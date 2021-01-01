« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3  (Read 18085 times)

Offline Jambo Power

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,246
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
« Reply #800 on: Today at 01:58:06 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 06:58:37 pm
Hang it in the Louvre.


An edited pic with a laughable short arm edit and a watermark on somebodies top? The Louvre :o
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
« Reply #801 on: Today at 01:59:28 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:00:09 am
what did people make of Matip's performance. I've missed about 30 mins of the second half. Lot of deserving praise for Gomez and Quansah handling the circumstances, but Matip seems to be going unsaid so would be curious on perspectives
Nothing super bad noticeable expect he was clearly gassed and need fresh legs.
Im still concerned about him with his aerial duel drop off last year(was 50% on aerial duels today) and like what the system asking him to do more.
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,860
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
« Reply #802 on: Today at 02:15:57 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:58:30 am
not to mention that he threw the ball away from where the throw in was but he threw it to newcastle (not like he booted the ball away from their grasp to waste time)
 it was a grimly funny moment purely cos it was instantly so obvious the ref was never gonna give the second yellow (ironically, given his desperation to dish out the first yellow).

the refs call (and yours) that it was a foul but nothing further more probably doesn't fit the way they ref counter attacks in the league. the grade of the foul doesn't matter if it's considered to have killed a chance to counter (which it had) - whether its tripping legs, pulling shorts off, or just the slightest attempt to pull (including when the opponent just stops instead of trying to get through the pull).

second yellow chat is all irrelevant though as it only occurred cos of refs actions with the first one, which he quickly wished he didn't do. opted not to follow the usual directive they set, and no doubt VAR would have backed that despite the contradiction

hah. kind of put himself in a spot because of the first yellow. you can see him regretting that first yellow when both liverpool and newcastle players barking at him when trent did the second challenge. Trent experienced enought to know what he was doing and just pressured the ref i guess. but still if he didnt get the first yellow for dissent/time wasting, the ref was basically dying to give any of our players a warning


Logged

Offline scalatore

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 849
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
« Reply #803 on: Today at 02:17:03 am »
I'm still buzzing.  After Virgil got sent off, I was so annoyed that I told my lad (4 next month) that he could have the TV to watch whatever he wanted, but he said he wanted to watch the football with me so I begrudgingly kept it on.  Winning like that from a place where I just felt defeated by the whole sport amplifies the emotions. Felt like the buzz I have after we rock up and cruise to a 5-0.

Newcastle aren't that good yet - man for man we're better and our manager is miles ahead.  But winning like that when everything has gone wrong,  when everything is against us, feels so big. We're not rolling over anymore, it's hard to see us limping out of the Europa League. I'm on a high where I just feel like we're going to do something this season, even if we're not at our perfect best of a couple of years ago.
Logged

Online kim66

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
« Reply #804 on: Today at 02:33:52 am »
I think we owed a lot to Howes substitutions today, and him thinking he could contain us.
If the situation was reversed we would have gone for the jugular, and tried to kill the game off.
Logged

Online n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,231
  • Born a Red, die a Red.
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
« Reply #805 on: Today at 02:51:37 am »
Booking Trent early on really opened the door for them. Such a nothing booking, for what should have been a foul called for him. Think we cant say for sure but given how the game panned out, I reckon Newcastle would have looked even more pedestrian than they did. IMO, without that booking stopping Trent from getting tighter to him and the red card to completely tip the numbers in their favour, they looked like they had  not much. Like, I didnt feel at any point, any real moments of peril. There were smatterings - Almirons couple of chances, maybe that run from Gordon to the byline, that opportunity for Barnes to play Wilson in. But thats it, really. There wasnt that pressure cooker feel, it always felt like we had a chance.

At this point, after three games, I reckon Chelsea were the most potent of the three. Theyll surprise a few people, but youd expect them to with the amount of money theyve spent.
Logged

Online kim66

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
« Reply #806 on: Today at 02:55:02 am »
Quote from: n00bert on Today at 02:51:37 am
Booking Trent early on really opened the door for them. Such a nothing booking, for what should have been a foul called for him. Think we cant say for sure but given how the game panned out, I reckon Newcastle would have looked even more pedestrian than they did. IMO, without that booking stopping Trent from getting tighter to him and the red card to completely tip the numbers in their favour, they looked like they had  not much. Like, I didnt feel at any point, any real moments of peril. There were smatterings - Almirons couple of chances, maybe that run from Gordon to the byline, that opportunity for Barnes to play Wilson in. But thats it, really. There wasnt that pressure cooker feel, it always felt like we had a chance.

At this point, after three games, I reckon Chelsea were the most potent of the three. Theyll surprise a few people, but youd expect them to with the amount of money theyve spent.
Logged

Online kim66

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 212
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
« Reply #807 on: Today at 02:58:10 am »
Sorry I meant to say, I agree with you.
There was every reason for them to attack us, and they did not.
Howe really showed his inexperience & we showed heart & klopp genius in substations .
Really happy for the substitute center backs
Logged

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,628
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
« Reply #808 on: Today at 03:02:29 am »
To me, this game showed again that we need to bin Trent in the inverted FB garbage and move back to the 4-3-3 with Trent staying wide. He had so much space when he was wide and with the new additions, our midfield is a little better. I would love to see Darwin somehow get into the side too somehow as you cannot replace that striker's instinct but that might just be the emotion speaking at the moment.

Also, fuck John Brooks for his terrible officiating. Trent's yellow was a joke. Van Dijk's sending off was an absolute joke as well. Where the fuck are these guys coming from?
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,914
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
« Reply #809 on: Today at 03:04:28 am »
As many has indicated, we played better in the last 2 games with 10 players!
Is this because we had to revert to counter attacking?
New midfield still has to adapt to the heavy pressing methods of Klopp which takes time.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,628
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
« Reply #810 on: Today at 03:12:01 am »
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 03:04:28 am
As many has indicated, we played better in the last 2 games with 10 players!
Is this because we had to revert to counter attacking?
New midfield still has to adapt to the heavy pressing methods of Klopp which takes time.

We also stopped with Trent coming inwards and lots of unnecessary movement. Leave Salah outside and allow him to cut inside. Leave our midfield to be a midfield, and start again. A few people have suggested going to a 4-2-3-1 and I think that's a great suggestion as well. Salah sees to be slowing down a little too, so using him as a playmarker is not a bad idea.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,914
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
« Reply #811 on: Today at 03:13:47 am »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 03:12:01 am
We also stopped with Trent coming inwards and lots of unnecessary movement. Leave Salah outside and allow him to cut inside. Leave our midfield to be a midfield, and start again. A few people have suggested going to a 4-2-3-1 and I think that's a great suggestion as well. Salah sees to be slowing down a little too, so using him as a playmarker is not a bad idea.
Apart from.those, don't think Gapko is made for false 9 or midfield fights. He's too slow. Jota is much better for this role.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Newcastle, Saudi, PGMOL,1 vs Liverpool 2-Gordon 25 Nuñez 81 90+3
« Reply #812 on: Today at 03:24:11 am »
Quote from: redk84 on Yesterday at 09:05:06 pm
All things considered that is one of our best wins in a loooooong time!

Prob the best feeling since Ali's headed winner a couple of seasons ago
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 