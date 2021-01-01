I'm still buzzing. After Virgil got sent off, I was so annoyed that I told my lad (4 next month) that he could have the TV to watch whatever he wanted, but he said he wanted to watch the football with me so I begrudgingly kept it on. Winning like that from a place where I just felt defeated by the whole sport amplifies the emotions. Felt like the buzz I have after we rock up and cruise to a 5-0.



Newcastle aren't that good yet - man for man we're better and our manager is miles ahead. But winning like that when everything has gone wrong, when everything is against us, feels so big. We're not rolling over anymore, it's hard to see us limping out of the Europa League. I'm on a high where I just feel like we're going to do something this season, even if we're not at our perfect best of a couple of years ago.