newcastle could be got at by us , or he was just trying to keep people tuned in.  That said Radio 5 normally call it like it is and whilst not encouraging people to turn off, will say when a game is dull or looks dead.

Pfft cheeky.

Second half we regrouped and was a brilliant display.

First half was hard viewing, we got nothing, just so deflating to see another corrupt ref performance fucking us over.
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #842 on: Today at 10:18:36 am
An amazing result in the end. Missed the 1st half, but probably for the best to be honest. Didn't think we would be able to get anything out the game other than from maybe a set piece. Fabulous finishing for Darwin, hope this is the start of him showing more composure in front of goal.

Obviously we are still not starting games fully switched on at the back and we're lucky is hasn't cost us 2 weeks running. Even if that red was harsh, we're used to VVD dominating a situation without having to make a tackle, not taking a swipe at the player because of a miscalculation. Trent simply has to keep his concentration, these are things that are not really tactical.

The less said about the ref the better.

We move on.
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #843 on: Today at 10:19:07 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 04:18:34 am
From that Newcastle forum:

Is he on about taking Anthony Gordon for a walk?

:D
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #844 on: Today at 10:30:43 am
The next move from PGMOL will be to start sending off two of our men per game - we've obviously mastered the 10 v 12 thing.
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #845 on: Today at 10:35:07 am
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 09:56:43 am
Howe crying for a red against Trent, utter cock. It would have been the softest two yellows leading to a red in history.

Trippier also sprinted across from the other side of the pitch to get in the refs face demanding a red.
Also looked like he told the ref to fuck off at least twice in the second half. (Once after he barged Jota in the box, I forget the other time).

But none of that is as bad as throwing a football back onto a pitch.
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #846 on: Today at 10:35:49 am
 a magnificent victory thanks to a team spirit which will serve us well this season.
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #847 on: Today at 10:39:03 am
The reffing in that match was utterly shambolic.

The shove on Trent, the sending off when he clearly wins the ball (he doesn't wipe him out either) and no yellows to Joelinton in 1st half.

We rode out luck slightly with the Almiron chance hitting the post but showed incredible spirit.
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #848 on: Today at 10:40:33 am
Quote from: sushared on Today at 08:05:19 am
couple of points

1. is there a bias against Liverpool from referees. how did he miss the foul on Trent by Gordon and then had the audacity to give him an yellow. watching the game, I was thinking if Joelinton stuck a knife in, the Liverpool player would have a yellow for faking an injury. was seeing the referee explaining to him, I was imagining, Ok i understand you have some pics of mine in compromising position but this is live and I might have to book you.

2. I hope we dont declare a new dawn with this win. this win was possible because Howe is a useless English manager who is absolutely pants. if it was another manager with better tactical thinking he would have made the pitch bigger and ran Trent and Robertson ragged.  win was as good as our mentality equally contributed by opposition's incapability. feeling ashamed now that we conceded CL position to this team.

3. now coming to serious part - we need to some major re haul in the midfield and defense. Robertson will be this year's Fabinho of last year. he has absolutely lost it, couldnt keep count on the number of times he kept losing the ball or misplacing the ball, Almiron ran circles around him. he either needs to take a break or we need a quick replacement for him either in Jan window or worst next summer.
Endo can best be our replacement for Milner. he can play multiple positions like DM, CM or right back but he cannot be a replacement for Fabinho. we need better legs there.
coming to our CM's, both Konate and Matip are made of paper, Gomes playes 1 good game followed by 4-5 really bad games. I also felt he has lost considerable amount of pace in yesterday's game with both Almiron and Tonali being able to out run him with the ball in their legs. his strength is his speed and if has lost a yard of it, then it is signs of trouble. we will need atleast one CM to come in the next 3-4 days and more importantly we will need a replacement for Virgil next summer. the Virgil of 3yrs back would not have committed to the tackle yesterday, his strength is his confidence that the attacker will panic and he will be eased away from the ball. his defense is all about defending without making a tackle. 

I lay some of the blame with Klopp on this front, he needs to be ruthless some times, think of rebuilding the team. his love for the players blind sided him on what the club needed to do to move forward. how could we have gone into a campaign with Hendo at 31, Fabinho at 29, Milner at 37, Thiago at 31. thanks to Hendo and Fabinho, the restructuring had to be bought forward. now we have Virgil at 31, Robertson at 29, cant remember Matip's age. this will require the next re-structuring.

one last thought/question - do we take Salah's 200 mUSD, sell him and use it for re-structuring or have him in our team. I am inclined towards the former. thoughts are welcomed.

Have a day off then take all that to the transfer thread please 
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #849 on: Today at 11:09:59 am
Couple of shot outs. Mos contribution to both goals was outstanding. Appears to be overlooked in most quarters. The little dink around the corner and the sublime fast feet for the winner was silky as fuck.

Harvey - thought his last few performances have been exceptional and Ive been seriously impressed with his ball retention and positive, accurate passing when hes come in. Was quite critical of him last term and was worried he was going to struggle this year but so far so good. Really pleased for the lad.
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25' Nuñez 81' 90+3'
Reply #850 on: Today at 11:14:31 am
Quote from: Judge Red on Today at 11:09:59 am
Harvey - thought his last few performances have been exceptional and I’ve been seriously impressed with his ball retention and positive, accurate passing when he’s come in. Was quite critical of him last term and was worried he was going to struggle this year but so far so good. Really pleased for the lad.
good shout out! he's always been good at tuning in to the game, and is one of the best in the team for knowing how (and when) to lift the crowd [perhaps linked to his matchgoing support as a kid], but he's also now adding a new dimension to this with his ability to come on immediately dialed-in, sharp, full intensity and ready to perform.

After the second yesterday, which his aggression contributed to (blocking the pass that he and Jota had made Newc rush) he was at the sideline with the subs and Klopp celebrating and he was looking to take on fluids and had to be encouraged by Klopp to give in to temptation a little bit and join the group going wild
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #851 on: Today at 11:21:10 am
Quote from: WorldChampions on Today at 09:56:43 am
Howe crying for a red against Trent, utter cock. It would have been the softest two yellows leading to a red in history.
It's absolutely hilarious he's talking about that considering they went on to score from a bloody Trent error and then we did have a player sent off. How can you moan about that when you end up in an even better position because of it. Poor attempt at deflecting.
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
Reply #852 on: Today at 11:26:54 am
Made a rod for there own back now though, I expect to see any tackle, where the slightest of contact on a player before clearly playing the ball, wherever it may be on the pitch, is to be given as a foul, you could compile probably over 100 tackles from the previous 2 seasons of exactly the same tackle has happened and not even a free kick has been given
