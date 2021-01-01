An amazing result in the end. Missed the 1st half, but probably for the best to be honest. Didn't think we would be able to get anything out the game other than from maybe a set piece. Fabulous finishing for Darwin, hope this is the start of him showing more composure in front of goal.



Obviously we are still not starting games fully switched on at the back and we're lucky is hasn't cost us 2 weeks running. Even if that red was harsh, we're used to VVD dominating a situation without having to make a tackle, not taking a swipe at the player because of a miscalculation. Trent simply has to keep his concentration, these are things that are not really tactical.



The less said about the ref the better.



We move on.